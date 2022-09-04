STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — People who took between 3,800 and 9,800 steps in a single day experienced significant declines in dementia risk, according to new research. The study, published Tuesday in Jama Neurology, tracked more than 78,000 adults between the 40 and 79-years-old with wrist accelerometer data and found people who took, on average, 9,826 steps per day were 50% less likely to develop dementia within seven years.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO