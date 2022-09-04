ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiring a diversity officer is part of Topeka's proposed budget. A public hearing on that is Tuesday

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
Creating a job for a diversity, equity and inclusion officer is part of the proposed 2023 city of Topeka budget.

Topeka's mayor and city council will hold a public hearing on that proposed financial plan when they meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in their chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.

Mayor Mike Padilla and council members also plan to talk about the four finalists to be Topeka's next city manager and to consider temporarily doing away with the city's residency requirement.

Creating diversity-linked job is about changing 'how we think'

Creating the proposed DEI officer's job is about changing "how we think," Padilla said Aug. 23 at his monthly news conference with interim city manager Bill Cochran.

Unless Topeka's city government puts a special focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, those things can become "lost in the shuffle of everything that else goes on," said Padilla, who is Hispanic.

The DEI officer would team up with the mayor and city manager to ensure the city continues to work on an ongoing basis to seek diversity, equity and inclusion, he said.

That officer would serve as an advocate for the community and work to ensure that everyone feels they're being treated fairly, Padilla said.

The DEI position is budgeted at $130,000 for salary and non-health care benefits, said Taylor Schley, communications specialist for the city.

Proposed budget would lower mill levy but increase property tax revenue

Members of the public can sign up in advance to speak at Tuesday's public hearing regarding the proposed budget by contacting city clerk Brenda Younger's office at 785-368-3940 or byounger@topeka.org.

People may also speak at the hearing without signing up in advance, Schley said.

The mayor and council are scheduled on Sept. 13 to consider adopting a 2023 budget.

The city of Topeka property tax levy is part of a total property tax bill that includes levies that help finance other government entities, including Shawnee County, Washburn University, public school districts and local transit, library and airport authorities.

City officials are working to adopt an outcome-based budget for 2023, in a new process aimed at opening a direct line of dialogue between the city and those who live in it.

The proposed 2023 budget in its current form would decrease the city's property tax mill by one mill from its current level of 39.939 mills.

A levy in that amount would result in the assessment of $672 in city property taxes for a $150,000 house, according to a graphic on Page 14 of the 564-page proposed budget.

Estimated city property tax revenue under the proposed budget would rise by 5.23%, Schley said.

The city is able to lower the mill levy yet increase property tax revenue because of an overall 8.5% increase in assessed property valuations in Topeka, Cochran said in a letter that can be found on Page 8 of the proposed budget.

Mayor, council expected to discuss finalists for city manager

The mayor and council also plan Tuesday to go into executive session to discuss the four finalists to become Topeka's next city manager, Schley said.

"If any action is decided to be taken, that would be done in the open meeting," she said.

The mayor and council last week conducted in-person meetings with the finalists, who are Mike Harmon, David Johnston, Stephen Wade and Abbe Yacoben.

Harmon, 40, is chief operating officer for an electric utility in Wyoming. Harmon was city administrator from 2017 to 2021 for Spearfish, S.D., from 2015 to 2017 for Fairfield, Iowa, and prior to that for Crystal Lake, Minn. He previously served as a police officer and then as resources coordinator in Pierre, S.D.

Johnston, 62, was city manager from 2017 to 2021 for Covington, Ky., and from 2009 to 2016 for Maple Valley, Wash. He was village administrator from 2004 to 2008 for Rantoul, Ill.; town manager from 2000 to 2003 for Westfield, Ind.; and village administrator from 1997 to 2000 for Coal City, Ill.

Wade, 55, has been employed since 2020 by the city of Topeka, where he is administrative and financial services director. He previously spent 30 years in the media industry, including being publisher from 2018 to 2020 of The Topeka Capital-Journal and working previously as general manager at The Augusta Chronicle in Augusta, Ga.

Yacoben, 46, has been deputy finance director and treasurer since 2017 for the city of Las Vegas. She was previously finance and budget director from 2015 to 2017 for the city of Avondale, Ariz., and finance director from 2009 to 2015 from the town of Freeport, Maine.

Residency rule repeal to be considered

The mayor and council also plan Tuesday to consider temporarily repealing the city's residency rule, which requires city employees to live in Shawnee County.

The proposal involved calls for the residency rule to go back into effect on Dec. 31, 2027, unless the mayor and council vote before then to extend it.

The city since the early 1980s has required all its employees to be "bona fide residents of Shawnee County," though it allows for new employees to move to Shawnee County within six months of their hiring.

The proposed ordinance would temporarily do away with that rule, instead requiring most employees only to live in Kansas.

The proposal on Tuesday's agenda would retain the current requirement that department heads live in Shawnee County. The city manager would be required to live in the city of Topeka.

Employees who hold "critical response time positions" would be required to live at a location that is within a 45-minute drive from the reporting station/office unless a shorter response time is required by the city manager.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

