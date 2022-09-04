ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

HOUSE FIRE IN NEW CANEY

At 9pm East Montgomery County Fire along with Caney Creek and Needham Fire Departments responded to a house fire immediately south of the intersection of SH 242 on FM 1485. Units arrived with a wood frame home fully involved. The cause of the blaze will be determined by the Montgomery County Fire Marshals’ Office. FM 1485 remained closed for several hours as tankers shuttled water to the fire.
MISSING MAN IN NATIONAL FOREST LOCATED DECEASED

It is with great sadness the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that after a lengthy search in the Sam Houston National Forest, a body found deceased has been preliminarily identified as missing person Christopher Loveall. Currently, it appears that Mr. Loveall died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives from...
BODY DISCOVERED ON NEEDHAM ROAD

Montgomery County Homicide and Violent Crimes Detectives are out tonight on Needham Road near SH 242 after a reported body was found in a drainage ditch. We will update as soon as additional information is available.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Catalytic Converter Thieves in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX — On September 4, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft in progress call at The Woodlands Mall. As Deputies arrived, they were informed the suspects stole catalytic converters and left the area in a red 4-door Lexus car. Deputies located the red Lexus leaving the mall area and turned on their emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver of the car disregarded the notice and fled at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, Deputies located the Lexus vacated in a local business parking lot on FM 1488; however, with assistance from a citizen who witnessed the suspects flee from the vehicle, Deputies were able to detain them without incident as they hid in the restaurant’s restroom.
She left work with friends. The next day the 16-year-old girl was found dead on side of Liberty County road

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — KHOU 11 News is learning more about a teen who was found shot to death and dumped on the side of a rural road in Liberty County last weekend. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform with a blue "Niko's" cap. Sources told KHOU 11 News that the teen worked at the Niko Niko's location in Memorial.
2 critically injured in crash involving motorcycle on Tomball Parkway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two people are in the hospital after a crash caused a portion of Tomball Parkway to be closed on Monday afternoon. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on the 11800 block of Tomball Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Hyundai...
MISSING MAN FOUND DECEASED OFF SH 242

About 7:30 pm on Tuesday Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with MCHD and Needham Fire Department responded to a welfare check on an elderly male who had been missing. He was discovered not far off Needham Road, north of SH 242 near…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/missing-man-found-deceased-off-sh-242/
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is Currently Searching for a Missing Adult in National Forest – Christopher Loveall

NEW WAVERLY, TX — MCTX Sheriff and numerous other agencies are at the Sam Houston National Forest searching for a 23-year-old male identified as Christopher Loveall. Family and friends last heard from Christopher on Sunday at about 12:30 pm. Friends located his vehicle at the Sam Houston National Forest at about 4:30 pm on Monday. Detectives determined that Christopher’s phone was last tracked at the Sam Houston National Forest, and the signal is no longer active.
ON THIS DAY SEPTEMBER 6TH OF YEARS PAST

Huntsville police are investigating a homicide after discovering the body of a teenage girl. Police responded to a suspicious incident call Monday afternoon in the Tanglewood Mobile home subdivision off Highway 75 not far south of the Sam Houston University campus. “We were all back there talking about it, because...
AMBER ALERT ISSUES FOR GREENSPOINT AREA TODDLER

Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for 6-month-old Noah Gray. He was last seen on Thursday, September 08, 2022, at approximately 4:55 AM, at the Mobile Gas station located at 22500 block of Imperial Valley, Houston, TX 77073. He was last seen wearing white socks and a blue and red onesie. The stolen vehicle the child was last seen in has been recovered, but the child has not been located. Two suspects were observed stealing the vehicle. One Suspect is a black male, wearing dark grey sweatpants and a camo hoodie.
HOUSTON, TX

