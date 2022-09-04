ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

High Point University

Charman Family Gives $30 Million to High Point University

John and Lorraine Charman’s gift will fund the new library. HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 6, 2022 – At an event tonight, High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein unveiled a $30 million transformational lead gift from John and Lorraine Charman to help fund the new $80 million library, which is expected to be completed in 2025-2026.
cbs17

10 years later: The legacy of slain UNC student Faith Hedgepeth

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been a decade since the murder of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student Faith Hedgepeth. The crime rocked the UNC-Chapel Hill campus and its community. Rolanda Hedgepeth remembers her sister as being full of life. “Faith was very outgoing and...
Joe Biden
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University welcomes five new minors

Young Commons on Elon University's campus. Elon University welcomed five new interdisciplinary minors this fall for undergraduate students, including Islamic studies, food studies, engineering design, sustainable enterprises and museum studies and public history. All minors are available this fall and are aimed to foster interdisciplinary studies, ranging from foreign languages...
FOX8 News

Housing market now slowing down in Piedmont Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The housing market is slowing down in some parts of the country, but we’re not seeing those same trends in the Piedmont Triad. Local realtors said the market is still red hot in our area. With big companies like Toyota and Boom Supersonic coming to the Triad, we’re seeing more people […]
wallstreetwindow.com

Former Foster Child Returns to Help In Rockingham County, North Carolina

Once a foster child in Rockingham County, 17-year-old Josh Brewer refurnishes new visitations rooms for his Eagle Scout Project. Wentworth, NC (September 2, 2022) – Children in the Rockingham County Foster Care system now have a warm and inviting place to visit with their birth parents thanks to the actions of a former foster child. Joshua Brewer chose to refurnish the County’s family visitation rooms in the new Veteran and Family Services Building for his Eagle Scout Project in hopes to offer a more comfortable space for both children and their parents during visiting hours.
FOX8 News

Asheboro woman works to help others at crisis center

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After taking working up the courage to address their trauma, the last thing Jesi Lopez wants her clients to feel is unheard. Lopez, a bilingual advocate case manager at the Randolph County Family Crisis Center, is helping to eliminate a language barrier and encourage more Spanish-speaking domestic violence and sexual assault […]
ASHEBORO, NC

