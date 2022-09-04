ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, VT

Peggy Stevens: PFAS plan at landfill is severely lacking

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago

This commentary is written by Peggy Stevens of Charleston. Stevens is a member of Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity (DUMP).

I write today as follow-up to the public Department of Environmental Conservation hearing of Aug. 18 in Coventry on the proposed New England Waste Services of Vermont (NEWSVT) Coventry landfill treatment facility that would attempt to filter toxic substances from liquid collected in the underdrain of the Phase III section of the landfill.

As was noted by several in attendance on Aug. 18 in the Coventry Community Center, very little if any public notice was provided for the meeting, definitely no notice in local newspapers or posting in the town hall itself. You had to know how to get into the ANR Electronic Notice Board in order to try to find notice of the meeting. Anyone who has tried knows how frustrating and even impossible that effort can be. One Coventry resident was heard to say that he had been in that building to vote a week earlier and seen no notice of the upcoming hearing. Was it possible, as another meeting-goer wondered, that the lack of notice was intentional?

In spite of that, turnout was pretty good, and almost to a person the questions directed to the moderator, Department of Environmental Conservation staff person Kasey Kathan, were incisive and highly critical of the pilot project design and the process involved in developing the project.

Many of those present were also in attendance at last fall’s public hearing on the draft leachate pretreatment permit, a much bigger and potentially even more environmentally threatening project than the UD3 plan under discussion last Thursday. No response to public comments about that proposed project, submitted ten months ago, in October 2021, has been provided to date.

Questions about the inadequacy of the speculative UD3 design — which uses the cheapest and least effective filtering material, granulated activated charcoal, to filter the exceedances of “safe” limits for PFAS “forever” chemicals, arsenic and cadmium found in the liquid collected in the underdrain for Phase III — were met with the repeated response that the design “meets the existing rules and regs of the DEC.”

Concerns were also raised about the fact that the design calls for used filters (full of toxic PFAS chemicals, arsenic and cadmium) to be returned to the landfill, further concentrating these poisons in leachate generated in the future. Science calls for these spent filter materials to be solidified and stored in dry vaults to prevent future environmental contamination by these toxic substances. Science is being disregarded.

The fact that recent EPA guidance about PFAS chemicals states that there is no known safe level of exposure for many of the bio-accumulative 9,000 PFAS chemicals (and that the maximum limit for PFOA and PFOS — the most common of these toxins — is now 4 parts per quadrillion!) seemed not to be a concern of the Department of Environmental Conservation, who stated that it would be the standard in place at the time the 10-year permit was issued that would apply. (The current standard for PFAS in drinking water is 20 parts per trillion for just five of the thousands of PFAS chemicals.)

This was astonishing news to many, who wondered out loud how that could be the case, and why the most stringent standard would not be the one chosen today, or why NEWSVT would invest a small fortune in a technology that was obsolete before it even began to be built?

Passing references were made to questions raised in years past, like what is the cause of the cancerous lesions in the up to 40% of brown bullhead in Memphremagog? Or why the state doesn’t require and perform more frequent monitoring of landfill operations. Or who was funding the construction — not public money, right?. Or how much money has been set aside to cover costs of closing the landfill and continuing to collect and dispose of leachate for decades to come? No truly adequate response to any of these questions was forthcoming.

One question asked several times over by different attendees was about the lack of objective Agency of Natural Resources or Department of Environmental Conservation oversight of the project in question.

“Seems like the tail (NEWSVT) is wagging the dog (Department of Environmental Conservation), or “the fox is guarding the henhouse,” or that “this is an incestful situation.” Why is NEWSVT allowed to choose the technology and set the standards for monitoring for the health and safety of the environment, people and wildlife? Isn’t that the job of the department?

For many, the greatest concern is that this project brings us one step closer to siting the bigger and more environmentally dangerous “pilot” leachate pretreatment facility in Coventry, importing millions of gallons of leachate monthly for “treatment” in addition to the millions of gallons generated monthly onsite. This would add to the environmental burden and threat already posed by the ill-sited landfill, uphill from the Black River and Lake Memphremagog.

Two citizens from Sherbrooke, Quebec, representing the environmental group Memphremagog Conservation Inc., solemnly and respectfully reminded the audience that any future discussions and decisions must include the citizens of Quebec, 175,000 of whom, after all, get their drinking water from Lake Memphremagog.

