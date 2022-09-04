Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Nick Brahms explains decision to retire from football, new role with Tigers
AUBURN, Alabama — When a rain-soaked game clock hit triple zeros on Auburn’s 42-16 win over Mercer, Nick Brahms made the rounds with the rest of his team, offering well wishes to the Tigers’ 2022 FCS opponent. One Mercer player approached Brahms and shook his hand: “Good...
Auburn sophomore wide receiver enters transfer portal
Auburn reserve wide receiver J.J. Evans has decided to transfer from the program. Evans, a third-year sophomore, announced Wednesday evening his intent to enter the transfer portal one week into the Tigers’ 2022 campaign. Read more Auburn football: Auburn needs, expects young receivers to be “much better” in Week...
Horns down? Saban’s plan for addressing Alabama players on outlawed gesture
Horns down is the sickest of burns in the Texas athletics universe. The hand gesture, mocking the hook ‘em signal, has only taken off as resistance grew. It comes with risk on the football field. The Big 12 confirmed this summer that a player gesturing horns down could draw...
Former Auburn football HC Gus Malzahn has name evoked during Clemson-Georgia Tech
On the same night Alabama Crimson Tide fans were making Gene Chizik comparisons as Dabo Swinney’s Clemson offense struggled to score points during the first quarter against Georgia Tech, Chizik’s Auburn football offensive coordinator’s name was evoked during the 2010 National Championship by a national college football pundit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smiths Station celebrates a big high school football win
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – The Smiths Station community is celebrating after the local high school football team won over a 7A team this past weekend. Here’s what coach Mike Glisson has to say on the victory’s impact. “It means the world. That’s a big win for our kids, our coaches, our community, everything. It’s great for the school […]
Here's what Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said to the media Monday
Here's what Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin said during his Monday press conference.
Alabama LB Will Anderson blunt on pass rush plan for young Texas QB
Will Anderson couldn’t pretend it didn’t bother him. After leading the nation in sacks a year ago, Alabama didn’t record one in the 55-0 season-opening win over Utah State. Both Anderson and Nick Saban could easily explain why the season sack total sits at zero while looking ahead to the next challenge.
Opelika-Auburn News
Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday
Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Central prepares for top-10 match up against Opelika
Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – The newest PrepZone Game of the Week features a top 10 matchup in the AHSAA Class 7A rank as the #1 Central Red Devils hit the road to face the #7 Opelika Bulldogs. While this is the first time Opelika has competed at the 7A level they’ve made themselves at […]
Alabama football coach on leave after video shows him punching player in locker room
A first-year Alabama high school football coach was placed on leave after a video surfaced that appeared to show a man striking a player in a locker room, news outlets reported. Blount High School coach Josh Harris was placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the video, which circulated...
Pinson Valley forfeits Florence win after self-reporting rule issue involving player
Pinson Valley forfeited its game against Florence after self-reporting a rule issue involving a player, who was ruled ineligible by the AHSAA, according to school officials. Pinson Valley won the opening-season game against Florence 27-17 and beat McAdory 21-13 in its second game. The forfeit means the Indians, who were...
Honda Battle of the Bands moving to Montgomery, AL
The Honda Battle of The Bands will return after a hiatus, but it is leaving Atlanta for Montgomery. The post Honda Battle of the Bands moving to Montgomery, AL appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opelika-Auburn News
Construction continues on Buc-ee's Auburn; opening slated for 2023
For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year. The beavers are, however, hard at work on the super travel center at exit 50 in Auburn just off I-85, as signs on the site indicate. The walls are going up for the main building and pylons are being set in place for a multitude of gas pumps.
WTVM
Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus introduces new program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Program (C-TAE) is letting the community know about the Heavy Equipment Operator Training Program at Jordan Vocational High School. Jordan High Vocational High School is one of six schools across Georgia to offer this program.
WTVM
Midday Dee Time: Growing up in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today’s topic in Midday Dee Time is about growing up in the southside. South and east Columbus have been where most of the city’s Black people live, but, they haven’t always been identified as crime-ridden and dangerous places to reside. Today, I’m reminding...
tallasseetribune.com
Police searching for missing Tallassee woman
The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Amanda Danielle Minor. Minor is a 39 year old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. She was last seen on September 5, 2022 at approximately 11 p.m. in the area of Dark Corners Road in Tallassee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
progressivegrocer.com
102-Year-Old Winn-Dixie Associate Offers Secrets to Success
When Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers (SEG), asked longtime employee Romay Davis her secret to living to 102, she gave an immediate and simple reply: “Love everyone – and do good.”. That mantra has carried Davis – known as “Ms. Romay” at SEG and in...
Preliminary Investigation: Child shot at liberty gas station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Wednesday night shooting at a Columbus gas station has left a child in the Emergency Room. The Columbus Police Department states their preliminary investigation reveals that a child was shot at the Liberty Gas Station on Buena Vista Road in South Columbus. At this time it seems to be an […]
alabamanews.net
Guthrie’s coming back to the River Region
An Alabama-based chicken finger chain is coming back to Montgomery. Guthrie’s announced in 2019 that they would be coming near Taco Bell on Eastchase Parkway, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the process. Ground has officially been broken and construction is underway. This will be the first location in...
Comments / 0