Premier League

SB Nation

Official: Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel

Well, some things never change, eh? Chelsea have shocked the football world once again (even though none of this should be shocking at this point), by sacking Thomas Tuchel today, after a poor run of form that saw the Blues pick up just 3 wins from 7 across all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

Welcome back to the Champions League! Last year’s campaign ended dramatically, disappointingly against the eventual champions. Can we do better this season?. It all starts here, with the first group game. Your guess is as good as ours for what this lineup might actually look like. Back-three? Back-four? Three-man...
UEFA
SB Nation

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Sevilla FC vs. Manchester City

It’s a mid-week trip to Spain for Manchester City, and the Sky Blues are kicking off their pursuit of the UEFA Champions League trophy against Sevilla FC. Here’s my guess who will be named in Pep Guardiola’s line-up. Nathan Ake returns and will get the nod at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Thomas Tuchel — Where It Went Wrong

Thomas Tuchel is my favourite Chelsea manager of all time — more than Mourinho, more than Conte, more than Ancelotti, more than anyone else. I’ll always hold him close to my heart for his tactics, for his personality, for his conduct and for a long list of other things. But I love Chelsea more than any manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Three things we learned from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille

Tottenham got their Champions League campaign off to the best of starts today with a 2-0 win over Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest of performances (I feel like I’ve said that a lot already this season) but it was a somewhat illuminating one in terms of how Antonio Conte wants his team to play. The Champions League is the biggest of stages, and you can learn a lot about how a team like Spurs approaches matches like these, especially when at home when the crowd expects them to dominate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Humiliating 1-4 Loss to Napoli

Well that was a dreadful experience all-round. The Reds set the tone for the night by conceding a big chance and shot off the post in the very first minute of play, and things didn’t much improve from there, as Napoli thoroughly pummeled the Reds from pillar to post and ran out deserved three-goal winners. Having hit the post, missed a penalty and seen a certain goal cleared off the line, the Partenopei will feel they should have put up historic numbers here.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Official: Liverpool Unveil Official 2022-23 Third Kit

Liverpool revealed their official third kit for the 2022-23 season over the weekend. The launch is in preparation for both the men’s European kickoff against Napoli on Wednesday and the women beginning their season over the coming weekend. The kit is a green color described as “dark atomic teal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tom Ince Is Your July/August 2022 Player Of The Month

Congratulations to Tom Ince, who you have voted as Reading’s Player of the Month for July/August! The 30-year-old took home 69% of the vote, far ahead of Junior Hoilett (14%), Mamadou Loum (11%) and Andy Yiadom (6%). Having signed on a permanent deal in the summer following his release...
SPORTS
SB Nation

Wednesday September 7th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS
SB Nation

Napoli 4, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Reds Forget How To Play Football

Napoli: Zielinski 5’ (pen) 47’, Anguissa 31’, Simeone 44’. The Reds are hardly bouncing into this tie after a sub-par start to the season. And starting off the Champions League Group Stage at a stadium where the Reds have only managed a solitary point and zero goals in three tries isn’t the most obvious way to snap us out of our slump.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea set to appoint Graham Potter as new head coach after positive talks — reports

Wasting no time at all — because there is no time to waste — Chelsea look set to appoint Graham Potter as our new head coach, following “positive talks” this afternoon in the wake of Thomas Tuchel’s (surprise) sacking this morning. Chelsea had been masters of the quick mid-season appointment under the previous regime, rarely taking more than 12-24 hours, and this is just the latest ingrained habit to carry over in the SW6.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

ITHICS Fanzine: “Sunderland aren’t a one-man team - let’s get on with it!”

We’re eight games into the season, not a bad point to reflect on where we are. It’s been an eventful start to the season, even by Sunderland’s standards. We have pretty much held our own. Alex Neil jumped ship to Stoke after having dealt them a defeat - and whilst there was much nervousness after his departure, a feisty show against Norwich saw us succumb to a goal 15 minutes from time.
PREMIER LEAGUE

