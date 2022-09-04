ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

WANE 15

Indiana Law Enforcement Academy cancels Fallen Officer Memorial Service to ‘focus energy’ on Officer Seara Burton

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy announced on their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon their decision to cancel this year’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service. The decision was made by the academy and by those families who’s fallen loved ones were to be honored at the service. The tweet by the academy reads: “Hello to […]
WTHR

3 arrested for firing gun from Ball State parking garage

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested three people for allegedly firing a gun from a Ball State University parking garage. Officers were called around 11 p.m. Sept. 4 after people reported hearing a series of gunshots near North MicKinley and University avenues. Officers ended up finding shell casings at the...
MUNCIE, IN
1077 WRKR

Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio

Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
DAYTON, OH
FOX59

Woman airlifted to Indy hospital after ORV crash in Fayette County

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – A Liberty woman suffered serious injuries following an off-road vehicle crash in Connersville. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, officers were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. Sunday to the area near the 500 block of Big Bear Road in Connersville. An off-road vehicle (ORV) lost traction on a hillside and slid […]
CONNERSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorycle crash on I-74

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
Daily Advocate

Greenville man is granted ILC for seven charges

GREENVILLE — Greenville man is granted ILC for seven charges. Brent D. Hawes, 26, of Greenville, appeared before the court for three different cases. In case number 22CR00110, Hawes faced one count of possession of fentanyl, a felony of the fifth degree, and count two of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree.
GREENVILLE, OH
Agriculture Online

A caretaker of history on a 200-year-old Indiana farm

Every farm has a history, but the story of Arnold farm in Rushville, Indiana, is preserved better than most. From letters, diaries, and photos to a saddlebag medicine kit and furniture, the Arnolds believed in saving every slice of their history. For nearly 75 years, Eleanor Arnold has been discovering and documenting the family’s story that spans seven generations.
RUSHVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Sheriff’s deputy killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while off duty in an early morning crash south of Indianapolis on Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Police. Deputy Jay Griffith, Jr., 37, was driving a motorcycle west on Interstate 74 at about 3:38 a.m....
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Motorcyclist involved in fatal accident identified as off-duty deputy

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A motorcyclist killed this morning in a single motorcycle crash on I-74 near State Road 9 has been identified as an off-duty Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy. Police say 37-year-old Jay Griffith, Jr. of Shelbyville, IN was off-duty and taking part in a multi-state motorcycle ride...
SHELBYVILLE, IN

