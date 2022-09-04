ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Whales Sold August Rally, Will BTC Price Trend Lower?

Bitcoin is trending sideways into the long U.S. weekend with the price of BTC compressing around $19,500 and $20,500. The support around the lower zone of this range might be tested as the number one cryptocurrency struggles to preserve its current levels. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades...
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned the biggest market bubble in history would end with the 'mother of all crashes.' He just hinted the collapse is now underway.

Michael Burry indicated that the stock-market collapse he predicted is now underway. The "Big Short" investor joked that his followers are still asking him when the crash is coming. Burry has suggested the S&P 500 could plummet by another 53% before bottoming out. Michael Burry sounded the alarm on the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
cryptonewsz.com

The Bitcoin “Triple Bubble” Crash to Destroy Millions

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has spoken of a financial disaster and predicted that the economy would experience a “triple bubble” implosion. Kiyosaki warned his 2.7 million YouTube subscribers that the stock, bond, and real estate markets would all drop at once, dubbed a “triple bubble” disaster. According to the analyst, the crash in 2022 will be more severe than the one that occurred during the financial crisis of 2008, and “millions will be wiped out” in a flash.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
