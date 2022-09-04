Read full article on original website
How to select all in Gmail
Although there are many alternatives, Google's Gmail is by far the most ubiquitous email provider around, and for a good reason. It features solid automation, filters, and tools for users to take advantage of. Email inboxes tend to fill up with junk, and while there are steps you can take to filter, sort, and clear out inbox items, sometimes the process requires a manual touch. Sometimes, the manual touch is to delete everything in sight, or at least archive it so that it's out of the way.
Google Phases Out a Once Cutting Edge Feature
Alphabet's Google is one of a handful of companies that basically owns the internet. Or at least, it controls how we navigate the online world, interact with websites and how consumers find the services, and deals, they are looking for. Alphabet (GOOGL) had evolved into one of the biggest companies...
The Windows Club
How to add Google Calendar to Windows 11 Taskbar
Google Calendar is online time management and scheduling service developed by Google. You can use Google Calendar for various purposes like creating and editing events like birthdays, anniversaries, etc., scheduling and managing meetings, adding reminders for a particular date, etc. In this article, we will talk about how to add Google Calendar to Windows 11 Taskbar. By doing so, you will be able to access Google Calendar quickly.
Android Authority
How to combine PDF files on a Mac or PC
Combine those numerous PDF files for better organization. If you have stacks of PDF files cluttering up your hard drive, then you could consider combining some of them into one file. For example, you could take your monthly bank statements for last year and combine all 12 PDFs into one master PDF file for that year. Or combine PDFs so they can be sent to your Kindle. There are many possibilities for combining PDF files to create a more organized filing system. Here’s how to combine PDF files on a Mac or PC.
These 5 popular Chrome extensions are compromising your computer
The extensions are no longer available in the Google Web Store.Time to uninstall if you're one of their collective 1.4 million users.
Cult of Mac
Why you should never use the browser in Facebook and Instagram
The web browser that Meta built into the iPhone Facebook and Instagram applications can collect far more information about users than they probably realize. It can “track every single interaction with external websites,” according to a developer. But users don’t have to stay in this sketchy browser. Leaving...
Update Google Chrome now to fix a dangerous security bug
Google Chrome is the world’s most popular browser, but that does not make it invulnerable to serious security threats. In case you missed it over the holiday weekend, Google issued an update for a zero-day vulnerability that hackers are actively exploiting. If you use Chrome on Windows, Mac, or Linux, you should install the update as soon as possible.
technewstoday.com
How to Upload a File or Video to Google Drive?
It is possible that the contents on your phone or computer may accidentally get erased or corrupted. So, uploading them to Google Drive will ensure safety and flexibility to access them from other devices with the same Google account. Likewise, the size restriction can be a stumbling block when you...
Gmail ditches icon labels in its navigation bar
Google has embraced Material You design guidelines in a big way, and Gmail is no exception. We got a taste of the Gmail Android app’s new appearance last year, and in addition to the dynamic color theming, we've seen the bottom bar in the app shrink. Google is now continuing to squeeze all the space it can out of that bar, and is doing away with the icon labels in Gmail.
Android Authority
What is Dropbox and how to use it?
It's more than just cloud storage. Cloud storage is an essential service that everyone needs. It’s a great way to back up, save, and share important documents and photos and quickly and easily access files across devices. Some services even make collaboration easy with built-in productivity tools and third-party integration. Dropbox is one of the more popular cloud storage services around and is an excellent option for anyone considering signing up for one. What is Dropbox, and how do you use it? Here’s everything you need to know.
Pixel 6's Quick phrases feature arrives on the Nest Hub Max
Google debuted Quick phrases with the Pixel 6 series in October 2021. At Google I/O this year, the company announced that it is expanding Quick phrases support to the Nest Hub Max. The feature lets you interact with Google Assistant for common everyday interactions without saying "Hey Google" first. Nearly four months after the announcement, Google is finally rolling out Quick phrases support to one of the best smart displays on the market.
Business Insider
Hate the new Gmail redesign? Here's how to change it back to the original view
The Gmail website just received its first big design update in years, adding quick links to Google Meet, rounded icons, and a new default color scheme. But when it comes to websites that people use every day, change can be jarring. That's why Google lets you switch Gmail back to the old design.
Google may use its first-generation Tensor chip in the Pixel tablet
Since the initial tease at Google I/O earlier this year, the excitement surrounding the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel 7 series has been mounting steadily. We know little about the former besides the chances of a stylus and rumors of support for just 64-bit apps. One developer sniffed through Google’s AOSP code and found additional information suggesting the tablet could rely on a first-generation Tensor SoC. This could be disheartening or exciting, depending on what you were hoping for, but nothing is certain until we hear it from Google itself.
13 incredible to-do and task management apps for Android
Phones allow us to play high-quality games or surf the web, and they can help us get our daily tasks done. Whether you own a flagship or get by just fine with a good budget phone, a solid to-do list can be a helpful tool to keep track of your important chores or errands, avoiding the dreaded Post-It notes tacked all over your monitor. Whether you need a basic to-do app to organize your grocery list or a task manager to handle large projects, there's something for everyone on the Google Play Store.
technewstoday.com
3 Ways to Edit Video on iPhone (Step-By-Step Guide)
While iPhone is known for its exquisite video capturing and shooting features, most of us are unknown of the video editing side of the device. If you are a beginner and want to edit videos for simple social media posts, iPhone has all the features to help you do just that.
Newly identified browser bug allows websites to overwrite clipboard content
What just happened? A browser vulnerability affecting Chrome, Firefox, and Safari was discovered following a recent Chrome software release. Google developers identified the clipboard-based attack, which allows malicious websites to overwrite a user's clipboard content when the user does nothing else but visit a compromised webpage. The vulnerability affects all Chromium-based browsers as well, but appears to be most prevalent in Chrome, where a user gesture used to copy content is currently reported as broken.
The Windows Club
How to draft emails in Google Docs
Google Docs has been one of the most used alternatives to Microsoft Office. Though it does not have the features that Microsoft Office has, it is good in its own ways. It is free and can be accessed by anyone with a Google account. Google is introducing better features on it with time. The latest one is letting users drafts on Google Docs. In this guide, we show you how to draft emails on Google Docs.
How to use Google Lens
Google Lens is a powerful tool that identifies objects in a photo and suggests relevant results or actions. It can perform a wide range of actions, from identifying a flower to translating screenshots. Google Lens was originally exclusive to Pixel phones but is now available for all the best Android phones through the Play Store app (plus iPhones from the App Store).
Google Chrome bug could let dodgy websites mess with your clipboard
The current, live version of Google Chrome - version 104 - saw the introduction of a bug that could compromise your sensitive data. Normally, clipboard writing event must be approved by a user, however the bug, found by security expert Jeff Johnson (opens in new tab), has been found to have removed this requirement.
Google announces Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event on October 6
This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. While the rest of the internet might be focused on tomorrow's iPhone launch, we Android fans know the real excitement is coming later this year. Google announced its fall hardware slate back at I/O in May, but we've been waiting with bated breath to see real details for both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer, as the next Made By Google event is just a month away.
