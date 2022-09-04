ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September

Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
INCOME TAX
The Hill

Miami schools reject proposal to recognize October as LGBTQ+ History Month

Miami-Dade school board members on Wednesday rejected a proposal that would have recognized October as LGBTQ+ History Month and incorporate lessons about two landmark LGBTQ+ Supreme Court cases into a U.S. government course for 12th-grade students. The proposal had argued that teaching LGBTQ+ history fosters a more inclusive learning environment...
MIAMI, FL
coloradopolitics.com

Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski industry

For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy