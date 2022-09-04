Read full article on original website
smart-ass
3d ago
Used to go to a bar a long, LONG time ago in downtown Kent (Ohio) called JB's to listen to these guys jam all night then party till morning. It made me smile inside to see them all as grey as me. (especially Fox).😂
relay
4d ago
It’s nice to see an entertainer just entertain without having to give their opinion on some thing way to go Joe
Rockin it 4 ever
3d ago
I'm so pissed that I didn't see all off this tribute..but what I did see was the most awesome thing I have ever seen with these ppl that made it a major entertainment vinue with the best of the best musicians from around the globe...never seen love for a fellow human being like this
Wolf Van Halen Shares Powerful Picture Alongside Message to Taylor Hawkins
Following his epic performance during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on Saturday (September 3rd), Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf took to his Twitter account to share a special post for the late Foo Fighters drummer. In his post, Wolf Van Halen paid tribute to Hawkins as well as his...
Valerie Bertinelli Raves Over Son Wolf Van Halen at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Following the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert on Saturday (September 3rd), Valerie Bertinelli raved over her and Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf Van Halen during the event. As Twitter followers praised Wolf Van Halen for his performance at the tribute concert, Valerie Bertinelli gushed about her son. “WOLFIE KILLED IT,” she wrote. “So proud of you.”
Collider
Watch 12 Year Old Drummer Nandi Bushell Join Foo Fighters for "Learn to Fly" at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Nandi Bushell, a 12-year-old drummer and social media celebrity, joined the Foo Fighters on stage for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The show lasted for about six hours and took place on September 3. Nandi took to the stage to play drums on the song "Learn to Fly." Dave Grohl, the lead singer of the Foo Fighters, introduced her as "the coolest fucking drummer in the world." Grohl added, "She's the biggest rock star on the bill. I know we got Queen and Rush and all that shit, but we got Nandi tonight."
thebrag.com
The Taylor Hawkins tribute concert was a family affair
Some of the biggest names in music turned out to celebrate Taylor Hawkins during Foo Fighters’ all-star tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Taylor’s 16-year-old son, Shane, filled in for his father during Foo Fighters’ penultimate performance of the six-hour event – a powerful rendition of ‘My Hero’.
Late Taylor Hawkins' 16-year-old son steals the show drumming in his dad’s place at tribute concert
Fans who gathered at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday witnessed a significant moment in music history as the late Taylor Hawkins' teenage son, Shane, filled in for his dad on the drums. The 16-year-old joined the Foo Fighters as they performed an emotional rendition of "My Hero" at the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to their departed bandmate. While the night saw a "revolving door" of all-star drummers—including Travis Barker, Josh Freese, Rufus Taylor, Nandi Bushell, Omar Hakim and more—it was Shane's passionate performance that impressed those in attendance—and those watching along at home—the most.
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith ‘Died Knowing That They Were Beloved’ and ‘Finally Embraced’ Their Impact
Before Mike Nesmith's death, he "finally embraced" what The Monkees meant to so many people and "died knowing that they were beloved," according to his manager.
Wolf Van Halen Snaps Selfies With Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins and Josh Freese After Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
Bassist and son of Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang Van Halen, took an iconic photo alongside fellow music stars. The photo was taken after the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show at Wembley Stadium. Van Halen was at the tribute show in London in honor of the Foo Fighters’ late drummer, Taylor Hawkins,...
6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists
Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
Bob Dylan’s Son Was in Awe of Tom Petty’s Daughters Because They Had Petty for a Father
Bob Dylan's son Jakob looked up to Tom Petty for much of his life. He once shared that he couldn't even imagine having him as a father.
Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet, 16, Gives Touching Performance At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
If there were any dry eyes left at Wembley Stadium by the time Violet Grohl took the stage, there certainly weren’t any after Dave Grohl’s daughter performed. Violet, 16, was one of the featured performers at the first Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, taking place at the hallowed London venue. In a lineup that featured Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Joshua Homme, Geddy Lee Kesha, Nile Rodgers, John Paul Jones, Brian May, Lars Ulrich, and Kesha, it was the teenage Grohl who stole the spotlight with her touching renditions of two Jeff Buckley songs.
George Harrison Sent His Ex-Wife a Big Check After an Embarrassing Shopping Trip
George Harrison and Pattie Boyd divorced in 1977. After they split, Harrison sent an embarrassed Boyd money after a shopping experience.
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
Why Mike Nesmith Wasn’t 1 of The Monkees’ Lead Singers
The Monkees' Mike Nesmith was not one of the lead singers of the group. Davy Jones and Micky Dolenz were The Monkees' lead singers instead.
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Lets Tears Take Over At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The nearly six-hour tribute concert featured appearances by Paul McCartney, Travis Barker and Dave Chappelle.
How Paul McCartney Reacted When Neil Young Sang The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ With the Removed Lyrics
Neil Young restored lyrics from The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" that Paul McCartney and John Lennon didn't like.
Elvis Presley Made a Shocking Claim Ahead of His Death Says Author: ‘I Just Don’t Feel Good’
Elvis Presley claimed 'I just don't feel good,' revealing to friends the true state of his deteriorating health ahead of his death.
Watch Taylor Hawkins' son Shane steal the show by smashing My Hero at emotional tribute gig for his dad
Shane's performance was so good that some fans are even calling for him to officially become Foo Fighters' new drummer
