Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 59
Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s story through pictures
RICHMOND, Ind. — Officer Seara Burton is continuing to fight after she was taken off life support last week. On Saturday she was transferred to a hospice facility after spending several weeks in a Dayton, Ohio hospital. A local Richmond photographer has used her talents behind the lens to...
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy cancels Fallen Officer Memorial Service to ‘focus energy’ on Officer Seara Burton
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy announced on their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon their decision to cancel this year’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service. The decision was made by the academy and by those families who’s fallen loved ones were to be honored at the service. The tweet by the academy reads: “Hello to […]
Indiana officer shot in head, moved to hospice
Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was transferred to a hospice facility in the Richmond area Saturday, the department said. She had been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10.
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy blood drive honors officers Burton, Shahnavaz
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — In the same gymnasium where Elwood Police Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz and Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton trained to be police officers not so long ago, dozens of Hoosiers rolled up their sleeves Tuesday afternoon to give blood. The blood drive was held in their honor, as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accused of shooting Richmond officer remains in hospital, awaits extradition hearing
RICHMOND — Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton is now under hospice care, more than four days after doctors took her off life support. Last week, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said her injuries were “unrecoverable” after investigators said a man shot her traffic stop last month. Thursday,...
Mooreland woman killed in Fulton County crash
State police said a preliminary investigation shows that Mawk was driving eastbound on State Road 14 and hit the driver’s side of a semi-tractor as she attempted to turn north onto County Road 1100 West.
3 arrested for firing gun from Ball State parking garage
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested three people for allegedly firing a gun from a Ball State University parking garage. Officers were called around 11 p.m. Sept. 4 after people reported hearing a series of gunshots near North MicKinley and University avenues. Officers ended up finding shell casings at the...
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio
Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman airlifted to Indy hospital after ORV crash in Fayette County
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – A Liberty woman suffered serious injuries following an off-road vehicle crash in Connersville. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, officers were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. Sunday to the area near the 500 block of Big Bear Road in Connersville. An off-road vehicle (ORV) lost traction on a hillside and slid […]
Cincinnati: 2 People Sent To The Hospital After Shooting
Cincinnati: 2 People Sent To The Hospital After Shooting
Court docs: Muncie woman punched grandmother, attacked her with butter knife before stealing bank card
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie woman lured her grandmother into her own yard and then attacked her, all so she could get access to her bank card, police say. According to court documents filed in Delaware County, the incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. Friday. Police found a woman lying on the ground outside her […]
Fox 19
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A prominent Butler County homebuilder was killed at the scene of a nine-vehicle crash that injured 21 people on Interstate 75 near Lima over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Joseph Schwarz, 64, was a rear-seat passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorycle crash on I-74
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State […]
Daily Advocate
Greenville man is granted ILC for seven charges
GREENVILLE — Greenville man is granted ILC for seven charges. Brent D. Hawes, 26, of Greenville, appeared before the court for three different cases. In case number 22CR00110, Hawes faced one count of possession of fentanyl, a felony of the fifth degree, and count two of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree.
Agriculture Online
A caretaker of history on a 200-year-old Indiana farm
Every farm has a history, but the story of Arnold farm in Rushville, Indiana, is preserved better than most. From letters, diaries, and photos to a saddlebag medicine kit and furniture, the Arnolds believed in saving every slice of their history. For nearly 75 years, Eleanor Arnold has been discovering and documenting the family’s story that spans seven generations.
3 arrested after firing shots from Ball State parking garage, court docs show
Three young men were arrested early Monday morning on allegations they fired several gunshots from the top floor of a parking garage on the campus of Ball State University, records show.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 21 others injured after nine-vehicle crash along I-75
LIMA, Ohio — A man is dead and 21 other people were injured after a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima on Sunday. It happened around 12:25 p.m. on Interstate 75 southbound in Allen County. Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi was traveling southbound when it struck several...
WANE-TV
ISP: Sheriff’s deputy killed in off-duty motorcycle crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while off duty in an early morning crash south of Indianapolis on Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Police. Deputy Jay Griffith, Jr., 37, was driving a motorcycle west on Interstate 74 at about 3:38 a.m....
wfft.com
Motorcyclist involved in fatal accident identified as off-duty deputy
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A motorcyclist killed this morning in a single motorcycle crash on I-74 near State Road 9 has been identified as an off-duty Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy. Police say 37-year-old Jay Griffith, Jr. of Shelbyville, IN was off-duty and taking part in a multi-state motorcycle ride...
WISH-TV
Father, 4-year-old son found dead in crash where bridge was removed
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A father and his 4-year-old son died in an early-morning crash Saturday where a State Road 32 bridge has been removed, the Hamilton County sheriff said in a news release issued Monday afternoon. Christopher A. Edwards, 28, of Tennessee and originally from Anderson, Indiana, and...
Comments / 0