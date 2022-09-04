ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

BEAT OF HAWAII

Free Trip to Hawaii | Just Fly Southwest Anywhere This Fall

An offer from Southwest this morning caught our eye as too good to pass up, at least for us. Your editors are about to book roundtrip interisland flights between Kauai and Honolulu. In as good a promotional offer as we have ever seen from any airline, in our case, with just a $78 interisland roundtrip airfare, we will each receive a free companion pass – that means a free ticket for a companion we will travel with (except for the cost of the taxes), anywhere Southwest flies. Think Hawaii!
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

What to Eat During September’s Okinawan Feastival in Honolulu

Calling all Okinawans and Okinawans at heart! The 3rd Okinawan Feastival is featuring Uchinanchu-licious specials at 19 restaurants and food businesses around Honolulu from Sept. 5 to 19. Not to be confused with this past weekend’s two-day Okinawan Festival, FEASTival is a delicious way to celebrate eateries owned by Okinawans and Okinawans at heart, discover new eateries and revisit old favorites (go here to check out when each special is available and which you’ll need to pre-order). Most importantly, Feastival helps to boost interest in a cuisine that’s becoming harder to find on this island.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Ask A Specialist – Surfer’s Myelopathy

Hawaii is obviously well-known for its white sandy beaches, and the popularity of surfing. But for novice surfers it can be a dangerous and possibly paralyzing activity. Learn more with Dr. Stacy Brown, Neurointensivist, at The Queen’s Medical Center in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Leaders Pledge A New Crackdown On Crime in Waikiki

We raised $130,000 thanks to more than 3,700 people who made the commitment to invest in public-service journalism, including 360 new donors. Mahalo!. Gathering together on Waikiki’s Kalakaua Avenue, surrounded by a phalanx of uniformed and plainclothed police, Honolulu city and business leaders pledged a unified and coordinated crackdown on crime in Waikiki at a press conference Tuesday.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

A Two-Wheel Revolution Is Happening On Oahu

A quiet revolution is happening on the streets of Honolulu — and many other places. I call it The Two-Wheel Revolution. In geeky speak, it’s “micromobility,” a variety of small, generally low-speed vehicles — electric or human-powered, privately owned or part of shared fleets. As “personal” mobility, it can include walking and even powered wheelchairs.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

NEW Ashley Homestore on Beretania Street

Ashley Homestore opens a beautiful new showroom on Beretania Street. The Beretania store is the 6th Ashley location in Hawaii that offers new styles at a great value. Daniel Ramos, Sales Manager at Ashley shares some “Hot Deal” pieces along with the extension of their Labor Day promotion.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

First Look: Jurassic Empire at Hawai‘i Convention Center

Aherd of dinosaurs will invade the Hawai‘i Convention Center this weekend, Sept. 10-11, when Jurassic Empire returns to Honolulu. It’s a similar experience to the exhibit that came in 2018, but we’ve been told the dinosaurs are all-new and bigger than ever. Here’s our guide to the upcoming spectacle:
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Beat the long line at one of Oahu’s busiest city refuse centers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the city’s busiest convenience centers now has a live web camera up and running 24/7. The Ewa Convenience Center is the latest refuse drop-off facility equipped with a live-streaming camera for the public to monitor and avoid long lines. In June, cameras were installed...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
wbrc.com

‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer prays for woman bitten by shark

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A Hawaii visitor was hospitalized in critical condition after she was bitten by a shark at a beach. The 51-year-old woman visiting from France was bitten in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay around 4 p.m. Saturday. Bystanders brought her to shore until emergency personnel took over.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

5 Things to Know About the 2022 Hale ‘Aina Celebration This Month

HONOLULU’s biggest foodie event of the year returns on Friday, Sept. 16, 6 to 9 p.m., with the 2022 Hale ‘Aina Celebration presented by First Hawaiian Bank Priority Destinations World Elite MasterCard. This year’s theme? Havana Nights! Head to Lau‘ula Park in the Ritz Carlton Waikīkī—dressed in your best guayabera or sundress—and you’ll be whisked away to the sultry streets of Cuba, filled with bright colors, lively music, salsa dancing and, of course, bottomless dishes and drinks all night long. Keep your eye out for a few special surprises as well.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Oahu setback bill could make large swaths of shoreline unbuildable

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oceanfront property owners across Oahu could soon have to give up the ability to build on a significant portion of their land. That’s as new setback rules are proposed to take effect due to climate change and sea level rise. Always Investigating explains what’s at stake. The Honolulu City Council is advancing […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

With Ice Palace shut down, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team gets creative

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the pandemic hit in 2020 and the Ice Palace closed for safety reasons, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team thought it could wait it out. “I think with everybody in the world, we all thought, ‘OK, this is gonna last two weeks. This is going to last a month.’ Here, two and a-half years later we have no ice,” said Robyn Conboy, Tropical Blades coach.
HONOLULU, HI

