Life after Jameson Williams looks better for Alabama football after Utah State win

Life without Jameson Williams and John Metchie III sure didn’t look promising for Alabama football based on the last half of the College Football Playoff Championship.

Once Williams left with a knee injury, like Metchie had in the SEC Championship Game, Alabama’s once potent offense didn’t have near as much success. It made sense, considering the two were the Crimson Tide’s leading receivers in 2021.

The offense wasn’t nearly as dangerous. So, once both went to the NFL Draft and heard their names called early, it didn’t bode well for the future of Alabama’s offense.

But right now, after the Crimson Tide's 55-0 rout of Utah State, the future doesn’t look so bleak at receiver or for the offense.

Sure, the Aggies weren’t the vaunted Georgia championship defense of 2021 (or 2022; Oregon barely stood a chance Saturday). Alabama only has a small sample size of its new group, but the new receivers showed the position could be all right after all.

Let’s start with Kobe Prentice. The hype and attention he garnered late in the preseason proved to be warranted.

From the first drive, he was a prime target for Bryce Young. Prentice was targeted five times in the first quarter and caught all five passes for 60 yards, with 53 of those yards coming after the catch.

That’s quite the stat line for Prentice's first quarter of college football.

“I think he’s been someone who has been extremely dynamic, very versatile,” Young said. “We move him around a lot. Really, I was happy to see him have success and be able to get on the field, but he shows up to work every single day with all the energy in the world. He is super eager to learn, eager to grow, takes coaching very well. I was happy for him.”

Prentice’s opportunity to start in the slot developed after slot receiver JoJo Earle went out with a foot injury that is expected to sideline him 8-10 weeks, as of early August. He was seen in a walking boot on the sideline Saturday.

Prentice got the show started, but he didn’t catch a touchdown. Traeshon Holden and Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton were the ones who shined there.

Burton didn’t really have many eye-popping plays in his first game action with Alabama, but he was reliable. Of his first three receptions, two were touchdowns. He finished the day with five receptions for 35 yards, proving to be a solid target for Young in the red zone.

Then there’s Holden, the third starting receiver. He proved to be dynamic for Alabama, also catching two touchdowns. He’s had to wait for this opportunity, but now −in his third year with the program − he is already starting to make the most of it.

Not to mention, running back Jase McClellan also caught two touchdown passes.

Other receivers contributed as well, but this core group of three receivers looks to be a solid one for Alabama. Plus, starting tight end Cameron Latu didn’t play. He returned to practice this week after dealing with a knee injury. He dressed in warmups but didn’t see the field.

Once he comes back, he will be yet another reliable target for Young. Latu caught eight touchdowns in 2021.

Only so much can be read into a first game. That’s especially the case when it’s against an opponent who is clearly not anywhere near Alabama’s level. So it's too early to declare if this group is as good as the 2021 team’s receivers.

The 2022 receivers still have much to prove, but the new group’s debut showed plenty of reasons to be encouraged.