PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO

The NY Times last week declared Pennsylvania "center of the political universe." People here may recall that feeling — we used the phrase back in November 2020 — but things are ramping up again. Biden chose Philly as the backdrop for his major speech about democracy, and will be in PGH today. Meanwhile, Trump campaigned in Wilkes-Barre yesterday. Of course, media attention shouldn't matter when you're at the polls; stay tuned for issues-focused coverage in the months ahead. [NYT$/BP 2020/Billy Penn/AP]

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO