Will Tennessee football rank in Top 25 or get Juwan Mitchell back before Pitt game?

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago
breezed past Ball State. Now comes stiffer competition.

The Vols (1-0) will play Pitt (1-0) at Acrisure Stadium, the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

It’s a rematch of the Week 2 game last season, which Pitt won 41-34 at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols are more stable than they were back then, especially since Hendon Hooker is now the undisputed quarterback. Plus, the Vols are ingrained in coach Josh Heupel’s offensive system.

But Pitt has survived a test already, rallying to beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl. UT beat Ball State 59-10, and it wasn’t that close.

Here are some key storylines to watch as UT starts Pitt game week.

Will this be a Top 25 matchup?

UT has played only one game in the past four seasons when both it and its opponent were ranked. That was on Oct. 10, 2020, when the No. 14 Vols lost to No. 3 Georgia.

This could be a Top 25 matchup.

Last week, Pitt was ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25 and No. 17 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. So it will remain ranked.

UT, essentially, was No. 26 and No. 28 in those polls, respectively. Perhaps it could slide into the AP Top 25, when the poll is released Tuesday.

Is last year’s Pitt game relevant?

Pitt changed offensive coordinators, turning from a pass-happy approach to a more balanced system.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, a Heisman Trophy finalist, is in the NFL. Wide receiver Jordan Addison, the Biletnikoff Award winner, transferred to USC.

What remains is a Pitt offense that looks quite different from the one that scored 41 points on the Vols last season. Running back Rodney Hammond is now the player that should concern the Vols. He ran hard for 74 yards and two TDs and added 55 yards receiving against West Virginia.

Expect UT coaches and players to emphasize how much Pitt has changed during their press conference Monday.

Will Juwan Mitchell play against Pitt?

Five UT players were inactive against Ball State, including middle linebacker Juwan Mitchell. No reason was given by a UT spokesperson or Heupel, but Mitchell missed most of last season with a shoulder injury.

“(Mitchell) just was not able to go in this one,” Heupel said. “We will re-evaluate when we get to next week.”

Heupel will be pressed for an update on Mitchell’s status for the Pitt game.

Mitchell was on the sideline but not in uniform during the Ball State game. Last week, he was listed as a potential starter at middle linebacker along with Aaron Beasley.

Beasley played well with eight tackles and the quarterback hurry that led to Tamarion McDonald’s interception on the first play. Freshman Elijah Herring played a few snaps as Beasley’s backup.

But Mitchell, a Texas transfer who led the Longhorns in tackles in 2020, could help the Vols, if he’s available. His best game in a brief stint for the Vols last season was against Pitt, when he had seven tackles, one quarterback hurry and one pass deflection.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

