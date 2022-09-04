ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elaine Harris Spearman: Voting is what really matters

By Elaine Harris Spearman
The Gadsden Times
 4 days ago
A great deal of money was trashed over the past week. Gadsden appears to be masterful at removing campaign signs from the roadsides. Hopefully, the future will see this translate to regular trash and debris that people throw along our roadsides that mar our beautiful landscape.

While the faces may be different, the headlines are very much the same from 2018. Low turnout in the local election for 2022 has resulted in a runoff between Craig Ford and Heather New for the Gadsden mayor’s seat.

The incumbent mayor in 2018 received 47.04% of the ballots cast in the initial voting. The challenger received 26.78%. In the 2022 mayoral race, Ford received 38.51%t of the votes cast, versus New’s 23.3%.

In the 2018 race for City Council, five incumbents were victorious, with one runoff in District 5. Jason Wilson received 42.2% of the vote to Billy F. Billingsley’s 32.7%, and ultimately prevailed in the runoff.

In the 2022 election, Wilson received 40.77% of the ballots cast to Billingsley’s 33.53%. These percentages have resulted in District 5 being part of the runoffs in District 3 through 7.

Clearly, the entire community is in crisis. If there is an answer to why 5,965 votes were tallied out of a total number of registered voters that exceeds 20,000, I wish someone would supply it.

There are a myriad of excuses that can be offered for the abysmal turnout.

“My vote won’t matter.” Clearly it does.

“I don’t like either, or any of the candidates.” Hold your nose and vote, because voting is your ability to make a difference in who runs the government for the people.

If anybody could provide an accurate survey, I’d wager that some of the biggest complainers are nonvoters. What if your voting record was viewed every time you complained about city government. How would it look?

As the candidates and their supporters get in gear for a runoff, people need to get energized to vote. As expected, candidates are working hard to get your vote. Be aware that there are those who are jockeying for the position of vote deliverer.

Let the candidate tell you why they want your vote. Look behind the pied piper. Where is he/she leading you, and what credentials do they possess to do so? What is their community record? Moreover, what’s in it for them?

People living within the contested districts know what their districts need and who they believe can do the most for where they live.

Outgoing Mayor Sherman Guyton and his wife know the difficulties a family can face holding the city's highest office. Mayor Guyton looked fit and healthy as I spoke with them recently. They are quite content with turning the reins of leadership over to another mayor.

The seat of Alabama government is in the capital, Montgomery. So many decisions that affect our fair city are made in that one place. As the citizenry casts its votes once again for mayor, they should surely be concerned about who the spokesperson is for Gadsden.

The city has got to position itself for being on the receiving end of educational and economic opportunities. Gadsden cannot join the bandwagon of fighting off federal dollars and grants for public safety issues.

What it all boils down to is it’s voting that really matters. People and interested organizations have got to get out the vote. Remember, every vote counts because there is “one person, one vote.” This phrase was established in a case that “gives equal legislative representation to all citizens of all places.”

Elaine Harris Spearman, Esq., a Gadsden native, is an attorney and is the retired legal advisor to the comptroller of the City of St. Louis. The opinions reflected are her own.

Calhoun Journal

Big Changes In Store For Medicare Part D Plans

Calhoun County, AL – One of the most stressful decisions my clients face upon reaching age 65 is often which Medicare Part D option to choose.  The “Inflation Reduction Act” signed into law by President Joe Biden on August 16, 2022 should result in out of pocket savings for many Medicare participants and make this decision […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Missing Woman in Alexandria

Alexandria, AL -On 9/7/22, Summer Shears left her residence in Alexandria, AL, and has not returned. Her whereabouts are unknown at this time. Her 1 month old daughter is with her. If anyone knows her location, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600.
ALEXANDRIA, AL
The Gadsden Times

