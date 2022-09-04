ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 49

Aihuyen DJ
4d ago

Don’t accept to be a slave! Don’t give up! They are spending our tax crazily. Is that stupid? The people against to the corruption is not stupid. The people just do what they want quietly is stupid. But find the best way to fight back to win.... VOTE ALL BLUE OUT. No Blue at all

Reply(1)
31
Dr. James B. Box
3d ago

This hyperpartisan bill looks like more Government censorship of voter populations. Is it more erosion of our rights to recall politicians.?

Reply
10
mixerdriver
3d ago

The democrats want to insure that they cannot be removed from office once they are elected by the crazy partisan voters

Reply
14
Related
SFGate

Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Restaurant owners moved Wednesday to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers. The owners want the state's voters to ultimately decide the law's fate. A coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum request with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
California Elections
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
City
Redondo Beach, CA
SFGate

Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The heat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
Person
Alexander Hamilton
Person
Gavin Newsom
scvnews.com

California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Election State#Gerrymandering#City Council#Loca
sfrichmondreview.com

Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp

Upon reviewing local and state ballot measures, your scribe was reminded of an anonymous quip: “America is a land of opportunity. Everybody can become a taxpayer.”. Question of the month: When will Shamann Walton resign from presidency of the Board of Supervisors and, better yet, from the Board itself? His repeated use of a racial slur and vulgarity to a sheriff’s cadet ensuring Walton entered City Hall without any prohibited weapons constitutes disparagement and an insult of the most disgusting nature. Yet the Board of Supervisors does nothing to this loathsome member of the City “family!” One “family” member stated to me last month he would never vote to disrobe Walton. Don’t you love double standards?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

California fires destroy structures, force residents to flee

MICHIGAN BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — California's latest major wildfire destroyed structures and cars as it burned out of control in the Sierra Nevada, while fires also forced people to flee their homes in the southern part of the state. Evacuation orders and warnings were in place Thursday in Placer...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
californiaglobe.com

What Is the California Legislative Index?

There are a number of important legislative publications, including the Legislative Index. According to the Office of Legislative Counsel, which produces the legislative publications, the Legislative Index is a compilation of all legislative measures for the current Legislative Session in the form of a subject matter index. This legislative publication...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy