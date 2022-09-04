Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
wearegreenbay.com
Week ahead: Fall live show season warming up
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances due to COVID-19 affected some recent performances. Companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin,...
wearegreenbay.com
Mile of Music earns national recognition with article from Rolling Stone
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – With Appleton’s Mile of Music Festival coming to a close on August 7, organizers got to work immediately preparing for next year. What they didn’t prepare for was an article from Rolling Stone about how the festival makes indie artists feel famous for a weekend.
Obit: Business titan Kohler led family company for 4 decades
KOHLER, Wis. (AP) — Herbert Kohler Jr., who led the plumbing fixture manufacturer his grandfather founded for more than four decades and who turned the tiny Wisconsin village that bears his name into a hospitality destination, is being remembered as a businessman whose impact stretched far beyond his home state.
visitoshkosh.com
Coming to the Oshkosh Arena
SEPTEMBER 14 @ 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM. I Prevail is coming to the Oshkosh Arena featuring Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly! I Prevail is a Grammy nominated rock band from Detroit, MI. This band finds success with their original music as well as well-known covers.
waupacanow.com
New life at the Poor Farm
The Waupaca County Poor Farm was built in 1876 and used to be a place where people in need would go for room and board. In return, the people who stayed there were expected to work on the farm. If they didn’t work or caused problems, a stay in the basement jail might change their mind.
wearegreenbay.com
Schneider National introduces all-electric semi-truck at Green Bay headquarters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Schneider National introduced its new, all-electric semi-truck at its headquarters in the City of Green Bay. After years in the making, the Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 truck is the company’s first-of-its-kind electric vehicle. This is a step toward the company’s goal of reducing...
wearegreenbay.com
Celebrate gameday with a loaded Bloody Mary from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – It’s a drink and a meal all in one. Local 5 Live visited Parker John’s with a closer look at their Bloody Mary options, all part of their gameday fun – and how you may be able to win some Packers tickets. Parker John’s...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Hopefully a longstanding tradition’, Lawrence University unveils new Welcome Arch
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – With the 2022-23 academic year starting up, officials at Lawrence University in the city of Appleton officially unveiled the college’s new Welcome Arch. The Welcome Arch is built on the corner of College Avenue and Drew Street and its purpose is to welcome the...
wearegreenbay.com
Fall Art Block Party tomorrow in downtown Green Bay
(WFRV) – Explore exhibitions, watch art demos and enjoy live music. It’s all part of the fun to celebrate art. Local 5 Live gets details on the Fall Art Block Party happening tomorrow afternoon in downtown Green Bay. Details from downtowngreenbay.com:. Fall Art Block Party on Cedar. Thursday,...
wearegreenbay.com
So long, Sears: New life coming to Green Bay Plaza on west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New life is coming to the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue on Green Bay’s west side. That includes demolishing the old Sears building and making way for new businesses. “Just due to the nature of retail and commercial business (the Sears...
LynLake Brewery turns heel, becomes a Packers bar
LynLake Brewery is turning heel, as it is known in wrestling circles, by announcing itself as Minneapolis' newest Packers bar. The brewery at 2934 Lyndale Avenue, which opened in 2014, broke the news on its social media pages Sunday, seven days before the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in the 2022 NFL season opener.
Packers.com
Packers, Duluth Trading Co. unveil new apparel collaboration
The Green Bay Packers and Duluth Trading Company, a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced a limited edition apparel collaboration for the 2022 football season. The legendary collection, which will only be available for a limited time, consists of better-built tailgating...
wtaq.com
Green Bay’s Shipyard District Is Open For Business
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Shipyard District’s new business office is opening its doors after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The office, located on S. Broadway, will be the headquarters of the nonprofit organization. It will be used to plan district-wide programs throughout Green Bay’s Shipyard District.
wearegreenbay.com
Historic landmark in Manitowoc County gets rededicated after turning 100 years old
MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – The St. Nazianz American Legion Post 447 rededicated the Town of Meeme’s Liberty Pole on Monday. The pole is over a century old and was named a historical landmark back in 1974. “The significance of the pole is that it represents freedom and liberty,”...
wearegreenbay.com
The 10th Frame 20-year celebration this Saturday in Appleton
(WFRV) – Bowling, food, and fun in the valley has been going strong for 20 years. Chad and Sarah with the 10th Frame give viewers details on their 20th anniversary party happening this weekend. The celebration includes food trucks, live music, food, and drinks all day long. It starts...
10 Special Ways to Spend Grandparents Day This Weekend, September 11th!
Give a little extra love to all the nana’s and pop pop’s out there as Grandparents Day is September 11th! Between sweet hand-drawn cards and thoughtful homemade gifts from the kiddos, grandparents can enjoy a special day with these fun activities and outings in the Fox Valley area and beyond!
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to fall
CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to fall in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.39 per gallon. That’s down 3 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 5 cents to $3.48 a gallon. The national average also fell, dropping...
wearegreenbay.com
Estate planning from Hooper Law Office
(WFRV) – An Estate Plan is an act of love and one of the most important decisions you can make to provide for your family and the people you care about. Yet, surveys commonly estimate that anywhere from 50-67% of Americans do not have an Estate Plan in place.
wearegreenbay.com
Greater Green Bay Labor Council hosts 22nd annual Labor Day Picnic
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Labor Council is hosting their 22nd annual Labor Day Picnic, the council says a picnic is a great way to celebrate the day. Steve McFarlane the president of the Greater Green Bay Labor Council says, “It’s the holiday of the year for the labor council.”
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Plaid button up top transitions you into fall
(WFRV) – This week’s Trendy Tuesday is all about the transition from summer to fall. With this plaid button up in brown and black tones, you’ll be warm and on trend. The ¾ length sleeve top is available in sizes S-XL and sale priced at just $49.99.
