Passenger shot and killed while driving along Grand Parkway in Spring area
The eastbound lanes of the Grand Parkway have reopened after they were closed for several hours. Now, investigators are looking for surveillance video.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSE FIRE IN NEW CANEY
At 9pm East Montgomery County Fire along with Caney Creek and Needham Fire Departments responded to a house fire immediately south of the intersection of SH 242 on FM 1485. Units arrived with a wood frame home fully involved. The cause of the blaze will be determined by the Montgomery County Fire Marshals’ Office. FM 1485 remained closed for several hours as tankers shuttled water to the fire.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MISSING MAN IN NATIONAL FOREST LOCATED DECEASED
It is with great sadness the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that after a lengthy search in the Sam Houston National Forest, a body found deceased has been preliminarily identified as missing person Christopher Loveall. Currently, it appears that Mr. Loveall died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives from...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Northbound Hwy 249 blocked at Old Foltin Road in NW Harris Co. amid motorcycle crash investigation
A man and a woman were not wearing helmets when the motorcycle they were riding slammed into the back of a vehicle on Highway 249, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Monday afternoon. Northbound Highway 249 was blocked at Old Foltin Road in northwest Harris County as deputies investigated...
Click2Houston.com
Inbound lanes of La Porte Freeway back open after semi-truck crashes, catches fire
LA PORTE, Texas – A semi-truck fire on the La Porte Freeway and Pine Bluff shut down the westbound main lanes Wednesday. Officials with the Pasadena Fire Department responded to reports of the fire around 12:45 a.m. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a semi-truck up in...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BODY DISCOVERED ON NEEDHAM ROAD
Montgomery County Homicide and Violent Crimes Detectives are out tonight on Needham Road near SH 242 after a reported body was found in a drainage ditch. We will update as soon as additional information is available.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Catalytic Converter Thieves in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX — On September 4, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft in progress call at The Woodlands Mall. As Deputies arrived, they were informed the suspects stole catalytic converters and left the area in a red 4-door Lexus car. Deputies located the red Lexus leaving the mall area and turned on their emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver of the car disregarded the notice and fled at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, Deputies located the Lexus vacated in a local business parking lot on FM 1488; however, with assistance from a citizen who witnessed the suspects flee from the vehicle, Deputies were able to detain them without incident as they hid in the restaurant’s restroom.
Boys burned in road rage shooting from July 4, 2019, still recovering as trial underway
The mother of two boys who were injured in the fiery road rage shooting on July 4, 2019 says they are no longer victims, but survivors.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
What we know about Harris Co. Pct. 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin killed while driving home
The mother of a Harris County sheriff deputy who was shot and killed, says the reality of losing her son still hasn’t set in yet. Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin was driving home in Atascocita when the shooting happened. “I feel like a string. A string, like, a kite...
KIII TV3
She left work with friends. The next day the 16-year-old girl was found dead on side of Liberty County road
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — KHOU 11 News is learning more about a teen who was found shot to death and dumped on the side of a rural road in Liberty County last weekend. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform with a blue "Niko's" cap. Sources told KHOU 11 News that the teen worked at the Niko Niko's location in Memorial.
fox26houston.com
2 critically injured in crash involving motorcycle on Tomball Parkway
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two people are in the hospital after a crash caused a portion of Tomball Parkway to be closed on Monday afternoon. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on the 11800 block of Tomball Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Hyundai...
mocomotive.com
MISSING MAN FOUND DECEASED OFF SH 242
About 7:30 pm on Tuesday Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with MCHD and Needham Fire Department responded to a welfare check on an elderly male who had been missing. He was discovered not far off Needham Road, north of SH 242 near…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/missing-man-found-deceased-off-sh-242/
Click2Houston.com
Several streets shut down, people evacuated after suspicious package found at downtown Houston building, police say
HOUSTON – Several streets in downtown Houston are being temporarily shut down as police investigate a suspicious package found at a building, according to Houston police. The Wells Fargo Building in the 1000 block of Louisiana, where the package was found, has also been evacuated, police said. The intersections...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is Currently Searching for a Missing Adult in National Forest – Christopher Loveall
NEW WAVERLY, TX — MCTX Sheriff and numerous other agencies are at the Sam Houston National Forest searching for a 23-year-old male identified as Christopher Loveall. Family and friends last heard from Christopher on Sunday at about 12:30 pm. Friends located his vehicle at the Sam Houston National Forest at about 4:30 pm on Monday. Detectives determined that Christopher’s phone was last tracked at the Sam Houston National Forest, and the signal is no longer active.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ON THIS DAY SEPTEMBER 6TH OF YEARS PAST
Huntsville police are investigating a homicide after discovering the body of a teenage girl. Police responded to a suspicious incident call Monday afternoon in the Tanglewood Mobile home subdivision off Highway 75 not far south of the Sam Houston University campus. “We were all back there talking about it, because...
Two people critically injured after motorcycle crashes intro vehicle on SH 249 in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least two people were critically injured Monday after a motorcycle crashed into a vehicle in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened in the northbound lanes of SH 249 at Old Foltin Road. Officials said the two people on a motorcycle,...
Chambers County deputies arrest suspect for parole violation after 70-mile chase ending NB on I-45
The suspect's family reported to authorities that the man was suicidal earlier in the day. Before being booked into jail, the suspect went to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AMBER ALERT ISSUES FOR GREENSPOINT AREA TODDLER
Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for 6-month-old Noah Gray. He was last seen on Thursday, September 08, 2022, at approximately 4:55 AM, at the Mobile Gas station located at 22500 block of Imperial Valley, Houston, TX 77073. He was last seen wearing white socks and a blue and red onesie. The stolen vehicle the child was last seen in has been recovered, but the child has not been located. Two suspects were observed stealing the vehicle. One Suspect is a black male, wearing dark grey sweatpants and a camo hoodie.
DUI suspect was driving wrong way before crashing into W. Harris County restaurant, witnesses say
Surveillance video shows the moment sparks flew as the alleged wrong-way driver sped into the building. Investigators said he was wanted for felony warrants.
Car crashes into popular restaurant with customers inside on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON — A crash is under investigation after a driver slammed into a popular restaurant while customers were inside, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash happened Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m. at Komchop on Westheimer near Highway 6. We're told the driver crashed into the restaurant while...
