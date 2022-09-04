ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

850wftl.com

Police search for pickpocketing suspect

The Port St. Lucie Police Department is searching for a 26-year-old man who has been targeting unsuspecting victims by pickpocketing them. Devante Durham of Boynton Beach has been ID in at least four pickpocketing thefts since February of this year. He is now wanted on 72 charges. Authorities are asking...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man labeled 'serial pickpocket' wanted on 72 criminal charges

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — There's a "serial pickpocket" on the loose and police in Port St. Lucie say they've identified him. Now, they need to catch him. Police are looking for Devante Durham of Boynton Beach. They say the 26-year-old targeted unsuspecting victims at grocery stores and...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Man killed in shooting in Fort Pierce, second man critical

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Fort Pierce. The shooting happened Wednesday night on N. 21st Street and Avenue E. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took both men to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital...
FORT PIERCE, FL
CBS Miami

2 men, 1 woman wounded in NW Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI - Three people were injured in a triple shooting in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening. Police said two men and a woman were standing outside of the apartment complex, in the area of 2050 NW 64 Street, when a burgundy F-150 truck approached and someone inside the vehicle opened fire. One of the men was struck in the arm, the second man was struck in the lower back and the female was struck in the leg. All three were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where they were listed as stable. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
margatetalk.com

Coconut Creek Woman Charged With Welfare Fraud

A Coconut Creek woman has been charged with welfare fraud for failing to tell the state she was gainfully employed while collecting benefits, court records show. Christina Leffew, 35, of 3375 NW 47th Ave., “fraudulently misrepresented circumstances which would affect her eligibility for public assistance [by failing] to report to the Florida Department of Children and Families her gainful employment by Fred Land Fulmer, [an attorney],” from Sept. 2018 to Feb. 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Click10.com

Teen brothers facing charges in beating of Broward LGBTQ teen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teen brothers Jerrell and Druax Madison appeared virtually in Broward juvenile court on Tuesday, and are facing charges in the brutal beating of transgender teen Chad Sanford in Pompano Beach. “You’re not to have any contact with the victim…you can’t text, you cannot email,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Man Dies In Wellington Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead following a crash in Wellington where another driver may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Sean Cole, 30, of Loxahatchee, died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

