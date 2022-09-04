Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County supervisor candidate Jeremy Dumkrieger proposes pay cut for position
SIOUX CITY – Democratic Woodbury County supervisor candidate Jeremy Dumkrieger wants to cut the pay of county supervisors. Dumkrieger believes the supervisors pay should match the county’s median income. In January, the board refused a proposed 22 percent wage increase, keeping the pay at $37,040.70 for supervisors and...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa
Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
Siouxlanders celebrate Labor Day at annual picnic
Labor Day became a federal holiday more than 100 years ago, but labor unions and politicians said there's still more work to be done.
iheart.com
Honoring the Cronin family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presenting the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to Cronin Farms of Meriden today on The Big Show. Located near Meriden in Cherokee County, this multi-generational family farm is owned and operated by Tim and Angela Cronin, their son Andrew and daughter-in-law Valerie, and son Matthew. Originally owned by his uncle, Tim took over the farm in 1975. The family grows corn, soybeans, and hay and maintains a 200 head cattle feedlot. They do custom farming and farm management and operate a fleet of 15 trucks that are utilized for hauling feedstuff. From 1976 to 2002, the Cronins had a farrow to finish operation and Tim received recognition as a Master Pork Producer in 1989.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Proposed McCook Lake canal draws concerns from homeowners
A Siouxland man is requesting a permit to build a canal on McCook Lake. The proposed canal would be 90 feet wide and 1,500 feet long.
Sioux City PD provide more info on middle school shooting
Sioux City Police Department provided more details about the incident at North Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Sioux City Journal
2 juveniles apprehended in airsoft shooting at North Middle, cause lockdown of all Sioux City elementary schools
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police say they have detained two juvenile males in connection with a shooting involving an airsoft-like gun. All Sioux City elementary schools were temporarily in a lockout Tuesday due to students at North Middle being shot at by an airsoft gun. The incident remains under investigation.
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
Thousands of dollars in grant money being offered by Loess Hills Audubon Society
SIOUX CITY — The Loess Hills Audubon Society is offering funding opportunities to area groups and individuals keen on conservation. On Tuesday, the organization announced it was making $4,000 in grant money available to fund projects focusing on education and conservation of "birds, wildlife, plants, and other natural resources in the Siouxland area," according to a press release.
Sioux City Journal
$100,000 lottery prize goes to Sioux City woman
Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. The $100,000 Mega...
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County's COVID-19 transmission rises to 'medium' level
SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County's COVID-19 transmission rose to the medium level; and the number of tests coming back positive for the virus remained steady, according to the latest state and national data. The county saw a 2% decrease in positive COVID tests reported in the last seven days,...
Caroll Cole: The serial killer you didn’t know was born in Sioux City
The United States leads the world for the most serial killers, some of which have had ties to Iowa, but did you know that a prolific serial killer was born in Sioux City?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
Weekender Calendar
Corey Feldman, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Something New at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., Sept. 10; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196. Joe Nichols,...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City man charged in series of burglaries in at least four states
STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City man has been arrested in Lyon County on suspicion of a series of burglaries, including an incident in Storm Lake in January. Police in Storm Lake say 45-year-old Adam Nelson is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, 2nd-degree theft and 3rd-degree burglary in connection with a break-in at Ace Hardware on January 28th where more than $2,800 worth of merchandise was stolen.
Sioux City Journal
George, Iowa pickup driver injured in collision with semitrailer near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A pickup truck driver was hospitalized Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer at a rural intersection near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Devin Gerloff was eastbound on Sioux County Road B-40 in a Dodge Ram pickup at 3:05 p.m., when he collided with a northbound International semi driven by Mark Sneller, 62, of Sioux Center, who was turning west onto B-40 from Fig Avenue.
Sioux City woman wins $100,000 from scratch game
A Sioux City woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
Sioux City Journal
Nature hike at Mt. Talbot State Preserve
SIOUX CITY -- A nature hike is planned Monday at the Mt. Talbot State Preserve, on the north edge of Stone State Park off Talbot Road. Hikers should gather between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Monday at 18320 Talbot Road (a private home) and park in the loop driveway. The group will begin their walk at 6 p.m.
Sioux City Journal
EPA adds Le Mars site to Superfund list
LE MARS, Iowa -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday added a contaminated site in downtown Le Mars to its Superfund National Priorities List (NPL). The Le Mars site, one of five new additions nationally, consists of several square blocks where tetrachloroethene and associated degradation products have been identified in soil, groundwater, sub-slab vapors, and indoor air underneath and/or within several businesses/structures. The contamination originates from historic dry cleaning services at 18 Plymouth Street SE, east of the intersection of the street, also known as Highway 3, and Central Avenue.
Sioux City I-29 reopens after crash leads to congested traffic
Iowa 511 has reopened the interstate after a multi-vehicle collision on a busy highway in Sioux City caused traffic to slow down.
Comments / 0