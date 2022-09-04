Read full article on original website
North Coast Journal
Cruz'n Eureka Events Kick off This Thursday
Cruisin’ for a cause. It’s time for the annual September thrill, Cruz'n Eureka, three days of car-themed activities raising money for the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods. This year’s event takes place Sept. 8-10 and includes a poker run, cruise, several show & shines, a movie, music and more. Things kick off Thursday, Sept. 8 with a Poker Run at 6 p.m. starting at the Wharfinger Building and finishing at Bear River Casino Resort with a Show & Shine in the parking lot at 7:30 p.m. (free). On Friday, Sept. 9, check out more polished chrome and buffed fenders at the Show & Shine event in Henderson Center on Grotto Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free), grab some burgers with all the fixings at the Meet & Greet BBQ at the Boys & Girls Club Teen Center from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ($10/meal) before Lithia’s Cruz’ thru Old Town from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., starting under Samoa Bridge. Then take a trip down memory lane with American Graffiti, showing at 7:30 p.m. at the Eureka Theater ($10). Come back Saturday, Sept. 10 for the Car & Bike Show, Street Fair, Raffle, Swap Meet and more fun in Old Town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
North Coast Journal
September Song
I spent Labor Day weekend participating in two of the more sublime and less evil American pastimes: the yard sale and the barbecue. The former was nice — I certainly met a lot of the neighborhood and even a few readers, which is always a nice encounter out in the wild. After having spent the hectic lead-up to these events hosting a family member who was going through a minor catastrophe with her young daughter in tow, I fully expected things to not work out and was mentally foaming the runway for a crash landing, socially speaking. Thankfully, this was not the case and back-to-back days of selling my old crap, entertaining friends and family, and feeding everyone, actually worked out pretty well. As the song goes, after the days have grown short when you reach September, and the autumn weather has turned the leaves to flame, one definitely doesn't have the time for the waiting game. And with that paucity of time, married to the new chill in the evenings, comes a sense of urgency unfelt in the voluminous days of fat August. I wanted to get these things done before the evenings started bruising before seven and when the air starts carrying a similar smell to what winemakers call "the Noble Rot." I've been writing a lot about the passing of time this year, about internal senses and desires mixing with the world at large to create a living tableau of gentle heartache. Maybe it's a byproduct of turning 40 or shredding the husks of a couple of dreams I was saving in my back pocket for a future that never came. Either way, I don't mind it too much. Hopefully neither do you, dear reader. We've spent far too much time together to start souring things. Have yourself another lovely week.
North Coast Journal
Along the Historic Yurok Loop
No matter how many times I walk along the Yurok Loop, I never tire of it. Whether sunlight dapples the forest path or the leaves glisten from mist, it makes no difference; just seeing the little wooden bridge at the start of the trail makes my heart leap. The Yurok...
North Coast Journal
Paul Reiser is Back at the Mic
Paul Reiser started with stand-up, prior to his roles as the jaded Modell in the cult classic Diner, the era-appropriately smarmy villain Burke in Aliens, dotingly awkward husband Paul Buchanon in the series Mad About You and, most recently, Dr. Owens, the better of two evil scientists in Stranger Things. He’s also contributed to the annals of comedic memoirs with Couplehood (1994), Babyhood (1997), Familyhood (2011). Now, after 20 years of focusing on film and TV, he’s making his return to stand-up and stopping at the Van Duzer Theater on Sept. 9.
North Coast Journal
No Respect
My take-away from news regarding our local state university is that the new regime of Cal Poly Humboldt is continuing the old HSU regime's imperial disregard for our community ("Cal Poly Paid Triple Appraised Value in Land Purchase," Sept. 1). In January of 2022, a local nonprofit with plans to...
North Coast Journal
Fatal Fire North of Eureka
Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
North Coast Journal
Bongio Must Go
We begin this editorial by acknowledging two plain, undeniable truths: We are on unceded Wiyot land and, as such, Humboldt County Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio must resign or be removed from his post because has revealed himself unfit to serve here. We encourage anyone doubting the first truth to...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 3:43 p.m.] Fire Starting on Hwy 299 East of Blue Lake
Multiple agencies–both with engines and aircraft–are responding to a fire on the side of Hwy 299 near mile marker 8.9 east of Blue Lake. The fire is being called the Blue Fire. First reports indicate that a truck pulling a trailer lost a tire and hit another vehicle....
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Found Dead in Pigeon Point House Fire Yesterday Evening
On September 3rd at 1414 hrs, Humboldt Bay Fire was dispatched to a reported Structure Fire at the 5100 block of Woodland Way. Humboldt Bay Fire responded with 3 Engines, 1 Truck and 1 Battalion Chief. The first arriving unit reported a single story residential structure fully involved with fire...
North Coast Journal
'Disgraceful'
In your Aug. 22 article on the appeal of the Humboldt County Planning Commission's environmental review of Nordic Aquafarms' proposed Samoa Penninsula industrial fish farm, you cite several reasons for the appeal ("Fishing Association, Environmental Groups Appeal Fish Farm EIR Certification"). You cite the under-calculation of greenhouse gas emissions by...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding woman dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 68-year-old Redding woman died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Monday, the CHP says. Officers said Sharon Thacker was riding a 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit west on Highway 299 at about 40 mph and was approaching a curve at Mile Post Marker 299 TRI 8.35.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Pounds of Heroin, Meth Taken Out of Home on Eureka’s P Street Following Bust of 30-Year-Old Mexican Citizen, Drug Task Force Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. In early August of 2022 the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) initiated an investigation into Luis Alberto Valenzuela-Pardo (30 years old from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico) for distribution of heroin and methamphetamine in Humboldt County. On August 31st, 2022, HCDTF Agents with the assistance of the Eureka Police Department (EPD) and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) made a traffic stop on Valenzuela-Pardo in the 3300 block of Broadway St. in Eureka. Valenzuela-Pardo was detained without incident.
kymkemp.com
Woman with Outstanding Warrants Arrested for Possession of Meth, Intent to Sale, and Possession of Burglary Tools
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 28, 2022, at about 6:27 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
