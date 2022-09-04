Read full article on original website
After 3 weeks in hotels, more than 100 NC A&T State freshmen will finally move onto campus
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of first-year students at North Carolina A&T State University have been living in hotels since the start of the school year. Now, they’re finally getting a chance to move onto campus. The university says that about 130 students will be moving out of the nearby Drury and Marriott hotels and […]
NC A&T students say mold in dorm rooms is making them sick
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at North Carolina A&T University started their fourth week of school this week and some are dealing with health issues they say are related to mold. WFMY News 2's Amber Lake visited NC A&T's campus to get some answers. When you are in college the...
North Carolina must pass Medicaid expansion now or state will lose more than $1 billion, NC HHS secretary says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Kody H. Kinsley, North Carolina’s secretary for Health and Human Services, sent a letter to the leaders of the General Assembly last week telling them they should expand Medicaid this month or lose more than $1 billion in federal payments and jeopardize medical coverage for thousands of residents. At least one […]
High Point University
Charman Family Gives $30 Million to High Point University
John and Lorraine Charman’s gift will fund the new library. HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 6, 2022 – At an event tonight, High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein unveiled a $30 million transformational lead gift from John and Lorraine Charman to help fund the new $80 million library, which is expected to be completed in 2025-2026.
As rent increases in Durham and inflation soars, Duke grad students demand higher pay
“I couldn’t afford to eat,” one history Ph.D. student said. “I had to ask roommates for beans and rice.”
cbs17
10 years later: The legacy of slain UNC student Faith Hedgepeth
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been a decade since the murder of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student Faith Hedgepeth. The crime rocked the UNC-Chapel Hill campus and its community. Rolanda Hedgepeth remembers her sister as being full of life. “Faith was very outgoing and...
'A medical desert' | Closure of Greensboro health clinic leaves some with few options
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community health center in Greensboro that aimed to help underserved populations is now closed and Greensboro officials said its leaving parts of the city in a "medical desert." The Evans-Blount Community Health Center opened in 2010 in the Bimbo Professional Center on Martin Luther King...
Raleigh News & Observer
A ‘bucket of bones’ is great, but hungry NC college students are getting more
Get most college graduates together 20 years after turning the tassel and the talk will invariably turn to memories of a favorite professor, a lost love, that time they got drunk at a party and ended up with a lamp shape on their head. Oh, so I’m the only one,...
UNCG students get real-world experience by helping a small town in Walnut Cove
WALNUT COVE, N.C. (WGHP) — The University of North Carolina at Greensboro is taking a unique approach to helping students get some real-world experience. It involves the town of Walnut Cove, an empty lot and a group of 18 interior architecture students. Students will work on the project from the beginning of the semester until […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University welcomes five new minors
Young Commons on Elon University's campus. Elon University welcomed five new interdisciplinary minors this fall for undergraduate students, including Islamic studies, food studies, engineering design, sustainable enterprises and museum studies and public history. All minors are available this fall and are aimed to foster interdisciplinary studies, ranging from foreign languages...
Darryl Howard, still waiting for $6M for wrongful conviction, to address Durham council
Civil rights organization Emancipate NC says the city’s hands are not ‘tied,’ as officials told The N&O earlier this year.
wraltechwire.com
Battery manufacturer picks Alamance County for $40M expansion, new jobs
RALEIGH – More jobs focusing on battery production are coming to North Carolina, this time in Alamance County. Sunlight Group will receive some $1.6 million in state and local tax incentives to expand its plant in Mebane in order to manufacture lithium ion batteries. The company plans to add...
NC town lands new battery manufacturer, promising new jobs, $40 million investment
Sunlight Batteries USA, a maker of lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries, is expanding to the town of Mebane.
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in North Carolina.
Housing market now slowing down in Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The housing market is slowing down in some parts of the country, but we’re not seeing those same trends in the Piedmont Triad. Local realtors said the market is still red hot in our area. With big companies like Toyota and Boom Supersonic coming to the Triad, we’re seeing more people […]
Curfew for teens to curb violent crime rates proposed in North Carolina city
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Violent crimes amongst juveniles are on the rise in the Piedmont Triad area which is causing officials to look into proposing curfews to city council members.
wallstreetwindow.com
Former Foster Child Returns to Help In Rockingham County, North Carolina
Once a foster child in Rockingham County, 17-year-old Josh Brewer refurnishes new visitations rooms for his Eagle Scout Project. Wentworth, NC (September 2, 2022) – Children in the Rockingham County Foster Care system now have a warm and inviting place to visit with their birth parents thanks to the actions of a former foster child. Joshua Brewer chose to refurnish the County’s family visitation rooms in the new Veteran and Family Services Building for his Eagle Scout Project in hopes to offer a more comfortable space for both children and their parents during visiting hours.
Officers used pepper spray as fights erupted at Dudley High School football game in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have released new details after fights forced an early end to a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. On Sunday, police revealed that the department is seeking charges on one juvenile for disorderly conduct. Police also confirmed that officers used pepper spray “specifically on those actively engaged in […]
Asheboro woman works to help others at crisis center
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After taking working up the courage to address their trauma, the last thing Jesi Lopez wants her clients to feel is unheard. Lopez, a bilingual advocate case manager at the Randolph County Family Crisis Center, is helping to eliminate a language barrier and encourage more Spanish-speaking domestic violence and sexual assault […]
Rockingham County drivers no longer required to conduct emissions inspections
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Starting November, Rockingham County drivers will no longer be required to conduct annual emissions inspections. The county is one of three to join 78 other North Carolina counties not required to hold the tests. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the U.S. Environmental...
