KETV.com
Nebraska volleyball beats Creighton in front of record-breaking crowd
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska and Creighton volleyball were set to attract a potentially record-breaking attendance for the Wednesday afternoon matchup, and the crowd pulled through. The 5 p.m. game at CHI Health Center sold more than 14,000 tickets. The total attendance was reported at 15,797 people — now the...
Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit
The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
Kearney Hub
Lopers have things to fix before taking on Pittsburg State
KEARNEY— When Pittsburg State gets off the bus Thursday night, the Gorillas will resemble fire-breathing dragons. Since the formation of the MIAA, the Gorillas haven’t been pushed around by anyone on the football field. But the University of Nebraska at Kearney has given them a little shove, winning the last two head-to-head games, both played in Pittsburg, Kan.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High looks to remain unbeaten in return to Seacrest Field
KEARNEY — Fresh off a 49-21 home victory, Kearney High goes back on the road tonight to face a team that knows a thing or two about winning big. Lincoln North Star defeated Omaha Benson 27-2 in its opener, then doubled down with a 45-7 defeat of Lincoln Northeast last week.
News Channel Nebraska
Six to be inducted into Nebraska-Kearney Athletic Hall of Fame
KEARNEY, Neb. - Five former student-athletes and a former head coach will be inducted into the Nebraska-Kearney Athletic Hall of Fame during ceremonies on Homecoming weekend this Oct. 28-29. The 2022 Hall of Fame members are football player/track & field athlete Bill Backes ('67), track & field athlete Shauna (Birchard) Graham ('06), men's basketball player Duty Jura ('08; '15), football player Troy Stonacek ('86), diver Dusty (Walston) Hatt ('02) and head football coach Darrell Morris.
1011now.com
NCAA Record Crowd expected for Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The attendance record for an NCAA volleyball regular season match was set by Nebraska and Creighton in 2018. The schools will likely break the record again on Wednesday. Creighton officials say over 14,000 tickets have been sold for the in-state match-up at the CHI Health Center....
Words from Whipple: 'This isn't a thing that you just roll out'
In his post-practice meeting with media Tuesday, Mark Whipple jumped right into one of the key points for the Huskers from this past Saturday that he hopes remains. His team banked some important third downs, going 6-of-11 in the 38-17 win over North Dakota and a good note struck early on a third-and-long completion to Alante Brown on the game's first drive.
Corn Nation
Frosted Flakes: Nebraska vs. Creighton Volleyball is Going To Be Awesome
I am going to the Nebraska/Creighton volleyball game on Wednesday night and I cannot wait. This is will be Nebraska’s first meeting with a ranked team this season. As of this week’s standings Nebraska is ranked #2 and Creighton is #17. It is so exciting to have such...
Nebraska point guard commit Chase Clemmons reopens recruitment
One of Nebraska basketball’s 2023 commitments has reopened his recruitment and decommitted from the Huskers. Legacy Early College (S.C) guard Chase Clemmons announced on Wednesday that he was pursuing other options. “First off, I would like to thank Coach Hoiberg for recruiting me to the fullest and I would...
kmaland.com
Nebraska, Creighton stay put, Kansas moves up in latest AVCA Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska is still ranked No. 2 behind Texas in the latest AVCA Division I Volleyball Poll. The Huskers and Longhorns are joined in the top five by Minnesota, Louisville and Georgia Tech. Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Ohio State, Purdue and BYU rounded out the top 10. Creighton stayed put at...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost makes key change to Nebraska practices ahead of Week 2
Scott Frost addressed the media ahead of his Nebraska’s Week 2 bout with Georgia Southern. He said he’s made some changes in how the Cornhuskers practice. Moving forward, the 1s will practice against the 1s more often. You read that correctly. Are we absolutely sure this is Year...
kmaland.com
Creighton's Luke picked as Big East Defensive Player of the Week
(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Hannah Luke has been named the Big East Defensive Player of the Week. Luke helped the Bluejays to an unbeaten week and in holding North Dakota and Tulsa to just seven total shots during their dominant wins. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
KETV.com
Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern: What you need to know for the game, including tickets, parking and more
LINCOLN, Neb. — After a win against North Dakota, Nebraska football will host Georgia Southern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Led by running back Anthony Grant, the Huskers (1-1) pulled away from the Fighting Hawks in the second half to earn a 38-17 victory. Here's everything you need to...
mikefarrellsports.com
5 Reasons Why Scott Frost has Failed at Nebraska
Scott Frost to Nebraska seemed like the perfect marriage. He was coming off an undefeated season at UCF, was heavily coveted and chose to come back home to the Huskers where he was a star and link to the Tom Osborne era. Since then he’s 15-30 and can’t win a close game to save his life. But why? Here’s why.
KSNB Local4
Successful 2022 Nebraska State Fair with attendance, sales up
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Clean up was underway Tuesday morning at Fonner Park as the Nebraska State Fair celebrated another successful year. The fair finished its 11-day run in Grand Island with a 7.9% increase in attendance, with an estimated 287,367 guests. State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg said...
CBS News
Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days
LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
York News-Times
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Nebraska’s Lincoln ranked as third-best state capital for living in U.S.
LINCOLN — An online financial advice firm is ranking Lincoln as the nation’s third best state capital to live in, right behind Pierre, South Dakota, and Madison, Wisconsin. SmartAsset.com rated state capitals on a variety of factors, including estimated cost of living, unemployment rate, income growth, and high...
KSNB Local4
Platte River runs dry again
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Driving down Highway 281, one may notice there’s not a single drop of water in the Platte River. Local hydrologists say there’s nothing to be concerned about, as this is something that happens more often than you think. The last time the Platte...
