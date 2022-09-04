Can a 2-QB system work for Auburn football? Even Tigers need somebody to lean on

AUBURN — A two-quarterback system , much like enduring a long weather delay, requires everyone involved to lean on each other.

Auburn football waited 87 minutes in the locker room Saturday night. It was the third quarter, and the Tigers already led Mercer 35-7 in their season opener. Only lightning could stall their inevitable win. They were bored.

Then "Lean On Me" by Bill Withers queued up, restoring some of the life.

"I don't know (who played it)," senior Eku Leota said. "It just came on, and we were like, 'Let's do it.'"

When they returned to the field after a group singalong, Robby Ashford played quarterback. He was alternating with T.J. Finley, the officially named starter. Ashford had entered the game for one play on Auburn's first series. He started the next drive with a 49-yard QB keeper. Then it was back to Finley, who made a beautiful throw for 40 yards.

At one point Auburn even devised a two-quarterback set. Ashford lined up in the slot then went in motion, receiving a sweep handoff from Finley. The confounding brilliance of the play wasn't finished, because now Ashford was running a zone option with an available pitch to running back Tank Bigsby. He wisely opted for the lateral.

Finley says offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau dug into old film to unearth a clip of Baylor running the play with Robert Griffin III. Kiesau showed it to the offense and schemed it up from there.

"I should've started (the game) with that play," Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said as he fielded a barrage of questions about who the real Auburn quarterback is. "Then you would all be confused."

But maybe the real Auburn quarterback can be both.

"I feel like we just went out there and proved that even if you do run a two-quarterback system," Ashford said, "we can still run it and run it to success."

That's a loaded statement. The old adage has crossed the cliché threshold: If you have two quarterbacks, you have none. Harsin clearly doesn't believe that. He ran a two-quarterback system at Boise State in 2017. And though he has declared Finley as QB1 and stood by him after two interceptions , Ashford knew six days before the season opener that he would be heavily involved. As news of Finley's start leaked last Sunday, Kiesau told Ashford he would make his college debut against Mercer. "I almost started crying," Ashford said.

And as the Tigers warmed up, he "knew it would be a possibility" that he might appear in the first series. Kiesau approached him and said, "Hey, stay ready. Keep that helmet on."

Ashford did. He went eight yards on an option run designed for him. Then he was back on the sideline.

This was always the game plan.

So how do you overcome that commonly accepted truth about two-quarterback systems? How can two equal two, instead of zero?

Well, you just call on your brother when you need a hand. We all need somebody to lean on.

For Ashford, getting fewer reps, the key is to be Finley's friend. Help him carry on.

"I busted a run. T.J. came out there, led a touchdown drive, ended up with a touchdown pass," Ashford said. "It was just cool to see: 'Alright, I got it started. Boom, he finished it off.' Just how we came together this whole week. ... I was happy for him because he got his first TD of the year."

For Finley, after being named the one and only quarterback, sharing can be hard. The key is to swallow your pride.

"At first I kind of didn't understand it," he said. "Because as a competitor, I want all the reps. I want to be there all the time. But when I go and self-evaluate and self-reflect on 'team first,' whatever's best for the team is going to happen. And I'm perfectly fine with that."

The synergy was evident on the 93-yard drive when both created 40-yard plays, or on that perfectly executed sweep option play, when Finley helped guide Ashford through "probably my first handoff since little league." Or when Ashford helped Finley and Auburn cross the finish line after that tedious delay.

"You've got to lean on your brothers," Ashford said. "The guys to your left and your right, you know?"

For it won't be long, looking at Auburn's schedule, until one's going to need somebody to lean on.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Can a 2-QB system work for Auburn football? Even Tigers need somebody to lean on