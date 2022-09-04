Read full article on original website
Woman arrested after attempted contraband drop at DeKalb Jail, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Smyrna woman was arrested at the DeKalb County Jail on Sunday after authorities said she was trying to deliver drugs to inmates inside. The 34-year-old was initially questioned by a sheriff's deputy who was patrolling the jail after he noticed the woman had driven past the "Authorized Vehicles Only" sign and had parked in a reserved spot for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit, a statement from the DeKalb Sheriff said.
NE Ga police blotter: second accuser in molestation case, suspect competent for murder trial
The Office of State Administrative Hearings has upheld the license revocation against a daycare in Jackson County: Bright Beginnings in Jefferson lost its license earlier this year after the arrest of a daycare worker on child molestation charges. There is a second accuser in the case of Cameron Millholland, the...
nowhabersham.com
Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case
Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
Cops: Wrong-way driver fleeing Cobb officers crashes, kills man near South Fulton
A crash involving a wrong-way driver who was fleeing from Cobb County police just outside South Fulton left one man dead and his family grieving ahead of Labor Day weekend.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman accused of attempting to sneak contraband into a broken prison window with rope
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County deputies said a woman was arrested when she was caught allegedly trying to sneak tobacco, rolling paper and a lighter to an inmate. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Cara Leanne Johnson faces felony charges after a deputy allegedly saw her holding a black bag next to a rope dangling from a broken prison cell window. A DeKalb County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a deputy saw her car parked illegally before finding her outside the jail on Sept. 4.
Family of man killed after police pursuit says they’re devastated and it didn’t need to happen
ATLANTA — The family of a man killed in a car crash Friday morning said it never should have happened, and they said a police chase is partly to blame. Jonathan Denham, 41, was killed at the intersection of Roosevelt Highway and Delano Road in South Fulton early Friday morning, when another car crashed into his driver’s side.
Security guard shot confronting suspects breaking into cars, police say
ATLANTA — An Atlanta security guard is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning. This all happened at an address on Boulevard northeast, police say, which appears to be the address of the Station 464 Apartment Homes. Police add that the security guard was confronting suspects breaking into cars....
Security app alerts Georgia deputies to woman who says she was being held against her will
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who says she was being held against her will used a security app to alert deputies to her location. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says dispatcher received a person in distress call Tuesday around 5:20 a.m. The call came from a personal security app, which gives live data and GPS location to the dispatcher.
wuga.org
ACCPD Investigates Downtown Shooting from Early Sunday Morning
There was a shooting in downtown Athens early Sunday morning, according to Athens Clarke County Police. Police responded to reports of shots fired near Jackson Street and Clayton Street on September 4th around 2:35 AM. Authorities say during an altercation between two males, one of them discharged a firearm at the other. The victim, an unidentified twenty-one-year-old male from Bowman Georgia, was not injured.
Monroe Local News
Monroe man critically injured following dispute at a Baldwin County bar
A Monroe man is in critical condition in a Macon hospital after allegedly being hit over the head with a liquor bottle while camping at an RV and camp ground on Lake Sinclair in Baldwin County late last month. According to the Union Recorder, Stephen “Neil” Woolever, 58, of Monroe,...
‘Keep me safe:’ Man slips Coweta bank teller note saying he’d been kidnapped
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man who deputies say was kidnapped in Atlanta and taken down to Coweta County is safe after swift action by a bank teller. Coweta County sheriff’s deputies say that a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank on Amlajack Blvd. last week and slid a note to the teller that read “keep me safe.”
GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Hall Co
The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County: a man from Buford, 37 year-old Marshall Hooper, suffered what are called non life-threatening injuries after the Labor Day weekend confrontation with a Hall County deputy who tried to arrest him after a traffic stop. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Family of missing Covington woman last seen leaving a pub pleads to public for leads in case
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of a missing Covington woman, Yolanda Brown, is searching for answers when it comes to her disappearance. “There is a suspect, I believe, someone who followed her home,” said Joshua Doughty, Brown’s son. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol...
14-year-old DeKalb middle schooler shot in the head, teen charged with his death
CLARKSTON, Ga. — One DeKalb County teenager is dead and another is charged with his death. Clarkston police say they were called to the Parc 1000 Apartments on Montreal Road on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they arrived, they...
Walton Co BOE member faces theft charges
The GBI investigation continues in Monroe, where Walton County School Board member Simoan Baker is facing felony theft by conversion charges, accused of stealing upwards of $25 thousand from a conservatorship set up in another person’s name. From the GBI…. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of...
Driver with gunshot wound crashes in DeKalb: Police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officers responded to a crash Monday afternoon and discovered a driver injured from a gunshot wound, they said. According to police, they went to Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive just before 3:30 p.m. about a crash with reported injuries. When they arrived, they...
Family of innocent driver killed during police chase says there’s no excuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The devastated family of a husband and father killed by a wrong way driver says it never should have happened and now they’re demanding answers from investigators. Jonathan Denham, 41, of LaGrange, was killed Friday after he was hit by a wrong way driver...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
UPDATE: Rockdale County Sheriff's K9 handler suspended after his three American Bully dogs die
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave and reassigned after an investigation into animal cruelty in connection with the deaths and disposal of his personal dogs. Deputy Eric Tolbert, who had been assigned as a K9 handler, was placed on leave after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence to investigate the deaths of his three American Bully breed dogs.
1 shot in Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood, APD says
ATLANTA — One person was shot along Arlington Avenue southwest Wednesday night, according to Atlanta Police. The shooting occurred at the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue southwest, APD said. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn was on the scene near the location on Tucker Avenue at Lee Street in Atlanta's Oakland City...
CBS 46
Buford man shot by police during traffic stop, GBI says
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County. The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road after a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. Officials said 37-year-old Marshall Anthony Hooper from Buford crashed his motorcycle trying...
11Alive
