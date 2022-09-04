Read full article on original website
Japan unveils near-term steps to offset hit from rising prices
TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japan's government on Friday unveiled near-term stimulus steps to soften the economic blow of high food and energy prices on low-income households, businesses and farmers.
Explainer-Understanding Ethereum's major "Merge" upgrade
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ethereum, the blockchain that underpins the world's second-largest crypto token ether, will soon undergo a major software upgrade that promises to slash the amount of energy needed to create new coins and carry out transactions.
Marketmind: End of an era
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. The death of Queen Elizabeth II and a frantic session of rate hikes and spending plans on Thursday seems likely to subdue trade into the weekend. Elizabeth's son, Charles, is King.
