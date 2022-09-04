KEARNEY— When Pittsburg State gets off the bus Thursday night, the Gorillas will resemble fire-breathing dragons. Since the formation of the MIAA, the Gorillas haven’t been pushed around by anyone on the football field. But the University of Nebraska at Kearney has given them a little shove, winning the last two head-to-head games, both played in Pittsburg, Kan.

PITTSBURG, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO