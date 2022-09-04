ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Lycett praised for trolling 'complicit' Laura Kuenssberg on debut of her new show

By Greg Evans
 4 days ago

Comedian Joe Lycett has been widely praised for 'trolling' Laura Kunessberg on her new BBC politics show on Sunday morning, by pretending to be 'right-wing.'

The 34-year-old funny man, who has been openly critical of the Tory government in the past decided to switch things up a bit on Sunday and rather than take another shot at the Tories, instead decided to side with him and praise Tory leadership front-runner Liz Truss, who had been interviewed earlier in the episode.

When asked for his thoughts on what Truss had to say about solving the cost of living crisis Lycett said: "You said earlier I’m not left or right. I know there's been criticism in the Mail on Sunday today about leftie liberal wokie comedians on the BBC. I’m actually very right wing and I love it. I thought she gave great clear answers. I know exactly what she's up to."

A clearly annoyed Kunessberg tried to stop Lycett and asked him to try and be serious. "It’s a serious point, Joe. Forgive me. It’s a serious point," said the 46-year-old host. He protested his innocence by saying "I'm not being sarcastic."

Kunessberg then explained that Truss was planning to reveal later this week how she will solve the crisis, if she is elected as prime minister. Lycett responded by saying: "Yeah, she was very clear what she said. I think you know exactly what's going to happen. I’m reassured, you’re reassured."

He then turned to fellow guest and Labour MP, Emily Thornberry who was already smirking at Lycett's jokes and asked: "Are you reassured?”

Lycett continued his trolling after Kunessberg highlighted reports stating the Truss is a stronger candidate than what is being made out. He added: "I think the haters will say we've had 12 years of the Tories, and that we're sort of at the dregs of what they've got available, and that Liz Truss is sort of like the backwash of the available MPs. I wouldn’t say that because i’m incredibly right-wing, but some people might say that."

After being told to see how things 'pan out' the comedian from Birmingham said: "Yeah, well as Liz said there, she said it would be wrong to predict the future even though loads of people have predicted we're going to have real issues with paying energy bills. I think she’s right to say, basically, let’s not predict, let’s just see what happens next week. I think she did the right thing there.”

Lycett's appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg has quickly gone viral with many praising him for his 'genius' act and exposing 'complicit' journalism.








Lycett hinted on Saturday that he was going to be up to something during his appearance on the show, tweeting : "Really excited to be on this new version of Would I Lie To You. "

He also promoted his upcoming tour by saying: "If you want to hear more of my right-wing opinions I’m on tour."

Lycett added that he presented Kuenssberg with a painting of Robert Peston in jail. Make of that what you will.