This was a reminder that there is a current Act 250 moratorium on treating leachate anywhere in the Memphremagog watershed. In the opinion of those in attendance, this ban should be made permanent and the landfill should be closed as soon as the state develops a state-run landfill, out of the Memphremagog watershed, farther south where most of the state’s trash comes from, to include a scientifically sound, state-of-the-art leachate treatment facility.

It may very well be, as one of the last commenters suggested, that the only way to correct the obvious failure of the state to “protect, preserve, restore and enhance” our natural resources will be through legislation. In that case, I urge all concerned citizens to send their comments by Sept. 2 to Kasey.Kathan@vermont.gov with the subject line ”Public comment for permit # OL510-2022-2.”
Then send a copy to your local legislators whose email addresses can be found here .

Read the story on VTDigger here: Peggy Stevens: PFAS plan at landfill is severely lacking .

Comments / 0

Related
vermontbiz.com

Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US

Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coventry, VT
Local
Vermont Society
City
Charleston, VT
State
Vermont State
WCAX

Electrical problem leads to smoke, evacuation in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire officials say an evacuation in Plattsburgh Tuesday afternoon was a precaution after an electrical problem caused smoke in the building. Fire crews at the Planet Fitness and Bed, Bath and Beyond building said there was a problem with a power line to the building. The line created a malfunction with the HVAC system, causing smoke inside the building.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
montpelierbridge.org

Barre City Looks to the River

If you want to picnic near the Stevens Branch in Barre City — or go fishing — how do you get to it through traffic and parking lots? The Barre City River Access Task Force is working with the community on those questions and more to find out how residents can access the river that runs through the city. As part of that, they are planning a river walk and a river cleanup later this month.
BARRE, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landfill#Natural Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
montpelierbridge.org

City Negotiates Elks Club Lease with The HUB

The former Montpelier Elks Club may soon have virtual sports, yard games, and fare from Three Penny Taproom if all goes well with a lease currently in negotiation. Recently purchased by the city of Montpelier for $3 million, the 133.5-acre property has been slated for recreation and housing in the long-term. For the short-term, the city council authorized city staff to negotiate a three-year lease with The HUB, a local nonprofit that plans to eventually open a “social and recreation center serving central Vermont individuals, families, seniors, school groups, and students of all ages,” according to its website.
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Howard Center and Vermont Old Cemetery Association to partner on Home for Destitute Children restoration

BURLINGTON, VT— Howard Center is pleased to announce a partnership with Vermont Old Cemetery Association (VOCA) to complete a restoration at Lakeview Cemetery. The project includes restoring and resetting children’s gravestone markers who lived at the Home for Destitute Children in the late 1800s. A forerunner to Howard Center today, the Home was founded in 1865 first at 447 Main Street in Burlington, then on Winooski Avenue, and later to the current site of Price Chopper/Market 32 on Shelburne Road along Home Avenue which is said to have taken its name from the Home for Destitute Children. The gravestone markers in the cemetery plot were donated in part by Louisa Howard, a local and generous benefactor in the 1800s, who also donated the Louisa Howard Chapel in Lakeview Cemetery to the City of Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Heard on the Street, September 7, 2022

Gordon Miller, of Colchester, wants to know if anyone from the area knows the recipe for the house Italian dressing served at the once-popular but now defunct MJ Friday’s restaurant, which was located on the second floor in the building across from city hall in Montpelier in the mid to late 1970s. Our own local historian, Paul Carnahan, is on the case, but if you see this notice and you know the recipe, please email it to editor@montpelierbridge.com.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Group to restore aging graves of children at Burlington cemetery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Old Cemetery Association will restore the aging graves of children at Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington. The restoration will take place at the Home for Destitute Children burial site. The Home for Destitute Children was started in 1866 by a group of middle-class and wealthy...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Jay Peak resort goes up for auction on Wednesday

JAY, Vt. — After years of trying to sell Jay Peak resort, the popular ski area might finally have a new owner. The ski area will be up for auction on Wednesday. At least three bidders will participate in an attempt to buy the resort. The ski area has received multiple deposits since an initial bid of $58 million came in at the beginning of August.
JAY, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy