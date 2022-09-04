ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundas, MN

Hastings Star Gazette

Mills Fleet Farm tailored for Hastings

The wait for the Mills Fleet Farm in Hastings is over. The doors to the big-box retailer are open. Inside awaits a tailor-made shopping experience for Hastings. Throughout the planning process, Fleet Farm consulted with residents to find out what products and services they wanted available. A good example –...
HASTINGS, MN
mnprairieroots.com

Minnesota Prairie Roots

BRIDGE SQUARE IN THE HEART of historic downtown Northfield holds a yesteryear appeal as a long-time community gathering spot along the Cannon River. Today its purpose remains as relevant as ever. I’ve observed festivals and concerts here, focused events like Earth Day and the Riverwalk Market Fair, read poetry here, heard music, watched college students chalk messages onto concrete. Individuals, too, pause here to enjoy the fountain sculpture and other art, to picnic, to simply embrace this beautiful spot.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Bring Me The News

'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale

Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
OAKDALE, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Redwood Falls, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Dundas, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Industry
City
Vesta, MN
KFIL Radio

Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man

Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
Person
John Deere
fox9.com

2 killed in plane crash at Red Wing Regional Airport

BAY CITY, Wis. (FOX 9) - Two people are dead after a plane crashed Tuesday afternoon along the Mississippi River at the Red Wing Regional Airport. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says it responded around 1:40 p.m. for the report of a plane down in a field on airport property off Highway 35 in Bay City, Wisconsin.
RED WING, MN
newscenter1.tv

Missing Minnesota man found dead at Stratobowl

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — A Minnesota man reported missing Tuesday evening has been found dead at the Stratobowl off of Highway 16 south of Rapid City. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Alex Verburg of Mantorville, Minnesota, was reported missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday night after not being seen or heard from for several days.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Eater

The Twin Cities' Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

Summer was packed with exciting restaurant openings in the Twin Cities — and fall 2022 promises even more to look forward to. Minnesota’s sunny season brought legendary egg rolls and traditional Vietnamese Cuisine to St. Paul at Em Que Viet; a neighborhood bar resurrection in the form of Little Tijuana; Latin American cuisine and a dose of magical realism to the shores of Lake Minnetonka at Macanda; and many more. There were significant closings, too. David Fong’s, an institution of Chinese-American cuisine in Bloomington, announced it would close its doors after a 64-year run. Bar Brava twilighted its full-service menu, and Pie & Mighty sold one last coconut cream on Chicago Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

New radio stations debut in Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The “Macarena” is no more on Radio Mankato’s 93.1. The station launched “93.1 KATO Hits” at 6 Tuesday morning after a weekend of playing the ‘90s dance sensation. Morning hosts Cari Moriarty and Jeff “Stunt Monkey” Lang take their show...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato man missing from MN State Fair found safe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man missing from the State Fair last week has been found safe. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Brian Lawrence Nienstadt, 60, was separated from his group while at the Fair on Aug. 31. He has been found and returned to his guardian...
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Faribault man facing charges after fleeing police, reaching speeds of 100 mph

(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man is facing several charges after a vehicle pursuit by many law enforcement agencies on Labor Day, Monday. Robert Vern Morgan, 39, appeared in Dodge County court on Tuesday and was charged with speeding 90 mph in a 55 mph zone, careless driving, 5th-degree drug possession, and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
DODGE COUNTY, MN

