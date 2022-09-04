Read full article on original website
'Significant results' recently but police, prosecutor plead for help with investigations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department has been busy, confiscating 52 illegal guns over the past month and locking up suspected criminals, but not everyone they put behind bars stays there. The city's deputy police chief Rick Morris held a news conference with...
Video: Man attacks mother with 3 small children as they walk into grocery store
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Surveillance video from a Florida grocery store shows the moment a man followed a mother with three small children into the store and attacked her before trying to rob her. Video shared by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in North Lauderdale, Florida, shows the mother park...
Police search for pickpocketing suspect
The Port St. Lucie Police Department is searching for a 26-year-old man who has been targeting unsuspecting victims by pickpocketing them. Devante Durham of Boynton Beach has been ID in at least four pickpocketing thefts since February of this year. He is now wanted on 72 charges. Authorities are asking...
Search warrant leads to arrest of gang member in Port St. Lucie
Johnathan “Doo Doo” Walker, 29, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested after detectives and SWAT Team executed a search warrant Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of SW Kent Circle.
Distressed man turns 'extremely aggressive' before he was shot by deputy in St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Jeff Ricevuto started walking toward the far western side of the North Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce and pointed toward the top. “When I came out from underneath the bridge, I was here,” Ricevuto said, pointing to a spot just under the bridge. “He was literally standing directly right above the concrete right there.”
Man labeled 'serial pickpocket' wanted on 72 criminal charges
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — There's a "serial pickpocket" on the loose and police in Port St. Lucie say they've identified him. Now, they need to catch him. Police are looking for Devante Durham of Boynton Beach. They say the 26-year-old targeted unsuspecting victims at grocery stores and...
Man killed in shooting in Fort Pierce, second man critical
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Fort Pierce. The shooting happened Wednesday night on N. 21st Street and Avenue E. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took both men to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital...
Wanted for domestic battery, found sleeping in his car, charged with resisting 6 deputies
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sheriff's deputies got a call about "a domestic disturbance in progress" and found the victim "crying, shaking and hyperventilating," with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue already attending to her. According to the arrest report, the victim had "a large lump above her right...
Was it murder when she shot him? Jurors can't decide in 2018 fatal shooting near West Palm
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a suburban West Palm Beach woman charged with murdering her boyfriend in 2018. Jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict on the first-degree murder charge that Barbara James-Tolbert faced in the Sept. 12, 2018, shooting death of Albren Banks. They...
2 men, 1 woman wounded in NW Miami-Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI - Three people were injured in a triple shooting in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening. Police said two men and a woman were standing outside of the apartment complex, in the area of 2050 NW 64 Street, when a burgundy F-150 truck approached and someone inside the vehicle opened fire. One of the men was struck in the arm, the second man was struck in the lower back and the female was struck in the leg. All three were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where they were listed as stable. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.
Shooters Restaurant Shooting Suspect Dies After He's Found Unresponsive in Jail Cell
The suspect in a fatal shooting at a popular waterfront restaurant in Fort Lauderdale earlier this year has died after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell, officials said. Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Detention deputies found 33-year-old Angel Candelaria unresponsive in his cell at the Main Jail in...
Judge denies model’s request for protection from ‘circus’ during murder trial
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old model accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death with a kitchen knife appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday during an evidentiary hearing in the murder case. She wanted evidence kept private. The judge said, no. Prosecutors said Courtney Clenney, who had a...
Florida Woman Jailed For Drug Trafficking After Deputies Execute Search Warrant
A Florida woman and man were arrested after deputies served a narcotics search warrant at the residence last week. St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 55-year-old Tonya Rennay Medders, of Port St. Lucie, Wednesday on open warrants for trafficking prescription drugs, possession of a
Pedestrian killed in Jupiter hit-and-run crash
A man died Sunday night after Jupiter police said a driver fled the scene following a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Coconut Creek Woman Charged With Welfare Fraud
A Coconut Creek woman has been charged with welfare fraud for failing to tell the state she was gainfully employed while collecting benefits, court records show. Christina Leffew, 35, of 3375 NW 47th Ave., “fraudulently misrepresented circumstances which would affect her eligibility for public assistance [by failing] to report to the Florida Department of Children and Families her gainful employment by Fred Land Fulmer, [an attorney],” from Sept. 2018 to Feb. 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.
Teen brothers facing charges in beating of Broward LGBTQ teen
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teen brothers Jerrell and Druax Madison appeared virtually in Broward juvenile court on Tuesday, and are facing charges in the brutal beating of transgender teen Chad Sanford in Pompano Beach. “You’re not to have any contact with the victim…you can’t text, you cannot email,...
3 juveniles shot during sporting event at Boyd Anderson High in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken three juveniles to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire during a sporting event at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the...
Multiple Palm Beach County police departments host food drive to help nonprofit, families in need
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — With inflation and the rising costs of basic living expenses, local food banks and pantries are seeing a drastic increase in need. Local nonprofit Eat Better Live Better said the number of people coming to their distributions has doubled over the last few months. Your...
Palm Beach County Man Dies In Wellington Crash
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead following a crash in Wellington where another driver may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Sean Cole, 30, of Loxahatchee, died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Missing Vero Beach boater Dale Hossfield believed to have fallen overboard, FWC report finds
The couple taking a pleasant late afternoon stroll along the surf of Melbourne Beach last May came across a startling discovery, quickly calling 911 to report: “In South Melbourne Beach on the ocean — there's a boat that has washed ashore. There's nobody in it.”. So where was...
