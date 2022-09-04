Read full article on original website
More warm and sunny conditions before weekend rain
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A similar forecast to yesterday as Thursday starts with some patchy, dense ground fog followed by plenty of sunshine. Expect any fog to be burned off by mid-morning. Highs will return to the mid 80s with some humidity, cooler in the mid and upper 70s near Lake Michigan. SSW winds get going a bit from 10 to 15 mph with afternoon gusts around 20 miles per hour.
Unseasonably warm temperatures continue into the rest of the work week
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight will be a warm and humid night with temperatures in the upper 50s, and the dews above the 60 degree mark. Another morning of patchy, dense fog moves in for tomorrow AM, especially up in the Northwoods and areas...
Foggy mornings to come this week
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Another warm and sunny evening today for your Tuesday! It’s a bit humid as well, and temperatures will turn more mild as we head into the overnight. Patchy fog builds in late tonight and will continue into the morning....
Sunny and warm days this work/school week
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. There are two weather factors out there as Wednesday morning takes off. Some patchy, dense ground fog developed overnight which may impact the morning drive for a select few spots. It won’t last long into the day. The other weather influence is a weak wind shift line or cold front that will bring a strip of morning clouds and possibly as much as a sprinkle, but precipitation will be very limited.
