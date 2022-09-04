DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Smyrna woman was arrested at the DeKalb County Jail on Sunday after authorities said she was trying to deliver drugs to inmates inside. The 34-year-old was initially questioned by a sheriff's deputy who was patrolling the jail after he noticed the woman had driven past the "Authorized Vehicles Only" sign and had parked in a reserved spot for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit, a statement from the DeKalb Sheriff said.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO