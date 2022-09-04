ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Des Moines Register

In Waukee, Hubbell Realty embarks on the most projects it's ever done at once in a single city

By Sarah Kay LeBlanc, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKyUV_0hhkJ5co00

With an average of seven people moving to Waukee each day, one of the metro's biggest developers sees an opportunity.

West Des Moines-based Hubbell Realty Co. has seven housing projects in different stages of planning and construction slated to be built in Waukee over the next two years. Kris Saddoris, vice president of development, said it's the most projects the company has pursued in one place at one time in the Des Moines metro.

Hubbell plans to build nearly 1,050 units, including single-family rental homes, apartments, a senior living facility and condos. It will spend more than $214 million on four of the projects; the remainder don't yet have price tags.

Saddoris said Hubbell is building off the success of some of its recent projects, including Centennial Crossing, a rental home community that just opened this year and was fully leased in less than 12 months.

She said the company is targeting the suburb because Waukee's leaders understand how to support community growth, such as putting an emphasis on trails, parks and schools.

Waukee has focused on adding small trails through new residential developments that connect to larger systems, and it recently completed the 66-acre Triumph Park. The school district has added hundreds of students — and two new buildings — in recent years.

"All of those things are critical for success, and they're proactive about it," Saddoris said. "It makes them a leader in our metro, I would say, because of that."

Last year was a record-breaking year in terms of valuation of building permits issued in Waukee. Nearly half of all permits pulled were for single-family homes or townhomes. And single-family homes represented the majority of the permits' $330.6 million total valuation.

Jennifer Brown, Waukee's director of economic development, said she expects residential development to be on pace with last year, though it's unclear if the city will set a new record.

In the last year, Waukee's population grew 8.7%, adding about 2,500 residents, Brown said. The suburb grew 74% over the past decade.

Brown attributes its population growth — plus the swell in residential new construction — in part to the Waukee Community School District, which in the past two years opened its second high school, Northwest High School, and its 10th elementary, Sugar Creek. The district plans to open another elementary school in 2024.

"The school district is a phenomenal school district and you can see it parallels with the growth of the city," Brown said.

That is evidenced in Hubbell's new plans: four of its seven new projects are located within a few blocks from Northwest High School and Triumph Park, a massive development with 12 ballfields, a 15,000-square-foot all-inclusive playground, and an 11-acre pond stocked with fish and outfitted with an accessible fishing pier.

Many of its future homes are in the early stages of planning or grading and do not have addresses. According to development documents, the projects are clustered in the northwest and southern parts of the city.

Here's a look at the projects:

Rialto

Located west of Triumph Park, Rialto will be a single-family rental community with 126 one- and two-story homes. Hubbell plans to build attached garages and rooftop patios, an amenity that is new in Waukee, according to the company.

The project is estimated to cost upwards of $37 million. It will include a pool, clubhouse and walking trails that lead to Triumph Park, Kinship Brewing Co., and the Raccoon River Valley trail.

The City Council will vote on site plan for Rialto this month.

ConvergeNW

ConvergeNW is a planned apartment community with an estimated 459 units just south of the new Northwest High School. The project is estimated at $90 million.

Crews will begin grading the site this year.

Edencrest at Kettlestone

The eighth Edencrest community in the metro area, the senior and assisted living complex will have 80 homes to "meet the growing need of assisted living, independent living and memory care," according a new release from Hubbell.

The development is estimated at $22 million and will be located at 805 Southeast Tallgrass Lane. The City Council has approved the site plan and grading should begin this month.

Waukee Crossing

Waukee Crossing will be comprised of 67 single-family homes, as well as single-family lots developed by another homebuilder. It will be located immediately east of the ConvergeNW apartments.

Paving is expected to start this month. A project cost is not available.

Alder Pointe

Alder Pointe is another single-family home community with 39 lots. It will be located north of the Rialto community and should be ready for permitting by the end of this year.

Halston Square at Kettlestone

Halston Square, at the southeast corner of Southeast Westown Parkway and Southeast Parkview Crossing Drive, will be a 225-unit rental community for tenants aged 55 and older.

The development is estimated at $65 million with a start time in mid-2023. A Hubbell news release said Halston Square "aims to meet a missing need in the area: age-restricted rental housing."

Welkin at Kettlestone

The Welkin project, which will be located south of Halston, will include 50 owner-occupied condos. It's similar to Hubbell's Edison condo building in downtown Des Moines, which Saddoris previously told the Des Moines Register sold out in two years.

The cost has not yet been determined.

Crews hope to begin construction in mid-2023.

Sarah LeBlanc covers the western suburbs for the Register. Reach her at 515-284-8161 or sleblanc@registermedia.com. Follower her on Twitter at @sarahkayleblanc

Comments / 0

Related
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Properties in Highland Park/Oak Park neighborhood change hands

A Des Moines-based entity has purchased three properties in Des Moines' Highland Park/Oak Park neighborhood, an area of the city that is seeing a surge of redevelopment. Legacy 515 LLC, located in Des Moines, paid Six Hundred LLC $950,000 for property at 615 and 619 Euclid Ave. and 618 Clinton Ave., Polk County real estate records show.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

West Des Moines approves new City Hall sculpture

An anonymous donor has agreed to pay for the purchase and permanent installation of a sculpture in front of the West Des Moines City Hall."Confluence" is a bronze and steel piece by Moline artist David Zahn.Zoom in: It's a larger-than-life upper body of a man positioned on a tilted base with his body counteracting to balance.It represents personal growth and adaptation to the changes people face in life, Zahn told Axios.The waives represent the fluidity of nature, Zahn said.State of play: The West Des Moines City Council accepted the gift during Tuesday's council meeting.It'll cost the donor around $18,500 and be installed later this year. Don't tip over, mister. Photo courtesy of David Zahn
WEST DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest

There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Heavy police presence on 17th Street in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — There is a heavy police presence in the 100 block of 17th Street on the north side of Des Moines. When KCCI was on the scene there were about six squad cars. Police have not confirmed the situation. This is a developing story. Stay tuned...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Projects#City Council#Suburbs#Assisted Living#Business Industry#Linus Business#Real Estate#Linus Realestate#Hubbell Realty Co#Centennial Crossing#Waukee
iheart.com

New Business Access Loop Open in Johnston

(Johnston, IA) -- A new business access loop is open in Johnston starting today. The city says the new loop will include access to Sonic, Bandit Burrito, Jimmy John's, and Paglia' s Pizza is now open. The city says signs are in place to direct drivers through the new route. More information is available on the City of Johnston's website.
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa DCI searches Granger home

GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
GRANGER, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Ankeny mom appeals dismissal of mask-mandate lawsuit

An Ankeny mother is appealing the dismissal of her lawsuit challenging an Iowa school district’s mask mandate. Kimberly Reicks had sued the Ankeny Community School District over the mask mandate it had in place in 2020 and 2021. In her lawsuit, she alleged that after she led a protest at a school board meeting over […] The post Ankeny mom appeals dismissal of mask-mandate lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ANKENY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Ames

Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket while you were in Ames for the Cyclones game last weekend? Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at an Ames convenience store won a $1 million prize in Tuesday’s drawing. The winning ticket in Tuesday’s drawing was purchased at Gateway Expresse, 2400 University Blvd. in Ames. The […]
AMES, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
UNION COUNTY, IA
ArchDaily

Neighborhood Design Studio / Studio Melee

Manufacturers : Big Ass Fans, Bradley Corporation USA, Louis Poulsen, Lutron, Interface, Assa Abloy, Delta Millworks, Finelite, Lumenwerx, Manko Window Systems, Mohawk Flooring, Shaw, Toto, Web Joist, Windsor Windows + Doors. MEP Engineering : KCL Engineering. Structural Engineering : Raker-Rhodes Engineering. Drywall : Scott's Quality Construction. Electrical Systems : Baker...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

With humble beginnings in Ames, snack goes national in Walmarts

A small company that makes tasty treats was launched in an Iowa State University dorm room, and it will soon have its products on the shelves of a major national retail chain. Le Mars native Jarod Steffes, one of the co-founders of Muddy Bites, describes his simple idea that quickly morphed into an expanding business, offering the nummy nibbles in milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate.
AMES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' World Food Fest will have 21 new vendors

The 2022 World Food & Music Festival will have 21 new vendors, according to event organizers.Zoom in: The newbies will sell the cuisine of 14 countries.At least six countries weren't represented at last year's event — Cambodia, Tanzania, Pakistan, France, Indonesia and the Dominican Republic.🗓 Eats and entertainment: Schedules are posted online and admission is free at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines. 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-1711am-5pm, Sunday, Sept. 18
DES MOINES, IA
kwbg.com

Boone County Accident Clean Up Wednesday

BOONE, Iowa—An accident site, northeast of Boone Wednesday. Very little additional information has been made available by authorities. The semi was reportedly hauling seed corn and personnel were on hand to get the truck upright. KWBG will have more information as it becomes available.
BOONE, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy