Lima News
Photos: Getting lost in a good book
Mindy DeLong browses the shelves during Wednesday’s AAUW Book Fair at the former Elder Beerman store in the Lima Mall. The sale will continue from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Lima schools, Downtown Lima team up for contest
LIMA — Lima schools and Downtown Lima, Inc. had a similar vision when it came to community engagement: To instill pride among students and residents. A new collaboration between the two entities aims to achieve that goal on a greater scale. Lima schools and Downtown Lima, Inc. held a...
hometownstations.com
AAUW Book Sale starts September 6th
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If are you looking for a good book to curl up with this fall, the AAUW may have what you are looking for. American Association of University Women’s book sale begins Tuesday night September 6th at the former Elder Beerman store in the Lima Mall. The book sale is a long-running tradition for the organization and helps fund the scholarships they give out. Members have been collecting books and other items, like puzzles and music all summer to get ready for this weeklong sale. The AAUW only excepts cash and checks only.
Sidney Daily News
Where has the time gone?
Time sure does fly! Today as I write this column my first grandchild turned 6 months old already! I can’t believe it. He is growing so fast and he is developing his own personality and has no problem letting everyone know when he is not happy. My husband and I babysat a couple of weeks ago so that our son and daughter-in-law could go to his tenth high school reunion. Already? It seems like just yesterday that our boys were still riding bikes with training wheels. Where has the time gone?
Napoleon hopes to lure jobs with new $6.5 million building
NAPOLEON, Ohio — Officials in Napoleon and Henry County hope to attract more new businesses to the area with the region's newest "spec building." Elected officials and Henry County community leaders gathered Tuesday to mark the beginning of construction for a new, $6.5 million 150,000-square-foot building that they hope will be filled with new employers once it is complete.
spectrumnews1.com
Urbana Brewing Co. hopes to spur continued growth in downtown Urbana
URBANA, Ohio — On Urbana’s Monument Square, it seems storefront after storefront is under construction. As each tarp lifts, the downtown core welcomes a new business whether it's senior housing, a tapas bar, or come fall, its first craft brewery. Under the leadership of three long-time Urbana residents,...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Town in Ohio
Ohio is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Findlay Ghost Town in Hancock County was built to replicate an abandoned town from the 1800s. The replica village was built in the 1950s and was actually closed to the public for a while. Today, it has reopened and remains one of the most significant and fascinating abandoned places in the state of Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
Sidney Daily News
A Special Wish finally granted in Sidney
SIDNEY — On Thursday afternoon A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio granted Alex, 9, of Sidney his very own treehouse. Alex was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was 3 years old, finished his treatment in December 2020 and is in remission. Alex qualified for a wish from A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio in the spring of 2021.
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Fair Continues To Bring The Fun
1001 NACHTS… A Fulton County Fair staple, the 1001 Nachts swings down with riders on it. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Fair began this past week on Friday, September 2nd. Continuing until Thursday the 8th, the fair gives a week-long opportunit... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
Free pet food to be distributed
LIMA — The West Ohio Food Bank is partnering with All Starr Pet Rescue to have a free pet food distribution Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will be held at 207 S. Greenlawn Ave. Anyone is welcome to attend and receive free cat and dog food. Visitors are welcome to enter from the south on Greenlawn and follow the flow of traffic.
Bird flu forces Ohio egg farm to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
Lima News
Letter: Reminder of how Biden stole U.S.
I loved the picture of Obiden — the spelling is correct because he is an Obama clone — in The Lima News on Sept. 2. It reminded me of the movie, “How the Grinch Stole America.”. Michael Blaine. Lima.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Schools Homecoming Week to include community pep rally, bonfire & parade
Press Release from the Lima City Schools: Lima Senior High School will celebrate Homecoming week with several activities for students, staff and the community. The week will begin with an All Fall Sports Community Pep Rally and Bonfire at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, beginning in the Lima Senior Gymnasium. This is a new addition to Homecoming Week and the community is invited to participate.
13abc.com
Tiffin honors citizen, paramedics, EMTs for saving electrician’s life from cardiac arrest
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - In August, an electrician for the city of Tiffin was lucky enough to have nine individuals within short proximity to help save his life. Mike Tschanen got the chance to thank them all as they were honored with the Tiffin Fire/Rescue Division’s Life Saving Award on Tuesday.
Families wait years to get coveted camping spots at Fulton County Fair
WAUSEON, Ohio — The Fulton County Fair is one of the most popular fairs in the state and it continues to grow. "It's the best fair in Ohio. who wouldn't want to come here?" camper Cory Sheller said. Families come from all over and camp on the fairgrounds, which...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Lack of dinner led to man clubbing woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is accused of using a wooden club to knock out and batter his wife who had not cooked him dinner earlier this month, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 53-year-old No Ze with a Level 5 felony...
miamivalleytoday.com
Jackson and Thobe to exchange vows
PIQUA – Natalie Elizabeth Thobe and Christopher Austin Jackson announce their plans to marry in April 2023 in the Columbus area. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Joseph D. and Tracy L. Thobe, of Piqua. She is a 2017 graduate of Wilmington College and is employed by Woodhouse Spa.
dayton247now.com
Darke County fugitives back in Ohio
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two fugitives wanted in connection to a murder in Darke County and arrested in Florida have been extradited back to Ohio. 35-year-old Dean M. Baker, and 37-year-old Ashlee Fletcher, of Greenville were taken into custody at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida, on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Baker and Fletcher were wanted in connection to the death of Corey Fleming, according to the Darke County Sheriff's Office.
Lima News
Reminisce: Generations of patient care from the St. Rita’s School of Nursing
LIMA — In May 1971, about 450 alumni from 14 states gathered in Lima for the 50th and final anniversary of the first graduating class of St. Rita’s School of Nursing. Twenty years later, some of the same alumni returned to mark the 70th anniversary of that first graduation ceremony and to reminisce about the rigors and rewards of their own days in the school.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Council OKs historic district zoning code amendment
TROY — An amendment to the city of Troy Zoning Code regarding the historic preservation overlay district was approved by Troy City Council Tuesday evening. This was the third and final reading of an amendment that has been the subject of public discourse since late July. The zoning changes come in response to an ongoing legal battle over the demolition of 112-118 W. Main St., which was damaged in a 2020 tornado and approved for demolition by the Troy Planning Commission.
