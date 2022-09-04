ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 3

Tom Garbo
4d ago

Wish they could get them do at least a good job. Wish I had a dollar every time they are one or two days late. Several times when a trash truck fills up in the middle of the block in the morning rest of the block have to wait until next day. Goof balls that take of the blue recycling bins should be taught or told that the cheap thin blue bins are not bowling balls and should not be thrown 15' in the air. Also should place the bins where they found them & not 6' from the curb. City should privatize at least 25% of the city for two years and see who is on time & does the best job. If contractor does a better job privatize the trash like so many other locations do.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

Philadelphia poll workers are about to get a raise

Poll workers in Philadelphia are expected to receive a raise this year. City Commissioner Omar Sabir said the pay hike should be an incentive to help fill hundreds of Election Day jobs that have required long hours with poor compensation in the past. “Over recent years we have seen a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

4th Philly Council Member Resigns As Mayoral Race Exodus Continues

Democrat Cherelle Parker quit Philadelphia City Council on Wednesday to explore a run for mayor in 2023. Her resignation comes one day after former Council colleagues Maria Quiñones Sanchez and Derek Green resigned and officially threw their hats into the ring to be Philadelphia's next mayor. Parker stopped short of saying she is running. A fourth former Council member, Allan Domb, quit last month to explore a run for mayor as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly is spending millions to help low-income residents resolve tangled titles

As part of a broader neighborhood improvement initiative, Philadelphia is spending $7.6 million to help certain people resolve their tangled titles for free. The money comes courtesy of the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, and will go to four legal aid groups that have a history of helping low-income residents who don’t have legal ownership of the houses they call home, most commonly because they simply moved in after a parent or relative died.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
philasun.com

Derek Green, Maria Quinones Sanchez resign from City Council

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District) today released the following statement regarding the resignations of Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez (7th District) and Councilmember Derek Green (At Large):. “Councilmembers Quiñones Sánchez and Green have communicated to me their resignations from City Council, effective today.”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foodgressing.com

Jollibee Philadelphia PA Now Open: What to Order

On Friday, September 2, the global restaurant brand taking America by storm, Jollibee, celebrated the opening of its first-ever Philadelphia location and 85th location in North America. Fans and first-timers from around the city (and state!) lined up for hours at Jollibee Philadelphia to finally get their hands on Jollibee’s iconic Chickenjoy, Chicken Sandwiches, Peach Mango Pie and other delicious menu items.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Local Union#Union Movement#Teamsters Union#Union Dues#Black American#The Civil Rights Movement#Afscme#Rutgers#Labor Studies Department#The Garbage Riots Of 1938
CBS Philly

City Councilman David Oh calls violence in Center City over Labor Day weekend a "bad look"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Violence and chaos were rampant in Center City over Labor Day weekend. Unruly teenagers targeted convenience stores and shots were fired in busy shopping areas. Center City was busy this weekend.Made in America went off without a hitch, but trouble was concentrated in pockets of Center City.Gun violence also happened all across the city, including a shooting in North Philadelphia that left two dead and four others shot. Mayor Jim Kenney reacted to the shooting on Twitter on Monday. Meanwhile, remainders of shattered glass are on the sidewalk after a weekend of chaos in Center City -- teens ransacking convenience...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

‘Center of the political universe’; Candidates declare for City Council; Philly’s Labor Day history | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. The NY Times last week declared Pennsylvania “center of the political universe.” People here may recall that feeling — we used the phrase back in November 2020 — but things are ramping up again. Biden chose Philly as the backdrop for his major speech about democracy, and will be in PGH today. Meanwhile, Trump campaigned in Wilkes-Barre yesterday. Of course, media attention shouldn’t matter when you’re at the polls; stay tuned for issues-focused coverage in the months ahead. [NYT$/BP 2020/Billy Penn/AP]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Philly

Local union members celebrate 35th annual Tri-State-Labor Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local union members marked Labor Day with a parade on Monday. The 35th annual Tri-State Labor Day Parade wrapped up before noon. Union members marched down Columbus Boulevard to Penn's Landing. The parade included floats and, of course, music.It kicks off a day of AFL-CIO family celebrations.Labor leaders say it's been a good year for the American worker."It's our time to organize," a union member said. "You see Starbucks. You see Amazon. Folks are stepping up."Monday afternoon, there will be food, kids' activities, and a performance by the Urban Gorilla Orchestra.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Jersey police chief renewing push to end "boom parties" across Delaware River

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a renewed push from one local police chief to put an end to "boom parties," where hundreds of cars gather along the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River, blasting loud music through high-powered speakers at all hours of the night.For some, a night along the Delaware River is a quiet escape, but for many who call this home, it's anything but."It's just solid bass," Westville resident Jeff Stefan said. "It's like somebody's beating on the side of your house all night long."Stefan is one of the hundreds of New Jersey residents who live within...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
Temple News

Poll: The overwhelming majority of Temple University students support abortion

Ninety percent of Temple University students support abortion under all circumstances. In comparison, 7 percent are semi-supportive, meaning they believe the procedure should only be performed in instances of rape, incest, or if the life of the mother is at risk while three percent of students are not supportive at all, meaning they believe abortions should be completely outlawed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHIO Dayton

Lawmakers examine increase in mail theft, mail carrier robberies

WASHINGTON D.C — Mail theft is on the rise, and it often involves criminals robbing mail carriers, according to testimony from a Congressional field hearing held Wednesday. Members of the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations held the hearing in Philadelphia because Pennsylvania has been hit hard by the spike in stolen mail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy