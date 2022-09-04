ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

More warm and sunny conditions before weekend rain

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A similar forecast to yesterday as Thursday starts with some patchy, dense ground fog followed by plenty of sunshine. Expect any fog to be burned off by mid-morning. Highs will return to the mid 80s with some humidity, cooler in the mid and upper 70s near Lake Michigan. SSW winds get going a bit from 10 to 15 mph with afternoon gusts around 20 miles per hour.
Foggy mornings to come this week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Another warm and sunny evening today for your Tuesday! It’s a bit humid as well, and temperatures will turn more mild as we head into the overnight. Patchy fog builds in late tonight and will continue into the morning....
Sunny and warm days this work/school week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. There are two weather factors out there as Wednesday morning takes off. Some patchy, dense ground fog developed overnight which may impact the morning drive for a select few spots. It won’t last long into the day. The other weather influence is a weak wind shift line or cold front that will bring a strip of morning clouds and possibly as much as a sprinkle, but precipitation will be very limited.
When could it snow in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?. Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or...
PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle Northeast Wisconsin

ASHWAUBENON — (WLUK) -- Breathtaking images of the northern lights were captured by viewers Sunday night. The spectacular, colorful display of lights peaked around 11 p.m. Did you see the northern lights? Share a photo or video with us here:. According to the National Weather Service, auroras are the...
Bow Hunting Begins Next Saturday in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds deer hunters that their first opportunity to pursue deer this fall is coming up with the opening of the archery and crossbow deer season on Saturday, Sept. 17. Hunters wanting to use both a vertical bow and a crossbow may do so by...
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
BOB MAINDELLE: Walleye fishing on Wisconsin’s Green Bay | outdoor sports

As I have detailed in this column over the past two weeks, my wife and I recently spent a week out of state on a business trip to Wisconsin. Along the way we visited with the good people at both the Mepps fishing lure factory in Antigo, Wisconsin, as well as with those at the St. Croix rod manufacturing facility in Park Falls, Wisconsin.
94 veterans from north central Wisconsin get greeting of a lifetime at Dulles International Airport Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ninety-four veterans from north central Wisconsin got a greeting of a lifetime at the Dulles International Aiport on Monday. Those veterans were taking a ‘trip of a lifetime’ on the 41st mission of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington D.C. After the group departed from the Central Wisconsin Aiport, the plane landed at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.
Fans Of Peanut Butter & Jelly Love This Special Shop In Wisconsin

There's a store in Wisconsin that specializes in everything peanut butter and jelly. There are a lot of contenders in the competition. When it comes to America's favorite sandwich, only one choice sits on the top of the lunch mountain. That is the peanut butter sandwich and jelly. That tasty meal transcends generations and backgrounds.
Smoked salmon sold in Wisconsin recalled over listeria contamination

MIAMI (WFLA) — The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of smoked salmon sold in 10 states over a potential listeria contamination. The FDA said St. James Smokehouse of Miami voluntarily recalled 93 cases of Scotch Reserve Scottish Salmon after a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture detected the bacteria in the product.
Wisconsin’s Most Misspelled Word is Pretty Embarrassing

We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review

Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
Soil and Water Conservation Efforts Remain Strong across Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Bureau of Land and Water Resource Management has released the 2021 Wisconsin Report on Soil and Water Conservation, which demonstrates the extensive state and local efforts to protect Wisconsin’s soil and water resources. According to DATCP’s analysis, Wisconsin...
