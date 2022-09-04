ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 8

smart-ass
3d ago

Used to go to a bar a long, LONG time ago in downtown Kent (Ohio) called JB's to listen to these guys jam all night then party till morning. It made me smile inside to see them all as grey as me. (especially Fox).😂

Reply(1)
4
relay
4d ago

It’s nice to see an entertainer just entertain without having to give their opinion on some thing way to go Joe

Reply(4)
5
Rockin it 4 ever
3d ago

I'm so pissed that I didn't see all off this tribute..but what I did see was the most awesome thing I have ever seen with these ppl that made it a major entertainment vinue with the best of the best musicians from around the globe...never seen love for a fellow human being like this

Reply
2
Related
Collider

Watch 12 Year Old Drummer Nandi Bushell Join Foo Fighters for "Learn to Fly" at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Nandi Bushell, a 12-year-old drummer and social media celebrity, joined the Foo Fighters on stage for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The show lasted for about six hours and took place on September 3. Nandi took to the stage to play drums on the song "Learn to Fly." Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, introduced her as "the coolest fucking drummer in the world." Grohl added, "She's the biggest rock star on the bill. I know we got Queen and Rush and all that shit, but we got Nandi tonight."
MUSIC
thebrag.com

The Taylor Hawkins tribute concert was a family affair

Some of the biggest names in music turned out to celebrate Taylor Hawkins during Foo Fighters’ all-star tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Taylor’s 16-year-old son, Shane, filled in for his father during Foo Fighters’ penultimate performance of the six-hour event – a powerful rendition of ‘My Hero’.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith On Never Smoking Weed With Willie Nelson Again: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
NFL
Upworthy

Late Taylor Hawkins' 16-year-old son steals the show drumming in his dad’s place at tribute concert

Fans who gathered at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday witnessed a significant moment in music history as the late Taylor Hawkins' teenage son, Shane, filled in for his dad on the drums. The 16-year-old joined the Foo Fighters as they performed an emotional rendition of "My Hero" at the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to their departed bandmate. While the night saw a "revolving door" of all-star drummers—including Travis Barker, Josh Freese, Rufus Taylor, Nandi Bushell, Omar Hakim and more—it was Shane's passionate performance that impressed those in attendance—and those watching along at home—the most.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Jeff Buckley
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Alain Johannes
Person
Roger Taylor
Person
Benjamin Wright
Person
Joe Walsh
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Brian Johnson
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Liam Gallagher
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Kesha
Person
Brian May
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists

Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Concert#Ac Dc#Foo Fighters#Bst
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet, 16, Gives Touching Performance At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

If there were any dry eyes left at Wembley Stadium by the time Violet Grohl took the stage, there certainly weren’t any after Dave Grohl’s daughter performed. Violet, 16, was one of the featured performers at the first Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, taking place at the hallowed London venue. In a lineup that featured Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Joshua Homme, Geddy Lee Kesha, Nile Rodgers, John Paul Jones, Brian May, Lars Ulrich, and Kesha, it was the teenage Grohl who stole the spotlight with her touching renditions of two Jeff Buckley songs.
MUSIC
People

Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Community Policy