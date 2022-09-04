Foundation partners with brand consultant in nonprofit Arnold school effort

A foundation working to raise $7 million to open a nonprofit middle school in Arnold has retained a national brand consulting agency.

The Teach from DeHart Foundation on Friday announced a partnership with Beck & Stone in New York City.

Matt DeHart, a South Carolina educator, founded the academy he chairs in January 2021. His wife, Kaylie, is a New Kensington native.

The foundation plans to open the Teach from DeHart Academy for students in fifth through eighth grades in fall 2025 at the former Alle-Kiski Pavilion on Fourth Avenue. It also will offer programs for adults to obtain GED degrees and job and technology training.

The building, which the foundation purchased March 24, previously was a public elementary school.

The foundation said it is partnering with Beck & Stone to start a capital campaign to push the school’s development forward.

“We’re excited to work with Beck & Stone in the creation of our capital campaign and other opportunities in the future,” said Cam McKennedy, assistant director of operations for the academy. “We felt that they were behind the mission and vision from the beginning.”

Beck & Stone is a brand consultancy and agency of record for design, marketing and communications serving mission- driven organizations such as Teach from DeHart Foundation, said Nick Lindquist, a strategist with Beck & Stone.

“Matt DeHart and his team are beginning their fundraising drive to raise $7 million for the refurbishment of their new building, recruitment of administrators, teachers and students, and relationship-building in the community,” Lindquist said.

Lindquist said Beck & Stone will serve in an advisory consulting role to help the foundation find supporters across the state.

“This academy will be the only institution of its kind in the state, in that it offers both top-quality education for students, and continuing education opportunities for parents who want to grow in their careers,” Lindquist said.

As a strategic partner in the development of the capital campaign, Matt DeHart said Beck & Stone will consult with them and provide “a high-quality product” for them to use.

“This would include branding consulting, developing campaign processes and aiding our team in connecting with other institutions across the country,” he said.

Matt DeHart shared concept designs for the school when he appeared before Arnold Council at its meeting in July. Several of his former students from Greenville County, S.C., where he had been a fifth grade teacher, made the trip with him and spoke before council and the audience.

Matt DeHart now is teaching eighth grade history at Bob Jones Academy in Greenville, where he also is an administrative assistant.

“Matt is doing an amazing job making his dream become a reality,” Arnold Mayor Joe Bia said. “i can’t wait to see the positive changes that his group will have on our community once they are up and running.”