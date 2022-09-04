ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive.com

Muskegon native Ra’eese Aleem scores 10-round sweep of Mike Plania at FS1 event

If there were any doubts as to whether boxing phenom Ra’eese Aleem belonged in the junior featherweight title picture, they were swept away Sunday night. The Muskegon native showcased a powerful left hook, effective right-handed jabs from distance and an incredible pace in unanimous decision win over Mike Plania in their televised bout on FS1 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Western Michigan vs. Ball State prediction, odds and upcoming schedule: Saturday, 9/10

College Football Week 2 kicks off Friday night with two different matchups, but the bulk of this week’s games will take place on Saturday. The Western Michigan Broncos started their season with a tough loss to Michigan State, but we predicted that would be the case in our win total preview for the Broncos. They have quickly turned their sights to this week’s matchup against the Ball State Cardinals, which will be on the road. Let’s dive into our experts’ Western Michigan vs. Ball State prediction and explain why they think the Broncos can win big.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
MLive.com

Kalamazoo-area high school football power rankings after Week 2

KALAMAZOO, MI – There’s still a lot of football left in Michigan’s 2022 high school season, but after two weeks, certain teams are starting to establish themselves as district, regional and even state championship contenders. The Kalamazoo area features several squads with championship aspirations, and five local...
KALAMAZOO, MI
100.5 The River

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
MICHIGAN STATE
whtc.com

Holland High to Suspend Varsity Football After September 16

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 6, 2022) – Two weeks into the 2022 football season and Holland High has pulled the plug on its varsity football season. Following a Tuesday evening meeting with players and parents, the school’s athletic director, Blake Muller, announced that the Dutch will honor the commitment to play OK Green conference games at Mona Shores this coming Friday and versus Zeeland West at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium on the following Friday, September 16, before suspending the varsity program until 2023. Holland High’s junior varsity program will continue through the end of the season. The district said that the decision was made, “In order to protect players from potential injury, and to provide a greater opportunity for long-term growth of the varsity football program.”
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Zaloma's Pizza in Muskegon closes its doors

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Zaloma's Pizza Company, a family-owned restaurant in Muskegon, announced on Facebook Tuesday that its last day of business was Sunday, Sept. 4. Zaloma's opened in 2017 by Lisa and Todd Haugh. The name is a combination of the couple's three children, Zach, Logan and Maddie, who helped run the restaurant when it first opened.
MUSKEGON, MI
NewsBreak
My Magic GR

Did you know SleazyWorld Go is from Grand Rapids?

This Grand Rapids-born rapper has been taking the industry and TikTok worlds by storm. Joseph Isaac, better known as SleazyWorld Go, was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Although he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, he always mentions his Grand Rapids ties. While on The Bootleg Kev Show Podcast, SleazyWorld...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
PORTAGE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Former Grand Rapids TV anchor fired for tardiness, not gender bias or COVID-19 protocol, judge says

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A judge has dismissed a former WZZM 13 reporter’s lawsuit against the station in which she said co-workers, mostly men, ignored COVID-19 protocols. Shanna Grove was fired because of frequent tardiness and taking an unapproved leave of absence – not for discriminatory treatment or harassment toward women, U.S. District Judge Hala Jarbou said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Annual Kentwood Food Truck Festival returns Sept. 17

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The annual Kentwood Food Truck Festival is returning in September, with over 30 vendors ready to showcase the diverse restaurants that call Kentwood home. The festival is free to attend and will highlight food vendors alongside live music and a beer and wine tent. It is brought to the community by a partnership between the city and GR8 Food Trucks, which aims to feature local food trucks.
KENTWOOD, MI

