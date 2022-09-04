THE WOODLANDS, TX — On September 4, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft in progress call at The Woodlands Mall. As Deputies arrived, they were informed the suspects stole catalytic converters and left the area in a red 4-door Lexus car. Deputies located the red Lexus leaving the mall area and turned on their emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver of the car disregarded the notice and fled at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, Deputies located the Lexus vacated in a local business parking lot on FM 1488; however, with assistance from a citizen who witnessed the suspects flee from the vehicle, Deputies were able to detain them without incident as they hid in the restaurant’s restroom.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO