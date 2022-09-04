Read full article on original website
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
ng-sportingnews.com
LSU's Brian Kelly chides reporter for being late, reporter responds with zinger about FSU loss
LSU coach Brian Kelly called out a reporter for arriving late to his Tuesday media availability. The reporter had an immediate, and rather pointed, comeback for which she later apologized. Just before Kelly opened his press conference to questions, he made a reference to The (Baton Rouge) Advocate's Leah Vann,...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
wbrz.com
Man arrested after cursing out deputy, punching him outside Southern football game Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested at the Southern University football game Saturday night after cursing out a deputy and punching him for not letting him into the stadium without a ticket. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Jordan Beal, 21, approached a deputy outside A. W....
WLBT
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A graduate of Tougaloo College was killed Tuesday in a “belt loader entanglement” at the New Orleans Airport. According to the Director of Communications for Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport, Jermani Thompson, 26, was injured on the apron, an area where aircraft are parked, loaded, unloaded, refueled, boarded, and maintained.
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering.
1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a...
At Least One Person Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The Sunday crash claimed the life of a person. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
Missing Baton Rouge woman found
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a woman previously reported missing from Baton Rouge has been found. According to law enforcement, Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was found in Monroe, and she is okay. Law enforcement previously reported that Frazier went missing from her home near Jefferson Woods...
NOPD: Double shooting in Algiers late Monday afternoon
According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were notified of shots fired at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Police say two victims were wounded by gunfire, however, details on their ages and medical conditions were unclear in the early stages of the investigation.
brproud.com
Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic. At this time, additional details related to the wreck are unknown. For the latest news, weather,...
Shooting on I-10 East Saturday night leaves man hospitalized
The New Orleans Police Department says officers were originally responding to the scene as an accident.
LSP: Sunday morning crash in Lafourche claims life of Reserve man
For reasons unknown, Barrios, while in a right curve, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
houmatimes.com
TPSO Searches for Missing Houma Man Last Seen Nine Days Ago
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma man that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish nine days ago. Roland Dale Faul, 45, of Houma went missing from an address in the 100 block of Fairland Drive, in Gray, La. On September 2,...
wbrz.com
One night only: WBRZ caught up with the Bella Noche viral video stars in a story only seen on TV
BATON ROUGE - In the years since a news story on WBRZ made them viral sensations, Hazel London and Jerhonda Henderson have made the most of their internet stardom. “Yes, that’s me,” London recalls of having to deal with social media celebrity status. “We’ve met some famous people,” she added in an interview with Chris Nakamoto.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Holy Cross neighborhood, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead Sunday morning after hitting a woman in the Holy Cross neighborhood of New Orleans' 9th Ward. Officers were called at 11:50 a.m. to the 800 block of Tricou Street, where they said the woman and her son were cleaning a yard when a 37-year-old man showed up and struck her in the face. She fled into a residence, and her attacker followed.
wbrz.com
School board plans to discuss security, discipline after massive fights shut down high school
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - After multiple violent fights at Livonia High School, one of them causing the school to be put into lockdown while law enforcement investigated, the parish school board is having a special meeting to discuss follow-up actions. An agenda for the Wednesday night meeting lists the following...
NOPD: Bicyclist loses control, struck by car on Elysian Fields Ave.
According to an alert by the NOPD, officers were actively working a traffic fatality on Elysian Fields Ave. near the I-610 overpass. It is unclear how the crash happened and how many people were involved.
