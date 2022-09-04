ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: Fall live show season warming up

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances due to COVID-19 affected some recent performances. Companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Mile of Music earns national recognition with article from Rolling Stone

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – With Appleton’s Mile of Music Festival coming to a close on August 7, organizers got to work immediately preparing for next year. What they didn’t prepare for was an article from Rolling Stone about how the festival makes indie artists feel famous for a weekend.
APPLETON, WI
WausauPilot

Obit: Business titan Kohler led family company for 4 decades

KOHLER, Wis. (AP) — Herbert Kohler Jr., who led the plumbing fixture manufacturer his grandfather founded for more than four decades and who turned the tiny Wisconsin village that bears his name into a hospitality destination, is being remembered as a businessman whose impact stretched far beyond his home state.
KOHLER, WI
visitoshkosh.com

Coming to the Oshkosh Arena

SEPTEMBER 14 @ 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM. I Prevail is coming to the Oshkosh Arena featuring Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly! I Prevail is a Grammy nominated rock band from Detroit, MI. This band finds success with their original music as well as well-known covers.
OSHKOSH, WI
waupacanow.com

New life at the Poor Farm

The Waupaca County Poor Farm was built in 1876 and used to be a place where people in need would go for room and board. In return, the people who stayed there were expected to work on the farm. If they didn’t work or caused problems, a stay in the basement jail might change their mind.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fall Art Block Party tomorrow in downtown Green Bay

(WFRV) – Explore exhibitions, watch art demos and enjoy live music. It’s all part of the fun to celebrate art. Local 5 Live gets details on the Fall Art Block Party happening tomorrow afternoon in downtown Green Bay. Details from downtowngreenbay.com:. Fall Art Block Party on Cedar. Thursday,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

So long, Sears: New life coming to Green Bay Plaza on west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New life is coming to the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue on Green Bay’s west side. That includes demolishing the old Sears building and making way for new businesses. “Just due to the nature of retail and commercial business (the Sears...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bring Me The News

LynLake Brewery turns heel, becomes a Packers bar

LynLake Brewery is turning heel, as it is known in wrestling circles, by announcing itself as Minneapolis' newest Packers bar. The brewery at 2934 Lyndale Avenue, which opened in 2014, broke the news on its social media pages Sunday, seven days before the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in the 2022 NFL season opener.
Packers.com

Packers, Duluth Trading Co. unveil new apparel collaboration

The Green Bay Packers and Duluth Trading Company, a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced a limited edition apparel collaboration for the 2022 football season. The legendary collection, which will only be available for a limited time, consists of better-built tailgating...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay’s Shipyard District Is Open For Business

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Shipyard District’s new business office is opening its doors after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The office, located on S. Broadway, will be the headquarters of the nonprofit organization. It will be used to plan district-wide programs throughout Green Bay’s Shipyard District.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The 10th Frame 20-year celebration this Saturday in Appleton

(WFRV) – Bowling, food, and fun in the valley has been going strong for 20 years. Chad and Sarah with the 10th Frame give viewers details on their 20th anniversary party happening this weekend. The celebration includes food trucks, live music, food, and drinks all day long. It starts...
APPLETON, WI
whby.com

Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to fall

CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to fall in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.39 per gallon. That’s down 3 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 5 cents to $3.48 a gallon. The national average also fell, dropping...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Estate planning from Hooper Law Office

(WFRV) – An Estate Plan is an act of love and one of the most important decisions you can make to provide for your family and the people you care about. Yet, surveys commonly estimate that anywhere from 50-67% of Americans do not have an Estate Plan in place.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Greater Green Bay Labor Council hosts 22nd annual Labor Day Picnic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Labor Council is hosting their 22nd annual Labor Day Picnic, the council says a picnic is a great way to celebrate the day. Steve McFarlane the president of the Greater Green Bay Labor Council says, “It’s the holiday of the year for the labor council.”
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Trendy Tuesday: Plaid button up top transitions you into fall

(WFRV) – This week’s Trendy Tuesday is all about the transition from summer to fall. With this plaid button up in brown and black tones, you’ll be warm and on trend. The ¾ length sleeve top is available in sizes S-XL and sale priced at just $49.99.
GREEN BAY, WI

