Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presenting the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to Cronin Farms of Meriden today on The Big Show. Located near Meriden in Cherokee County, this multi-generational family farm is owned and operated by Tim and Angela Cronin, their son Andrew and daughter-in-law Valerie, and son Matthew. Originally owned by his uncle, Tim took over the farm in 1975. The family grows corn, soybeans, and hay and maintains a 200 head cattle feedlot. They do custom farming and farm management and operate a fleet of 15 trucks that are utilized for hauling feedstuff. From 1976 to 2002, the Cronins had a farrow to finish operation and Tim received recognition as a Master Pork Producer in 1989.

MERIDEN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO