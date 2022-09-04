ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WAFB

1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WAFB

Missing Baton Rouge woman found

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a woman previously reported missing from Baton Rouge has been found. According to law enforcement, Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was found in Monroe, and she is okay. Law enforcement previously reported that Frazier went missing from her home near Jefferson Woods...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

NOPD: Double shooting in Algiers late Monday afternoon

According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were notified of shots fired at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Police say two victims were wounded by gunfire, however, details on their ages and medical conditions were unclear in the early stages of the investigation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic. At this time, additional details related to the wreck are unknown. For the latest news, weather,...
houmatimes.com

TPSO Searches for Missing Houma Man Last Seen Nine Days Ago

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma man that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish nine days ago. Roland Dale Faul, 45, of Houma went missing from an address in the 100 block of Fairland Drive, in Gray, La. On September 2,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Holy Cross neighborhood, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead Sunday morning after hitting a woman in the Holy Cross neighborhood of New Orleans' 9th Ward. Officers were called at 11:50 a.m. to the 800 block of Tricou Street, where they said the woman and her son were cleaning a yard when a 37-year-old man showed up and struck her in the face. She fled into a residence, and her attacker followed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

