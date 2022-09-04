Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed when car crashes into pole in Longswamp
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — A man was killed when his car slammed into a pole in Berks County. Steven Root, 30, was killed in the crash around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township, state police said in a news release. Root, of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying tractor trailer driver who hit her car, sent it crashing into concrete barrier on Pa. Turnpike
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Nastassia Pratt was headed home to Allentown from the King of Prussia mall around 9:20 p.m. Friday. She was driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Upper Merion Township when she says she almost lost her life. "I just kind of remember letting out a breath and relaxing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash involving car, SUV in Allentown ties up traffic
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A two-vehicle wreck tied up traffic in Allentown Wednesday afternoon. A car and an SUV slammed into each other on Hanover Avenue just before 2 p.m. Fire crews cut the roof off of the car to get at least one person out of it. No word on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying driver in hit-and-run crash
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying tractor trailer driver who hit her car, sent it crashing into concrete barrier on Pa. Turnpike. She tells us she was hit from the side on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, sending her vehicle out of control before crashing into the concrete barrier.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
1 injured after train, SUV crash in Bucks County
NEW BRITAIN TWP., Pa. - A person was taken to the hospital after a SEPTA train and an SUV collided in Bucks County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road in New Britain Township, south of Chalfont, according to county dispatchers. Firefighters and emergency...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck on 422 in Exeter
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Monday identified the man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 422 Business in Exeter Township over the weekend. Robert M. Rommel, 48, of Reading, died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz on Perkiomen Avenue, officials said.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 teens hospitalized after crash on Route 422 in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Two teenagers suspected by the police of having alcohol in their possession were taken to a hospital after crashing their car in Berks County. The crash happened Monday night on Route 422 at Center Road in Exeter Township. Police said the teens' car collided with another vehicle at that intersection and overturned.
WFMZ-TV Online
Colonial Regional police officer involved in crash while responding to call
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A police officer, another woman and a young child were injured in a crash in Northampton County Thursday morning. The wreck happened around 7:40 a.m. in the area of Brodhead Road and Commerce Way in Hanover Township, Northampton County, dispatchers said. A Colonial Regional police officer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus injures three in Lancaster County
EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews in Lancaster County are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus. According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred along the intersection of Donegal Springs and Colebrook Roads in East Donegal Township around 3:47 p.m. Both roads are currently closed at this time.
Crash kills woman while walking in front of school
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek teen who ran away from Northampton County home
ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who ran away from home. Justin Nunamacher, 16, was last seen Friday leaving his home on Oak Lane in Allen Township, Northampton County, police said in a news release Wednesday. He took off...
Driver severely injured in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Police say a 24-year-old driver crashed into a utility pole and then the vehicle burst into flames.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL
For second day in a row, crash shuts down part of Interstate 81 on Lebanon, Schuylkill County line
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, a crash shut down a stretch of Interstate 81 on the Lebanon, Schuylkill County line for the second day in a row. Around 10 a.m., the southbound lanes of I-81 were closed between Exit 100, Route 443/Pine Grove and Exit 90, Route 72/Lebanon.
WFMZ-TV Online
Caernarvon police seek tractor-trailer in hit-and-run
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Police in southern Berks County are on the hunt for a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. Caernarvon Township police on Wednesday released surveillance images of the truck they're seeking. They described it as a white tractor hauling a silver livestock trailer. The truck was...
wdac.com
Fatal Crash Claims Lancaster County Couple
LANCASTER COUNTY – A fatal weekend crash in Lancaster County has claimed the lives of two people. Police say a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica van operated by 74-year-old Mona Coldiron of Oxford was traveling northbound on Reading Road, south of Precast Road, in East Earl Township. Coldiron’s van crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound 2014 Yamaha motorcycle driven by 69-year-old Grant Beauchamp of Narvon. Beauchamp’s wife, 68-year-old Delores was a passenger on the motorcycle. The impact caused the Beauchamps to be ejected onto an adjacent lawn. Grant and Delores Beauchamp were pronounced dead at the scene. Coldiron was rushed to Reading Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Man faces charges related to tampering with a railroad signal
A man is accused of tampering with railroad signals. Tom Rader will have the latest. The city of Reading is looking at making some more parking changes. Details at 5:30.
skooknews.com
Mount Carmel Man Locked up in Schuylkill County Prison After Domestic in North Manheim Township
A Mount Carmel man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after a domestic dispute in North Manheim Township on Saturday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, around 3:15pm, Matthew Dietz, 32, of Mount Carmel was involved in a domestic dispute with a female. Troopers say while...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Fast-food coworkers behind train track tampering
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — The man accused of risking a catastrophe by tampering with railroad equipment in northern Berks County didn't act alone, the police said Wednesday. Tilden Township investigators identified Amy Schaner as the woman who helped Ryan Boria. Both worked at fast-food restaurant on Route 61. "While...
Comments / 1