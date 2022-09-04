Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
$5,000 reward offered to identify suspects involved in 2017 deadly shooting of man in NE Houston: HPD
A reward is being offered to the public in hopes someone will identify the suspects involved in the 2017 deadly shooting, according to the Houston Police Department. On July 30, at 10 p.m., Jolley was shot and killed in the 11300 block of Homestead Road in northeast Houston. Police said during the incident, Jolley was in the parking lot when several suspects began shooting during an altercation.
fox26houston.com
Man charged with murder for deadly Houston shooting outside convenience store
HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged with the murder of a man who was shot to death outside of a Houston convenience store late Sunday night. James B. Thomas, 62, was arrested on Tuesday, Houston police say. The man who was shot to death was identified as 38-year-old Gary Jerome Hunter.
fox26houston.com
Mother of man shot to death outside Washington Ave. nightclub wants justice
HOUSTON - A mother is pleading for justice after her son was shot and killed outside a Washington Avenue nightclub. The shooting left 33-year-old German Maravilla Aguilar dead and two others injured last month outside Heart Nightclub and no one has been arrested yet. PREVIOUS: Woman's ex-boyfriend kills man, injures...
Passenger dies after being shot inside vehicle on Grand Parkway, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot while riding in a vehicle on the Grand Parkway in northwest Harris County early Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened around 12:30 a.m. heading east on the Grand Parkway near Champion Forest. Deputies...
Click2Houston.com
Surveillance photos released of two suspects tied to fatal shooting outside home in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of two suspects tied to a fatal shooting of a man on July 12 in a southeast Houston neighborhood, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. outside a home in the 12000 block of Sunset Ridge Lane.
Baby found safe at relative's home after father reported he was in stolen Jeep, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A baby boy reported missing Thursday morning has been found safe after his father said he was in the backseat of a stolen Jeep in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the 6-month-old was safe around...
HPD asks for help identifying suspects in deadly July shooting of man in city's south side
The motive behind Deshawn Celestine's death remains unknown. Now, HPD said they are looking to find two suspects and a possible Nissan vehicle involved.
HPD release photos of vehicle believed to be involved in 17-year-old's shooting death in SW Houston
The shooting happened at an apartment complex's parking garage. At the scene, officers learned the victim was taken to the hospital in another vehicle and pronounced dead.
Video shows 3 armed men robbing $50K worth of merchandise from Houston store
HOUSTON — Houston Police released surveillance footage and new details after three armed men stole nearly $50,000 worth of merchandise from an eyeglass store in the Tanglewood area. The robbery happened Friday in the middle of the day at the Pro Optix Eye Care on San Felipe Street. Three...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Recognize this SUV? Police share vehicle with potential link to 17-year-old’s shooting death
HOUSTON – Police released two photos of a vehicle Monday after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in southwest Houston over the weekend. The unidentified teenager was shot and killed at 9330 Main Street about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers said they responded to an apartment complex parking garage...
FBI still searching for 'Big Shades Bandit' after 3rd Houston bank robbery
Although he isn't wearing his "big shades," FBI Houston says this is the same guy. All three robberies happened at Houston-area First Convenience Bank branches.
Teens accused of stealing catalytic converters at The Woodlands Mall arrested after high-speed chase, MCSO says
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Three teens were arrested last weekend after Montgomery County Sheriff's Office officials said they stole catalytic converters off vehicles at The Woodlands Mall. On Sunday, MCSO deputies showed up at the mall after getting reports of suspects stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the parking...
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with deadly shooting in May
HOUSTON – The suspect accused of shooting a 29-year-old man to death in May has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Robert Taylor, 34, has since been charged with murder. He is accused in the death of Gregory Scott. On May 5, Houston police responded to reports...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AMBER ALERT ISSUES FOR GREENSPOINT AREA TODDLER
Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for 6-month-old Noah Gray. He was last seen on Thursday, September 08, 2022, at approximately 4:55 AM, at the Mobile Gas station located at 22500 block of Imperial Valley, Houston, TX 77073. He was last seen wearing white socks and a blue and red onesie. The stolen vehicle the child was last seen in has been recovered, but the child has not been located. Two suspects were observed stealing the vehicle. One Suspect is a black male, wearing dark grey sweatpants and a camo hoodie.
cw39.com
HPD: Man charged with capital murder after killing 2, says he did it because they were ‘performing witchcraft’
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man has been charged with capital murder after killing two people and wounding another after accusing them of performing witchcraft, police said. Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, was officially charged with the crimes on Saturday after being arrested for a shooting incident at the 1200 block of Neiman Lane in north Houston.
Funeral arrangements announced for Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin
HOUSTON — Omar Ursin, the deputy constable who was shot and killed last month while picking up food for his family, will be laid to rest Thursday. His funeral will be held at Inspire Church, located at 11727 East Sam Houston Parkway North. There will be a public viewing...
She left work with friends. The next day the 16-year-old girl was found dead on side of Liberty County road
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — KHOU 11 News is learning more about a teen who was found shot to death and dumped on the side of a rural road in Liberty County last weekend. The teen's body was found dumped along a rural road just east of Plum Grove. Investigators said she was shot to death and found wearing a restaurant uniform with a blue "Niko's" cap. Sources told KHOU 11 News that the teen worked at the Niko Niko's location in Memorial.
WANTED: Man accused of molesting child for more than a year on the run, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man accused of child sex abuse is wanted in Houston. Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division are asking for your help to find Ricardo Garcia who is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child. Police on Friday, Feb. 22, Houston police...
Car crashes into popular restaurant with customers inside on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON — A crash is under investigation after a driver slammed into a popular restaurant while customers were inside, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash happened Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m. at Komchop on Westheimer near Highway 6. We're told the driver crashed into the restaurant while...
Man shot, killed outside convenience store in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston Police are searching for a gunman who they say shot and killed a man outside of a convenience store near Independence Heights. The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday on North Main Street about a block away from Booker T. Washington High School. Police were...
