ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Democracy is under attack – and reporting that isn’t ‘violating journalistic standards’ | Robert Reich

By Robert Reich
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENijt_0hhkMGMB00
‘It is dangerous to believe that “balanced journalism” gives equal weight to liars and to truth-tellers, to those intent on destroying democracy and those seeking to protect it.’ Photograph: Doug Mills/EPA

Joe Biden’s message on Thursday evening was clear. American democracy is under attack.

This was a rare primetime address on the most important challenge facing the nation.

But the media treated the speech as if it were just another in an endless series of partisan volleys instead of what it was – a declaration by the president of the United States that America must choose between democracy and authoritarianism.

The major networks didn’t broadcast the speech.

Friday’s media coverage of the speech was just more he-said/she-said reaction.

The New York Times quoted the Republican House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, as claiming Democrats are the ones “dismantling Americans’ democracy”.

The Times failed to point out that McCarthy’s claim is a lie. Nor did it state that McCarthy himself was one of 139 House Republicans who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election even after the attack on the Capitol.

The same Times article quoted Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, as calling Biden “the divider in chief” and accusing him of exhibiting “disgust and hostility towards half the country”. But there was no mention of McDaniel’s role in advancing Trump’s “big lie”.

The Times characterized a more general Republican objection to Biden’s speech – that he “was maligning the 74 million people” who voted for Trump in 2020. But the Times didn’t mention that Trump has illegally refused to concede the election.

It is dangerous to believe that “balanced journalism” gives equal weight to liars and to truth-tellers, to those intent on destroying democracy and those seeking to protect it, to the enablers of an ongoing attempted coup and those who are trying to prevent it.

Two Sundays ago, CNN’s Brian Stelter, host of the show Reliable Sources, put it well:

“It’s not partisan to stand up for decency and democracy and dialogue. It’s not partisan to stand up to demagogues. It’s required. It’s patriotic. We must make sure we don’t give platforms to those who are lying to our faces.”

Not incidentally, that was Stelter’s last show on CNN.

On Friday, CNN’s White House reporter, John Harwood, said:

“The core point [Biden] made in that political speech about a threat to democracy is true. Now, that’s something that’s not easy for us, as journalists, to say. We’re brought up to believe there’s two different political parties with different points of view and we don’t take sides in honest disagreements between them. But that’s not what we’re talking about. These are not honest disagreements. The Republican party right now is led by a dishonest demagogue.”

Harwood went on to say:

“Many, many Republicans are rallying behind his lies about the 2020 election and other things as well. And a significant portion – or a sufficient portion – of the constituency that they’re leading attacked the Capitol on January 6. Violently.”

Shortly after making these remarks, Harwood announced he was no longer with CNN .

A source told Dan Froomkin of Press Watch that CNN had informed Harwood last month that he was being let go. That was despite his long-term contract with the network. The source also said that Harwood had used his last broadcast to “send a message”.

Why must we wait until some of America’s ablest journalists are sacked before they are willing and able to tell America the truth?

It is not “partisan” to explain what Trump and his anti-democracy movement are seeking.

It is not “taking sides” to point out that the Trump Republicans are trying to establish an authoritarian government in America.

It is not “violating journalistic standards” to tell the unvarnished truth about what America is facing today.

In fact, a failure to call out the Trump Republicans for what they are – liars, enablers, and accessories to crimes against the constitution – itself violates the most basic canons of journalistic ethics.

“Balanced journalism” does not exist halfway between facts and lies.

Comments / 419

spacepirate
7d ago

You, the guardian, make it so hard to sit here and stomach your nonsense… I think Trump is a self absorbed person and his trust level is completely on par with all these political leaders. But he didn’t commit half the crimes all you networks worked so hard to peddle for the last six years. You all broadcast alleged crimes as fact prior to any information and verdict then start believing your own narrative. You and your media outlet sources just like you are the very last sources I would ever want to hear from when it comes to truth or fair unbiased reporting. Propaganda machines…

Reply(41)
258
KEITH. PARSONS PARSONS
7d ago

Biden has redefined the term authoritarian. just like his 'administration' redefined the definition of other words like inflation, recession, vaccine etc... etc... I remember how the MSM tried to paint Trump as an authoritarian. NOTHING he did in FOUR YEARS even COMPARES to what Biden has done in less than two years. It's not even close. But the MSM coddles Obiden while Trump was vilified. Why is that? Oh yeah... the MSM is the propaganda machine for the Democratic party and it's mission is to destroy their political opponents and make you eat a fecal sandwich and smile while the country is systematically destroyed from within and then make you beg for a second serving. The author of this article and his employer should be cast out. Not cancelled. Physically exiled to Madagascar. Ridiculous.

Reply(26)
165
Kenneth Doran
6d ago

Democracy under attack? this comming from the mouth of a demented old fool, delivering a rant filled speech that was a cross between Hitler, Mussolini and Count Dracula? really? seriously?

Reply(12)
134
Related
The Guardian

Rather than sink Donald Trump, the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid could save him

Donald Trump did nothing wrong! The longsuffering martyr and former US president is so keen to let us all know that he’s the innocent victim of yet another witch-hunt that he keeps broadcasting juicy details about his legal troubles on his social media platform Truth Social. “Wow!” he announced on Monday. “In the raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else.”
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Robert Reich
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Republicans#Guardian Us#Epa#The New York Times#House#Democrats#Americans
The Independent

Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago

Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

439K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy