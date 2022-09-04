ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills' Brandon Beane on Sam Martin: 'We wanted a vet'

By David De Cristofaro
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wOIGQ_0hhkQosx00

The Bills have signed former Broncos punter Sam Martin to fill their vacancy at the position.

GM Brandon Beane this week provided some insight as to why the team selected the kicker over their other options.

When asked about the opportunity to sign a player who is top-five in the NFL across multiple statistical categories the GM pointed out how where the roster was at in it’s progression since he took the front office reigns was a factor.

“I mean there was a couple of vets, you guys know the other names,” Beane said while addressing the media. “You know there were some young guys too that had some strong legs but where we were- This is not 2018, you know what I mean where we’re trying to just say hey we’ll take some young guys and mold them and we got time.”

“We wanted a vet, not only as a punter, but a guy who we’ve seen hold plenty of games,” the GM continued, emphasizing the importance of holding for Tyler Bass. “You know what I said last year even with Matt Hawk’s struggles, I did not want to interrupt the flow that T-Bass was in.”

With the preseason concluded and teams around the NFL making roster cuts, position battles can sometimes benefit teams in a position like the one the Bills were in where they needed to find a player who is a good fit.

“The first thing when finding a punter right now was the timing was pretty good that it was the end of camp, we were looking at three or four battles and a couple of them came loose.”

“Sam’s a guy we actually looked at one of the years we played [The Detroit Lions] in the preseason,” Beane added. “So he was the one we targeted when we were still kind of bringing [Corey Bojorquez] up.”

That Martin was scouted and on the Bills radar previously may explain the prompt signing following the punter’s workout with the team.

The Bills biggest free agent acquisition this offseason, OL Von Miller, has been flashing his own GM aspirations in talking up Buffalo to players as well as advocating for signings in-house as well.

And he did just that with Martin.

“We were really aware of him before, we heard Denver had a young guy that was competing with him and really good things about him. Von spoke very highly of him, some of the other guys that know him, Chad Hall, our receiver’s coach knows him through Matt Stafford. A lot of really good reviews on who Sam is.”

As for his on-field abilities, the GM sounded confident in what Martin brings to Buffalo.

“He’s a guy that is really good directional, placing the ball, especially if you’re getting at the minus 40, minus 45 over to the plus side, those areas where you’re trying to get them not only inside the 20 but you know down closer to the 10,” he explained. “Sam’s not the guy that has the hugest leg, that’s not his strength- I would say accuracy, ball placement is probably his best.”

While it’s unclear how much field time the punter will see during gameplay this season on account of the Bills fourth down efficiency and high-octane offense, he will have a chance to bring welcome stability to the position and a veteran presence to the special teams unit.

“He’s a pro, I think he’ll slide right in.”

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Lions#American Football#Gm
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos

Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Chiefs HC Andy Reid was at a local high school football game on Friday

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid took in some high school football last Friday night. He was in attendance for the Christ Prep Patriots’ varsity football win over the Pembroke Hill Raiders on Friday, just before the Chiefs returned to work ahead of Week 1 of the regular season. Answering a question from FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz during Monday’s media availability, Reid explained why he chose to attend the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Texans on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) are preparing to open the 2022 regular season with a road trip to NRG Stadium, kicking off Week 1 by visiting the Houston Texans (0-0). As the Colts look to end their losing streak of opening week losses—a streak that has gone strong since 2013—they find themselves as heavy favorites entering the divisional matchup to open the season.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

‘He’s the enemy’: Aaron Donald drops honest take Von Miller ahead of Rams-Bills

The last time Aaron Donald suited up in an NFL game, he was doing so in the Super Bowl alongside former LA Rams linebacker Von Miller. On Thursday, the two will be pitted against each other in the 2022 NFL season opener. The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will usher in the new NFL […] The post ‘He’s the enemy’: Aaron Donald drops honest take Von Miller ahead of Rams-Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘It’s just contagious’: Von Miller sounds off on Josh Allen after playing with Manning, Stafford

Von Miller knows what it takes to win it all in the NFL. The future Hall of Famer has two Super Bowl rings to prove that. He won once with the Denver Broncos and again with the Los Angeles Rams just last season. And he’s got a legitimate chance of winning yet another Super Bowl ring with a different team as part of a Buffalo Bills squad led by quarterback Josh Allen.
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First injury report for Jaguars vs. Commanders, Week 1

The Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury report of Week 1 on Wednesday, and only one player completely missed practice for either team. Washington safety Kamren Curl, who recently underwent surgery on his thumb, did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Curl told the media on Monday he could play with the cast and hoped to be able to play in Week 1.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins CB laughs at Patriots' Week 1 game preparation

If the New England Patriots needed bulletin board material, they might have found it from Miami Dolphins defensive back Keion Crossen. It was announced last week that the Patriots were moving up their travel schedule to try and give themselves some extra time to become acclimated to the suffocating heat and humidity ahead of their Week 1 matchup.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Peters' welcome, Lawrence on underdog status, Gallup update

Labor Day was the first day back on the job for longtime offensive lineman Jason Peters. The 40-year-old signed a deal with Dallas and was already giving pointers to rookie tackle Tyler Smith on Monday. The former Eagle also talked about now suiting up for his former rival, walking back some smack talk he made a few years ago. We hit the film room to see what the nine-time Pro Bowler can bring to the Cowboys O-line, and we reveal who had to be cut in order to bring the veteran aboard.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
195K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy