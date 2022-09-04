Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Fairfield Man Guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter
More than two years after a wreck that caused the death of his girlfriend, a Fairfield man has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Louisa County District Court. Thirty-six year old Derrick Cook Maynard was charged with voluntary manslaughter, a Class C Felony, in the 2020 death of 29-year-old Megan Marie Reid.
kciiradio.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrest Wanted Felon out of Jefferson County
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested thirty-two-year-old Coltin Ninja McRoy of Fairfield for a violation of probation warrant for Jefferson County. McRoy was arrested in Fairfield in 2019 for forgery after writing a check for $759.00 out of the victim’s bank account without their permission or signature, a Class D felony.
kciiradio.com
Two Washington County Felons Sentenced
Twenty-six-year-old Rocio Gutierrez of Washington was found guilty by a jury on May 12th of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, and domestic abuse assault, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony. At her sentencing hearing on September 2nd, Gutierrez was sentenced to prison for up to 25 years. Gutierrez is still facing two charges of assault on Peace Officers.
ourquadcities.com
Detectives: Suspect had meth, mushrooms, marijuana
A 43-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after Scott County Detectives say he had methamphetamine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms. Aaron Beauchamp faces four charges of controlled-substance violation and four charges of failure to affix drug stamps, court records say. On Friday, detectives with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office conducted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 person killed after stepping into traffic on Iowa interstate
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a person was killed after stepping out of a vehicle and into the path of an oncoming semi on Interstate 80 in Scott County on Tuesday night. The crash happened near the 291 mile marker on I-80 around 9:00 p.m. According to an online crash report, […]
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Wellman Resident Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident
A Wellman resident driving a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian at 9:00 pm on Tuesday on Interstate-80, mile marker 291 in Scott County. The tractor-trailer was heading westbound down I-80 when the driver of a vehicle stopped on the inside shoulder, walked into the path of the oncoming tractor-trailer, and was struck by the vehicle sustaining fatal injuries.
KCCI.com
Police: 19-year-old sent illicit photos of himself to an Iowa child
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man is facing charges after police said he enticed a minor living in Ottumwa. Austin Jacob Kilberger, 19, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, a class C felony; enticing a minor under age 13, a class C felony; and telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Overnight crash Tuesday leaves 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol is investigating an overnight crash that left one person dead. According to ISP, a vehicle was heading westbound on I-80 near the Brady Street exit when another vehicle stopped on the side of the road. That's when a person got out of the car and walked into the roadway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One arrested after gun thrown in Mississippi River
Rock Island Police were called to the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue on Sunday, September 4 at approximately 7:05 p.m. regarding an armed subject. The caller reported that a suspect armed with a handgun was leaving the area in a blue Dodge Durango. Officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it near the […]
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol: Semi driven by Wellman man involved in fatal Quad Cities accident
The Iowa State Patrol says a Wellman man was behind the wheel of a semi that struck and killed a pedestrian in the Quad Cities. Troopers were called to westbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 291 just after 9:00 Tuesday night for a semi that had struck a person. The victim had apparently walked onto the roadway while a passenger car was stopped on the shoulder. The victim, whose identity had not been released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.
KCRG.com
Two vehicle crash in Linn County sends people to the hospital
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people went to the hospital, with one flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by helicopter, following a two vehicle crash. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a Chevrolet Equinox was driving south on Linn-Jones Road, when it didn’t stop for a westbound Chevrolet Silverado. This was around 8:15 p.m. on Monday on Highway 151, and is in the area between Springville and Fairview.
KCJJ
Lisbon man charged with OWI after doing burnouts in view of police
A Lisbon man was charged with his first OWI Sunday night after allegedly calling attention to himself by doing “burnouts” in front of a DNR officer. The incident occurred around 7pm in front of Sutliff Bar and Grill on White Oak Avenue in Lisbon. The officer observed 57-year-old William Zangerle doing a “burnout” in his 2012 Dodge Challenger. He then reportedly stopped after about 20 feet and did another one. Zangerle was stopped and allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of ingested alcohol. He reportedly admitted to drinking. A PBT showed his blood-alcohol level to be .232 percent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCJJ
Iowa City woman arrested on riot charge
An Iowa City woman was arrested on a warrant stemming from an unprovoked assault earlier this summer. 24-year-old Arturio Henderson of Western Road allegedly joined two other individuals on July 24th around 4:20 am to assault two males in front of the L&M Mighty Shop on Burlington Street. According to police, the two victims did not fight back or throw any punches. They were violently thrown to the ground and punched several times.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids shooting hurts one
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help investigating a Monday night shooting that wounded a woman. It happened at 10:36 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of 16th Street Southeast. Officers say it started as an argument that led to a shooting. Police found a home had been hit by gunfire, but no one in the home was hurt.
More Information Released on Cedar Rapids Fatal Police Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The Iowa D-C-I has released the identity of two Cedar Rapids police officers involved in a fatal shooting on August 30th. The D-C-I says Investigator Christopher Christy and Sergeant Bryson Garringer were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at the Inn Circle on the southwest side of the city. The two officers found 22-year-old William Rich and he showed a gun. The D-C-I says the officers fired and Rich was hit and died. The two officers are on paid leave while the investigation of the shooting continues.
KCRG.com
Fatal semi crash in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said a crash involving a semi killed one person in Scott County. It happened at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday in the westbound lane of I-80 at mile marker 291. The Iowa State Patrol said the semi was heading west on the interstate...
kciiradio.com
Washington Man Arrested for Felonious Domestic Assault
The Washington Police Department arrested thirty-one-year-old Rodney Gayle Smith Jr. of Washington for Domestic Abuse Assault Impeding Airflow, a Class D Felony. The original incident occurred on September 4th when Smith Jr. and his wife were involved in an argument at their home when Smith Jr.’s wife threw an energy drink can at his face. Smith Jr. choked his wife in retaliation, placing both hands around her neck and pressing her against a wall. The wife claimed she scratched Smith in the face to get him to let go.
KWQC
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash Sunday
LOWDEN, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed, and another was injured in a crash Sunday night on Lincoln Highway, the Iowa State Patrol said. Iowa State Patrol responded about 9:22 p.m. to the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway in Lowden for the report of a crash. Two motorcycles were...
ourquadcities.com
State Police: Driver had loaded gun, marijuana, open alcohol containers
A 29-year-old Anamosa, Iowa, driver – covered in blood – had a loaded gun, marijuana and open liquor in the car in Davenport, Iowa State Police say. Elaesha Morton faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.
kjan.com
2 men charged with Insurance Fraud; 1 pleads guilty
Des Moines, Iowa- A man from eastern Iowa is facing a felony charge of insurance fraud. The Iowa Insurance Division reports 36-year-old Frank Paul Tarasi, of Hiawatha ,was charged with one count of Fraudulent Submissions (a Class D Felony), following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Divisions Fraud Bureau. The...
Comments / 0