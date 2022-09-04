I spent Labor Day weekend participating in two of the more sublime and less evil American pastimes: the yard sale and the barbecue. The former was nice — I certainly met a lot of the neighborhood and even a few readers, which is always a nice encounter out in the wild. After having spent the hectic lead-up to these events hosting a family member who was going through a minor catastrophe with her young daughter in tow, I fully expected things to not work out and was mentally foaming the runway for a crash landing, socially speaking. Thankfully, this was not the case and back-to-back days of selling my old crap, entertaining friends and family, and feeding everyone, actually worked out pretty well. As the song goes, after the days have grown short when you reach September, and the autumn weather has turned the leaves to flame, one definitely doesn't have the time for the waiting game. And with that paucity of time, married to the new chill in the evenings, comes a sense of urgency unfelt in the voluminous days of fat August. I wanted to get these things done before the evenings started bruising before seven and when the air starts carrying a similar smell to what winemakers call "the Noble Rot." I've been writing a lot about the passing of time this year, about internal senses and desires mixing with the world at large to create a living tableau of gentle heartache. Maybe it's a byproduct of turning 40 or shredding the husks of a couple of dreams I was saving in my back pocket for a future that never came. Either way, I don't mind it too much. Hopefully neither do you, dear reader. We've spent far too much time together to start souring things. Have yourself another lovely week.

