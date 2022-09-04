Read full article on original website
Official: Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel
Well, some things never change, eh? Chelsea have shocked the football world once again (even though none of this should be shocking at this point), by sacking Thomas Tuchel today, after a poor run of form that saw the Blues pick up just 3 wins from 7 across all competitions.
Roker Roundtable: How can Sunderland adapt in the absence of Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin?
Hopefully the approach, from a tactical perspective, doesn’t differ too much from what we’ve become accustomed to. In terms of Cirkin, it really is a heavy blow and as mentioned by Tony Mowbray, it does negatively affect the balance of the team. That said, if Aji Alese can...
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
Welcome back to the Champions League! Last year’s campaign ended dramatically, disappointingly against the eventual champions. Can we do better this season?. It all starts here, with the first group game. Your guess is as good as ours for what this lineup might actually look like. Back-three? Back-four? Three-man...
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Sevilla FC vs. Manchester City
It’s a mid-week trip to Spain for Manchester City, and the Sky Blues are kicking off their pursuit of the UEFA Champions League trophy against Sevilla FC. Here’s my guess who will be named in Pep Guardiola’s line-up. Nathan Ake returns and will get the nod at...
Thomas Tuchel — Where It Went Wrong
Thomas Tuchel is my favourite Chelsea manager of all time — more than Mourinho, more than Conte, more than Ancelotti, more than anyone else. I’ll always hold him close to my heart for his tactics, for his personality, for his conduct and for a long list of other things. But I love Chelsea more than any manager.
Talking Points: Were Sunderland naive not to recruit another striker to cover for Ross Stewart?
With Ross Stewart injured, were the club naive not to recruit cover?. I think every single Sunderland fan’s heart dropped the second they heard the news that Ross Stewart had pulled out pre-match through injury. The Scotland international has been our most crucial player since the start of last...
Three things we learned from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille
Tottenham got their Champions League campaign off to the best of starts today with a 2-0 win over Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest of performances (I feel like I’ve said that a lot already this season) but it was a somewhat illuminating one in terms of how Antonio Conte wants his team to play. The Champions League is the biggest of stages, and you can learn a lot about how a team like Spurs approaches matches like these, especially when at home when the crowd expects them to dominate.
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Humiliating 1-4 Loss to Napoli
Well that was a dreadful experience all-round. The Reds set the tone for the night by conceding a big chance and shot off the post in the very first minute of play, and things didn’t much improve from there, as Napoli thoroughly pummeled the Reds from pillar to post and ran out deserved three-goal winners. Having hit the post, missed a penalty and seen a certain goal cleared off the line, the Partenopei will feel they should have put up historic numbers here.
The strongest team in the Premier League? Introducing: Lance Barrett’s Power Index
It is natural for the fandoms of different clubs to compare and argue about how their season is going and to celebrate or bemoan where they are on the table. Yeah, Arsenal is 5-0-1 but... have they played the toughest competition? Simply put, no, they have not. Manchester City has...
Talking Tactics: How did Ross Stewart’s absence disrupt Sunderland’s game plan against ‘Boro?
As Tony Mowbray discussed in detail post-match, the injury to Ross Stewart meant we had to alter our system to instead play two number 10’s in Roberts and Pritchard behind Ellis Simms, meaning we used a 3-4-2-1 system. It was clear in the first half how we would look...
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Marseille: Match Thread and How to Watch Champions League
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Olympique Marseille, in London. It’s a home match with Champions League football for the first time in three seasons. Spurs are fired up, and Marseille is full of old Arsenal wash-outs. LET’S SMASH ‘EM. Lineups. How to Watch. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Olympique Marseille. Champions...
Official: Liverpool Unveil Official 2022-23 Third Kit
Liverpool revealed their official third kit for the 2022-23 season over the weekend. The launch is in preparation for both the men’s European kickoff against Napoli on Wednesday and the women beginning their season over the coming weekend. The kit is a green color described as “dark atomic teal...
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Godfrey talks injury, Gordon to Newcastle rumours, Garner profile
“After the game against Blackpool I brought him [Ben Brereton Díaz] home, closed the door and he wasn’t allowed to leave the house. There was no opportunity for him to go away,” says Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson. [Lancashire Telegraph]. Amadou Onana and Nathan Patterson currently sit...
Tom Ince Is Your July/August 2022 Player Of The Month
Congratulations to Tom Ince, who you have voted as Reading’s Player of the Month for July/August! The 30-year-old took home 69% of the vote, far ahead of Junior Hoilett (14%), Mamadou Loum (11%) and Andy Yiadom (6%). Having signed on a permanent deal in the summer following his release...
Roker Roundtable: A reaction to the news of Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin’s injuries
Naturally, I’m concerned. It has come at exactly the wrong moment, and it forces our new head coach into changing a popular system while dealing with a lack of cover that is hardly his fault. I’m trying to look at the positives, and I think it’s an opportunity for...
Wednesday September 7th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Napoli 4, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Reds Forget How To Play Football
Napoli: Zielinski 5’ (pen) 47’, Anguissa 31’, Simeone 44’. The Reds are hardly bouncing into this tie after a sub-par start to the season. And starting off the Champions League Group Stage at a stadium where the Reds have only managed a solitary point and zero goals in three tries isn’t the most obvious way to snap us out of our slump.
Chelsea set to appoint Graham Potter as new head coach after positive talks — reports
Wasting no time at all — because there is no time to waste — Chelsea look set to appoint Graham Potter as our new head coach, following “positive talks” this afternoon in the wake of Thomas Tuchel’s (surprise) sacking this morning. Chelsea had been masters of the quick mid-season appointment under the previous regime, rarely taking more than 12-24 hours, and this is just the latest ingrained habit to carry over in the SW6.
ITHICS Fanzine: “Sunderland aren’t a one-man team - let’s get on with it!”
We’re eight games into the season, not a bad point to reflect on where we are. It’s been an eventful start to the season, even by Sunderland’s standards. We have pretty much held our own. Alex Neil jumped ship to Stoke after having dealt them a defeat - and whilst there was much nervousness after his departure, a feisty show against Norwich saw us succumb to a goal 15 minutes from time.
