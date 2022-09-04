Ahhh. She can’t take it when it is served back to her but she can spew violence threats towards anyone else and be fine with it. Marjorie Taylor Gangrene can go to hell.
That's all she does is try to cause violence to anyone who doesn't take up her B.S. Now it's poor me they are picking on me lol to funny.No worries you will be in protective custody soon!!! Oh at jail they call that PC!!!! HAVE A BLESSED DAY YOU TRAITORS.
MAGA can’t come up with anything original. Calling Biden’s speech a dog whistle for violence when he clearly warns against the violent MAGA is silly and pathetic. Whether you are liberal, centrist or Republican it is best to vote the pro Trumpers out. They should not be running a country because they will run it into the ground like Don nearly did.
