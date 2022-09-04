Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Week 3 football rankings: See who made the top 10
1. Rockford (2-0) – The Rams pulled off a comeback for the ages Friday, beating Mona Shores 31-27 after trailing 27-7 in the second half.
MLive.com
Muskegon native Ra’eese Aleem scores 10-round sweep of Mike Plania at FS1 event
If there were any doubts as to whether boxing phenom Ra’eese Aleem belonged in the junior featherweight title picture, they were swept away Sunday night. The Muskegon native showcased a powerful left hook, effective right-handed jabs from distance and an incredible pace in unanimous decision win over Mike Plania in their televised bout on FS1 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Get Your Polish Sausage Fix at ‘Kielbasa Idol’ in Grand Rapids This Weekend
Didn't get your fill of kielbasa at the Polish Heritage Festival a few weeks ago? Good news, eight area meat markets are competing in "Kielbasa Idol" in Grand Rapids this Saturday!. Who Has The Best Kielbasa in West Michigan?. Since its inception in 2011, Kielbasa Idol is a competition in...
MLive.com
Western Michigan vs. Ball State prediction, odds and upcoming schedule: Saturday, 9/10
College Football Week 2 kicks off Friday night with two different matchups, but the bulk of this week’s games will take place on Saturday. The Western Michigan Broncos started their season with a tough loss to Michigan State, but we predicted that would be the case in our win total preview for the Broncos. They have quickly turned their sights to this week’s matchup against the Ball State Cardinals, which will be on the road. Let’s dive into our experts’ Western Michigan vs. Ball State prediction and explain why they think the Broncos can win big.
Kalamazoo-area high school football power rankings after Week 2
KALAMAZOO, MI – There’s still a lot of football left in Michigan’s 2022 high school season, but after two weeks, certain teams are starting to establish themselves as district, regional and even state championship contenders. The Kalamazoo area features several squads with championship aspirations, and five local...
localspins.com
Biggest Eastown Street Fair in six years rolls out Saturday: Schedule & Local Spins playlist
More than 20 bands playing three different stages highlight the Grand Rapids Eastown community’s upcoming weekend celebration, with vendors, food trucks, beer. art and the WYCE CD & Record Sale. SCROLL DOWN FOR A STREETFAIR PLAYLIST. It’s “Back on the Bricks.”. The 49th Eastown Streetfair’s apropos slogan...
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
Apple cider prices rise despite ‘great’ 2022 crop
After a down year in 2021, Robinette’s is celebrating a great crop thanks to Mother Nature bringing better luck this time around.
MLive.com
VanSumeren brothers team up at Michigan State after years-long wait
EAST LANSING – To the millions watching Michigan State’s Friday night game against Western Michigan, the play with 5:29 left seemed like a routine one: Broncos running back La’Darius Jefferson took a handoff and went around the left side of the line for a 10-yard gain before being tackled.
whtc.com
Holland High to Suspend Varsity Football After September 16
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 6, 2022) – Two weeks into the 2022 football season and Holland High has pulled the plug on its varsity football season. Following a Tuesday evening meeting with players and parents, the school’s athletic director, Blake Muller, announced that the Dutch will honor the commitment to play OK Green conference games at Mona Shores this coming Friday and versus Zeeland West at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium on the following Friday, September 16, before suspending the varsity program until 2023. Holland High’s junior varsity program will continue through the end of the season. The district said that the decision was made, “In order to protect players from potential injury, and to provide a greater opportunity for long-term growth of the varsity football program.”
New Homeowners In Michigan Beware: Your Home’s Value May Be Rapidly Changing
It's been an extremely difficult year for new homeowners in West Michigan. At the start of 2022, we read multiple reports that West Michigan is one of the most competitive housing markets in the country. Between a renters shortage to rising home prices due to growth in the area, moving can be a real headache.
Zaloma's Pizza in Muskegon closes its doors
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Zaloma's Pizza Company, a family-owned restaurant in Muskegon, announced on Facebook Tuesday that its last day of business was Sunday, Sept. 4. Zaloma's opened in 2017 by Lisa and Todd Haugh. The name is a combination of the couple's three children, Zach, Logan and Maddie, who helped run the restaurant when it first opened.
The B.O.B. near reopening in downtown Grand Rapids
The Big Old Building, better known as the B.O.B., will reopen in downtown Grand Rapids this week after being listed for sale and closed nine months.
Did you know SleazyWorld Go is from Grand Rapids?
This Grand Rapids-born rapper has been taking the industry and TikTok worlds by storm. Joseph Isaac, better known as SleazyWorld Go, was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Although he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, he always mentions his Grand Rapids ties. While on The Bootleg Kev Show Podcast, SleazyWorld...
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
Noticed a smell to your water in Grand Rapids or Wyoming? Here's why
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you live in the city of Grand Rapids or Wyoming, you might have noticed an odor when you turn on your faucet. 13 On Your Side reached out to the Waste Water Treatment Plant this afternoon for an explanation. They explained it's an annual occurrence when Lake Michigan warms up and causes an algae die-off.
Former Grand Rapids TV anchor fired for tardiness, not gender bias or COVID-19 protocol, judge says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A judge has dismissed a former WZZM 13 reporter’s lawsuit against the station in which she said co-workers, mostly men, ignored COVID-19 protocols. Shanna Grove was fired because of frequent tardiness and taking an unapproved leave of absence – not for discriminatory treatment or harassment toward women, U.S. District Judge Hala Jarbou said.
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
Grand Rapids company creates new technology for Artemis II
According to the company, several devices on the capsule will be fitted with radiation-hardened ethernet switches, the first of their kind in the universe.
Annual Kentwood Food Truck Festival returns Sept. 17
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The annual Kentwood Food Truck Festival is returning in September, with over 30 vendors ready to showcase the diverse restaurants that call Kentwood home. The festival is free to attend and will highlight food vendors alongside live music and a beer and wine tent. It is brought to the community by a partnership between the city and GR8 Food Trucks, which aims to feature local food trucks.
