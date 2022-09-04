Read full article on original website
Face-palming film fans name the worst casting decisions ever made
Every job comes with its own specializations, and every employee comes with their strengths and weaknesses; a lawyer may be better equipped for certain areas of the law than others, a line cook may be more proficient with certain recipes and less proficient with others, and some actors, the shiny life-blood of the film industry that they are, are sometimes better off sticking with the genres that they’re strongest in.
Advice for Two Creatives Who Decided to Get Married
On this edition of Working Overtime, hosts Karen Han and Isaac Butler help a married couple who both do creative work but don’t always have the same creative rhythms. Karen and Isaac offer tips on how to navigate situations where one person is in a creative rut and the other is cranking out gold. They also offer general tips about communication and the creative work that goes into being a couple.
Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Yoo-mi, ‘Euphoria’ Actor Colman Domingo & More Winners
The Creative Arts Emmys 2022 had a distinctive group of celebrities and creators that make up some of the best in television. They all gathered at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate everyone involved in the creative process. On Day 1, the cast of Netflix’s Selling Sunset showed up in colorful outfits with Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani and Emma Hernan showing off the best in fashion. Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Karamo Brown from Queer Eye were close behind in bringing some of the favorite looks of the night. Creative Arts Emmys Night 1...
Relive Zendaya’s Show-Stopping Fashion Moments Through the Years: From Disney Star to Red Carpet Icon
Zendaya is the true epitome of a red carpet fashion chameleon. The actress never fails to impress Us with her fearless, jaw-dropping style. Over the years, her looks have ranged from cool menswear-inspired pantsuits to glamorous, curve-hugging gowns. The California native rose to fame as a Disney Channel star on the sitcom Shake It Up, […]
Tom Hanks Once Returned His Oscars Back to the Academy
Tom Hanks once revealed he had to return his Oscars to the Academy years after winning the coveted prizes.
Four musicians play a spellbinding rendition of ‘Billie Jean’ on one guitar
An impressive eight-handed arrangement of Michael Jackson’s 1983 hit, on a single instrument…. Luis Robisco, Xavier Coll and Alí Arango are internationally renowned guitarists who tour together as the Barcelona Guitar Trio. The trio bring the music of acclaimed composers of guitar music, such as Manuel de Falla,...
The Real Life Haunting by Annabelle the Rag Doll
If you are a fan of horror films, you have likely watched one of the Annabelle films. Annabelle is a doll possessed by a demon that enters people's lives to burn down their houses and haunt their loved ones. However, some may not know that Annabelle is based on a true story. You can even visit the Annabelle doll in the Occult Museum, Connecticut.
Eva Mendes Says She Quit Acting Over ‘Latina’ Typecasting
Eva Mendes says she got tired of being offered the same roles that played up her ethnicity and sexuality. The mom-of-two, 48, spoke out about her unofficial retirement outside a brunch of her new cleaning product company Skura Style this week. “I don’t really miss it,” she told Variety. “I got tired fighting for the good roles.” She continued: “There are more opportunities for Latina actresses now, but when I bowed out 10 years ago I wasn’t being offered things that weren’t specifically Latina.” Mendes, who was born in Miami to Cuban parents, got her breakthrough as Denzel Washington’s mistress in 2001’s Training Day. Her last live action job was a supporting role in her husband Ryan Gosling’s critically panned directorial debut Lost River. She now says she’s happy “keeping it in the home with my kids.” During an appearance on The View in May, Mendes said she might return for a “fun” project but, “I don’t want to do violence. I don’t want to do sexuality.”Read it at Variety
Florence Pugh Pops in a Dreamy Purple Valentino Look at The Venice Film Festival Ahead of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere with Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde
Florence Pugh has hopped off the gondola and made her official arrival at the 79th Venice Film Festival. The actress is there to attend the premiere of her new film “Don’t Worry Darling” with director Olivia Wilde and co-star Harry Styles. For her arrival, Pugh adorned herself in a beautiful purple Valentino look. Her outfit included a mini bandana cotton blend lace shirt jacket, with a matching mini bandana cotton lace top, and mini bandana cotton-blend lace shorts. Her heels, from Valentino’s resort 2023 collection, were purple too, with a clear plastic heel and two double link style straps. For accessories, Pugh...
Natasha Lyonne shows off her style credentials in white minidress as she attends Venice Film Festival event in honour of The Whale
Natasha Lyonne looked straight out a magazine on Sunday, as she attended a Venice Film Festival event in honour of The Whale. The Orange Is the New Black actress, 43, exuded glamour in white minidress that showed plenty of leg. Her dress boasted diamond encrusted sleeves and a matching collar...
