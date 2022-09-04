ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed when car crashes into pole in Longswamp

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — A man was killed when his car slammed into a pole in Berks County. Steven Root, 30, was killed in the crash around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township, state police said in a news release. Root, of...
Crash involving car, SUV in Allentown ties up traffic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A two-vehicle wreck tied up traffic in Allentown Wednesday afternoon. A car and an SUV slammed into each other on Hanover Avenue just before 2 p.m. Fire crews cut the roof off of the car to get at least one person out of it. No word on...
1 injured after train, SUV crash in Bucks County

NEW BRITAIN TWP., Pa. - A person was taken to the hospital after a SEPTA train and an SUV collided in Bucks County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road in New Britain Township, south of Chalfont, according to county dispatchers. Firefighters and emergency...
Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck on 422 in Exeter

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Monday identified the man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 422 Business in Exeter Township over the weekend. Robert M. Rommel, 48, of Reading, died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz on Perkiomen Avenue, officials said.
2 teens hospitalized after crash on Route 422 in Exeter

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Two teenagers suspected by the police of having alcohol in their possession were taken to a hospital after crashing their car in Berks County. The crash happened Monday night on Route 422 at Center Road in Exeter Township. Police said the teens' car collided with another vehicle at that intersection and overturned.
Crash kills woman while walking in front of school

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
Police seek teen who ran away from Northampton County home

ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who ran away from home. Justin Nunamacher, 16, was last seen Friday leaving his home on Oak Lane in Allen Township, Northampton County, police said in a news release Wednesday. He took off...
Caernarvon police seek tractor-trailer in hit-and-run

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Police in southern Berks County are on the hunt for a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. Caernarvon Township police on Wednesday released surveillance images of the truck they're seeking. They described it as a white tractor hauling a silver livestock trailer. The truck was...
Fatal Crash Claims Lancaster County Couple

LANCASTER COUNTY – A fatal weekend crash in Lancaster County has claimed the lives of two people. Police say a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica van operated by 74-year-old Mona Coldiron of Oxford was traveling northbound on Reading Road, south of Precast Road, in East Earl Township. Coldiron’s van crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound 2014 Yamaha motorcycle driven by 69-year-old Grant Beauchamp of Narvon. Beauchamp’s wife, 68-year-old Delores was a passenger on the motorcycle. The impact caused the Beauchamps to be ejected onto an adjacent lawn. Grant and Delores Beauchamp were pronounced dead at the scene. Coldiron was rushed to Reading Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police: Fast-food coworkers behind train track tampering

TILDEN TWP., Pa. — The man accused of risking a catastrophe by tampering with railroad equipment in northern Berks County didn't act alone, the police said Wednesday. Tilden Township investigators identified Amy Schaner as the woman who helped Ryan Boria. Both worked at fast-food restaurant on Route 61. "While...
