Hall County, GA

11Alive

Woman arrested after attempted contraband drop at DeKalb Jail, deputies say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Smyrna woman was arrested at the DeKalb County Jail on Sunday after authorities said she was trying to deliver drugs to inmates inside. The 34-year-old was initially questioned by a sheriff's deputy who was patrolling the jail after he noticed the woman had driven past the "Authorized Vehicles Only" sign and had parked in a reserved spot for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit, a statement from the DeKalb Sheriff said.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case

Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
CLEVELAND, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman accused of attempting to sneak contraband into a broken prison window with rope

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County deputies said a woman was arrested when she was caught allegedly trying to sneak tobacco, rolling paper and a lighter to an inmate. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Cara Leanne Johnson faces felony charges after a deputy allegedly saw her holding a black bag next to a rope dangling from a broken prison cell window. A DeKalb County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a deputy saw her car parked illegally before finding her outside the jail on Sept. 4.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Security app alerts Georgia deputies to woman who says she was being held against her will

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who says she was being held against her will used a security app to alert deputies to her location. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says dispatcher received a person in distress call Tuesday around 5:20 a.m. The call came from a personal security app, which gives live data and GPS location to the dispatcher.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

ACCPD Investigates Downtown Shooting from Early Sunday Morning

There was a shooting in downtown Athens early Sunday morning, according to Athens Clarke County Police. Police responded to reports of shots fired near Jackson Street and Clayton Street on September 4th around 2:35 AM. Authorities say during an altercation between two males, one of them discharged a firearm at the other. The victim, an unidentified twenty-one-year-old male from Bowman Georgia, was not injured.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Hall Co

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County: a man from Buford, 37 year-old Marshall Hooper, suffered what are called non life-threatening injuries after the Labor Day weekend confrontation with a Hall County deputy who tried to arrest him after a traffic stop. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Walton Co BOE member faces theft charges

The GBI investigation continues in Monroe, where Walton County School Board member Simoan Baker is facing felony theft by conversion charges, accused of stealing upwards of $25 thousand from a conservatorship set up in another person’s name. From the GBI…. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of...
MONROE, GA
11Alive

Driver with gunshot wound crashes in DeKalb: Police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officers responded to a crash Monday afternoon and discovered a driver injured from a gunshot wound, they said. According to police, they went to Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive just before 3:30 p.m. about a crash with reported injuries. When they arrived, they...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

UPDATE: Rockdale County Sheriff's K9 handler suspended after his three American Bully dogs die

CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave and reassigned after an investigation into animal cruelty in connection with the deaths and disposal of his personal dogs. Deputy Eric Tolbert, who had been assigned as a K9 handler, was placed on leave after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence to investigate the deaths of his three American Bully breed dogs.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

1 shot in Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood, APD says

ATLANTA — One person was shot along Arlington Avenue southwest Wednesday night, according to Atlanta Police. The shooting occurred at the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue southwest, APD said. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn was on the scene near the location on Tucker Avenue at Lee Street in Atlanta's Oakland City...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Buford man shot by police during traffic stop, GBI says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County. The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road after a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. Officials said 37-year-old Marshall Anthony Hooper from Buford crashed his motorcycle trying...