10 actresses who can play Gwen Stacy in the MCU
Spider-Man: No Way Home gave the MCU quite the revamp. Since the movie ended with no one remembering that Peter Parker is Spider-Man or remembering Peter Parker at all, Spidey’s story has a fresh start. What could that mean for the MCU? Peter’s had quite a bit of love interests in the comics, so it’s only fair that MJ has some competition. The top choice for the next Spidey character to enter the MCU is Gwen Stacy.
Netflix is Rebooting This Controversial Kids' Show
If you've ever worked a childcare position or just hung around with your own kids, you can truly appreciate the value of a memorable kids' TV show. Once your kids connect with a certain character or series, it's all downhill from there. It's lunchboxes, stuffed toys, pajamas, and anything else you can slap a logo on from then until the end of time -- or at least until they hit their next developmental stage.
Culture Gabfest “Rings of Power, Wads of Cash” Edition
This week, the panel begins by assessing the most expensive television show to date: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Then, the panel breaks down Breaking, the John Boyega–led hostage crisis film that also includes one of the last performances of late actor Michael K. Williams. Finally, the panel discusses the pros and cons of child acting, a topic choice that was influenced by HBO’s The Rehearsal and Jennette McCurdy’s recent memoir.
Richard Dreyfus shares rare post explaining why he originally turned down Jaws
Richard Dreyfuss has shared a rare post to explain why he initially turned down Jaws.The actor appeared in the 1975 blockbuster alongside Roy Scheider and Robert Shaw. But, he originally rejected the chance to play marine biologist Matt Hooper after Steven Spielberg offered the role to him at the suggestion of George Lucas, who had directed Dreyfuss in American Graffiti two years before.Now, sharing the trailer of Jaws’ 3D re-release, Dreyfuss, 74, addressed this detail, revealing that he originally said no as he didn’t want to “have to shoot it”.He wrote on Twitter: “When they asked me to...
‘The Day the Music Died’: A New Documentary Dissects Don McLean’s Epic “American Pie,” The Big Bang Of Boomer Nostalgia
“Them good old boys were drinking whiskey and rye.” That line’s always bugged me and my buddy Lee. If you’re drinking rye, you’re already drinking whiskey. It’s like saying, “Them good old boys were eating meat and steak.” Also, “drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry”? A levee is an embankment that runs alongside a river. The river can run dry, from drought or flood, but not the embankment itself. If it were wet, not dry, that would mean the levee has broken and you need to get the hell out of there. Then there’s the whole question of calling the Christian Holy Trinity “three men,” but I’m not sure I have the theological background to address that with authority.
How Much Can We Really See in the Harry Styles—Chris Pine Spit Video?
As far as celebrity altercations go, 2022 already had a defining one: It hasn’t even been six months since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on live television during this year’s Academy Awards. But now I’m afraid we’ve got another bizarre, hostile (?) interaction between two celebrities to overanalyze: The slap, meet the spit.
Rachel Brosnahan Sparkles in Beaded Gown and Satin Stilettos at Venice Film Festival 2022
Rachel Brosnahan epitomized movie star glamour at the “Dead For A Dollar” premiere during the Venice Film Festival this weekend. Arriving on the red carpet with husband Jason Ralph, the “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star wore a blush pink bodycon gown. The halter-neck style featured allover sequins and a thigh-high slit, creating a slick statement. Finishing Brosnahan’s dress were bodice and side layers of draped crystal beads and fringe in ombre hues of red and pink, allowing for even greater drama. Completing her Alexandra Mandelkorn-styled outfit were sparkling ruby and diamond drop earrings and a bracelet by Bulgari. The “I’m Your Woman” actress’ outfit...
Every Member of Queen Studied Impressive Professions Before Dedicating Their Lives to Music
Queen embers Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon, and Roger Taylor are more than just rock stars, they're all highly educated and trained in other impressive professions and fields.
Coco Jones Has Had To Get A Little Less Sweet As Her Career Evolves
“I’ve experienced a lot of situations where I felt like I had to overcompensate just to be in the room or I had to over accommodate, disrespecting myself in the process,” Jones says. With a hit TV show and a burgeoning music career, Coco Jones’ star is rising....
I Have A Question About the Disney+ Pinocchio Movie That's Keeping Me Awake At Night
At this point, there are three things that are certain in life: death, taxes and Disney live-action remakes of classic animated films. Several are heading to the big screen including, The Little Mermaid and Snow White, but the next one will be a direct-to-Disney+ remake of Pinocchio staring Tom Hanks as Geppetto. It looks to be a sweet little family movie, but that’s only because you haven’t it through. This movie is actually nightmare fuel.
