Buford, GA

Suspect shot during motorcycle traffic stop by Hall County Sheriff's deputy

By Jeff Gill
 1 day ago
A suspect was shot by a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy late Saturday, Sept. 3, during a motorcycle traffic stop on McEver Road in Buford in South Hall.

The deputy was trying to stop the motorcycle driver for a speeding violation, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The driver of the motorcycle lost control in an attempt to evade the deputy and the incident escalated,” according to a press release Sunday, Sept. 4.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the incident at the sheriff’s office’s request, identified the motorcyclist as Marshall Anthony Hooper, 37, of Buford.

The GBI said the motorcycle crashed after a short chase.

“During the attempt to detain Hooper, several verbal commands were given by the deputy which Hooper ignored,” according to a GBI press release. “The deputy fired his gun, hitting Hooper.”

Hooper was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to GBI.

No deputies were injured in the incident, the agency said.

Once the investigation is complete, “the case file will be given to the Hall County District Attorney’s Office for review,” according to the GBI.

The deputy, meanwhile, has been placed on administrative leave, “as a part of standard protocol,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The Times requested the body cam footage from the shooting, but the Sheriff’s Office denied the request citing the pending investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office and the GBI did not release any further information Tuesday, Sept. 6.

IN THIS ARTICLE
