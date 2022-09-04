Read full article on original website
Thursday Headlines: Remembering Guy Morriss
Former Kentucky Wildcats Football coach Guy Morriss passed away this week at the age of 71. Morriss began his tenure in 1997 as assistant head coach and offensive line coach under Hal Mumme, and then after Mumme’s resignation, took over head coaching duties. For this writer who is 27...
Wednesday Headlines: Grade Kentucky’s new home uniforms
The days of Kentucky Wildcats basketball wearing checkerboard uniforms are finally over. Head coach John Calipari teased on Monday night that he was thinking of showing Big Blue Nation the new home uniforms. Of course, the overwhelming answer to Calipari’s question was yes and UK Athletics delivered those fans’ wish....
Ramon Jefferson reportedly has a torn ACL
The Kentucky Wildcats football team received some bad news on Tuesday night as the team prepares to head to Gainesville later this week. Matt Jones of KSR is reporting that running back Ramon Jefferson will likely be out for the season after tearing his ACL in the season opener against Miami (OH) on Saturday night. Jones announced the report via Twitter.
Kentucky basketball’s new home uniforms unveiled
The Kentucky Wildcats have not been to the Final Four since 2015, which coincidentally is one of the last seasons that the checkerboard was used in moderation on the basketball uniforms. This was prior to the infamous pattern being featured very prominently on the sides of the jersey and shorts,...
Bleav in Kentucky crew breaks down the Cats’ first win and the showdown in Gainesville
The Kentucky Wildcats opened the 2022 college football season with a 37-13 win over Miami (OH). They’ll now open SEC play Saturday with a major showdown vs. the No. 12 Florida Gators in Gainesville. On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky with Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon, the...
Mark Stoops Monday press conference and Week 2 depth chart
After beating Miami (OH) to start the new season 1-0, the Kentucky Wildcats are now preparing for a major Week 2 clash with the Florida Gators. Ahead of the game, head coach Mark Stoops met with the media to recap last week’s win over the RedHawks while previewing Florida.
Kentucky basketball to reveal new uniforms on Tuesday
The time has finally come for the reveal of the new Kentucky Wildcats basketball uniforms. After announcing that new uniforms would be coming back in June, John Calipari took to Twitter on Monday night to tease the reveal scheduled for Tuesday. Although there have been some mixtures of alternates throughout...
