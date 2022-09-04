ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Auburn sophomore wide receiver enters transfer portal

Auburn reserve wide receiver J.J. Evans has decided to transfer from the program. Evans, a third-year sophomore, announced Wednesday evening his intent to enter the transfer portal one week into the Tigers’ 2022 campaign. Read more Auburn football: Auburn needs, expects young receivers to be “much better” in Week...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Smiths Station celebrates a big high school football win

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – The Smiths Station community is celebrating after the local high school football team won over a 7A team this past weekend. Here’s what coach Mike Glisson has to say on the victory’s impact. “It means the world. That’s a big win for our kids, our coaches, our community, everything. It’s great for the school […]
SMITHS STATION, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday

Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Central prepares for top-10 match up against Opelika

Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – The newest PrepZone Game of the Week features a top 10 matchup in the AHSAA Class 7A rank as the #1 Central Red Devils hit the road to face the #7 Opelika Bulldogs. While this is the first time Opelika has competed at the 7A level they’ve made themselves at […]
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Construction continues on Buc-ee's Auburn; opening slated for 2023

For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year. The beavers are, however, hard at work on the super travel center at exit 50 in Auburn just off I-85, as signs on the site indicate. The walls are going up for the main building and pylons are being set in place for a multitude of gas pumps.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus introduces new program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Program (C-TAE) is letting the community know about the Heavy Equipment Operator Training Program at Jordan Vocational High School. Jordan High Vocational High School is one of six schools across Georgia to offer this program.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Midday Dee Time: Growing up in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today’s topic in Midday Dee Time is about growing up in the southside. South and east Columbus have been where most of the city’s Black people live, but, they haven’t always been identified as crime-ridden and dangerous places to reside. Today, I’m reminding...
COLUMBUS, GA
tallasseetribune.com

Police searching for missing Tallassee woman

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Amanda Danielle Minor. Minor is a 39 year old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. She was last seen on September 5, 2022 at approximately 11 p.m. in the area of Dark Corners Road in Tallassee.
TALLASSEE, AL
progressivegrocer.com

102-Year-Old Winn-Dixie Associate Offers Secrets to Success

When Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers (SEG), asked longtime employee Romay Davis her secret to living to 102, she gave an immediate and simple reply: “Love everyone – and do good.”. That mantra has carried Davis – known as “Ms. Romay” at SEG and in...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Guthrie’s coming back to the River Region

An Alabama-based chicken finger chain is coming back to Montgomery. Guthrie’s announced in 2019 that they would be coming near Taco Bell on Eastchase Parkway, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the process. Ground has officially been broken and construction is underway. This will be the first location in...
MONTGOMERY, AL

