This week, USC and Arizona were two teams that were great in their season openers. Which other Pac-12 football teams played well in Week 1?. There are lots of unknowns in the Pac-12 this season. How will Oregon adapt with new head coach Dan Lanning? The Ducks want to keep that SEC feel by hiring the former Georgia defensive coordinator. Can all of the new pieces at USC congeal in time for the Trojans to compete for a Pac-12 title and possible playoff spot?

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO