Saint Louis, MO

Gateway Cup returns over Labor weekend

By Ala Errebhi
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Giro Della Montagna means “Tour of The Hill” in Italian.

This is the 37th edition of the Gateway Cup – there are nine races each day – and Friday’s races are here in here at Lafayette square. The skill level of each race varies – the Tour De Lafayette takes cyclists through one of St. Louis’ most historic neighborhoods.

The men’s and women’s professional races include 150 of the top national and international cyclists turning corners averaging 30 mph. The neighborhood was settled by Italian immigrants starting in the late 19th Century.

The Italian heritage continues to thrive with The Hill’s variety of Italian restaurants, bakeries, taverns, groceries, community organizations, and social clubs.

