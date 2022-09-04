Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Chipotle Agrees To $20 Million In Compensation For WorkersBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Reimagining student culture: Here are 12 ways NYC is increasing safety in public schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As New York City public school students prepare to return to campus on Thursday, Schools Chancellor David C. Banks announced a new plan to reimagine school culture and safety. Banks shared the administration’s approach to providing every student with a supportive and safe learning environment...
Staten Island officials call on NYC to toss remaining COVID-19 vaccine requirements for public school students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island elected officials are calling for an end to New York City’s requirement of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for public school students participating in extracurricular and sports programs deemed “high-risk,” as well as parents and visitors entering school buildings. Borough President...
Max Rose on Working Families Party: ‘I will not be taking their line or endorsement’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic congressional candidate Max Rose said he will not be running on the Working Families Party (WFP) line or accepting their support in the general election as he prepares to face off with Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) in November. While Rose ran on the...
2022-2023 school year: Thursday marks the first day for NYC public school students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students across the five boroughs will return to public schools on Thursday for the first day of the 2022-2023 academic year without many of the strict health and safety measures that have been in place the last two years due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Face masks no longer required on Staten Island Ferry, MTA buses and trains; here’s what you need to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After more than two years, Staten Islanders no longer need to mask up when traveling aboard New York City’s mass transit system. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York has lifted its mask mandate on public transit, which was one of the last remaining coronavirus (COVID-19) safety restrictions in the state.
Global Medical Relief Fund to honor 8 at ‘An Evening of Hope’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Global Medical Relief Fund (GMRF) will honor eight Staten Island residents who have made a difference in the community at its annual gala on Thursday, Sept. 15. Entitled “An Evening of Hope,” the event will take place at the Vanderbilt on the South Beach Boardwalk...
Staten Island, Manhattan memorial ceremonies planned for 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks approaches, memorial events are planned on Staten Island and in Manhattan, allowing borough residents to participate and ensure that those lost on that tragic day are never forgotten. Additionally, firefighters in firehouses throughout New York...
What is a Bed Scrunchie? 2 Staten Islanders find success with their new invention
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As the co-owner of a linen company, Princess Bay resident Jack Nekhala, 38, brought home what he considered to be a high-quality sheet set. But he soon became frustrated when no amount of pulling or adjusting could prevent the fitted sheet from popping off the mattress in the middle of the night.
How many steps should you take to decrease dementia risk? New study explores the question.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — People who took between 3,800 and 9,800 steps in a single day experienced significant declines in dementia risk, according to new research. The study, published Tuesday in Jama Neurology, tracked more than 78,000 adults between the 40 and 79-years-old with wrist accelerometer data and found people who took, on average, 9,826 steps per day were 50% less likely to develop dementia within seven years.
Hugs, tears, and cheers as NYC public school students head back to campus on Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There was excitement, cheers, some nerves, and tears as every public school student across Staten Island returned to campus for the first day of classes — marking the first time in two years a school year began without a face mask mandate for students or staff due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Staten Island NYCHA building without cooking gas since Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A building in the Mariners Harbor Houses has been without cooking gas since Saturday, the Advance has learned. National Grid observed gas leaks on multiple lines in 168 Brabant St. during a routine inspection at the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) property on Saturday, Sept. 3, and as a safety precaution turned off gas service for the entire building, according to elected officials.
A U.S. senator takes a tour of Richmond University Medical Center and its $250M in renovations, including a new ER
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — US Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand toured Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) and got a bird’s eye view of a number of the hospital’s capital improvement projects, including its new emergency department, scheduled to open in just a few months. “I saw the new emergency...
White supremacists crash N.J.’s oldest Labor Day parade
Several members of a New Jersey white supremacy organization showed up unannounced for the South Plainfield Labor Day Parade on Monday wearing American flag masks and carrying a large banner that called for border closings. The town’s mayor Tweeted that the group, the New Jersey European Heritage Association, did not...
ShaolinsFunnyGuy says stand-up comedy turned his life around. His next Staten Island gig – the place where he belongs – in October.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nicholas Santora, a New Springville resident who runs a comedy page via social media by the name of SHAOLINSFUNNYGUY, posts daily videos and memes relating to daily struggles and situations on Staten Island. “I have a following of 21K on Instagram and 56K on Tiktok,”...
Staten Island weekend happenings roundup: Pig Island NYC at Snug Harbor
Here are some of the fun ways to spend this fall weekend on Staten Island. Have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email the details with your contact information to community@siadvance.com. FRIDAY. Grow closer to your significant other while on a hike at Love & Hiking Date For...
First responders to battle in the ring for youth program, Tunnel to Towers Foundation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City’s first responders will battle it out in the boxing ring on Sept. 10 for both bragging rights and worthy causes. First Responders Unite for Fight’s “Do Good and Never Forget” event at SIUH Community Park, St. George, home of the Ferry Hawks, will support NYC Cops & Kids Boxing and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Fig Fest 2022: What to expect from the Northeast’s largest celebration of the fruit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As fig trees in the region bring their final bounty to fruition, fans of the ficus plan for an annual fete — Fig Fest. This year, the celebration of the formidable fruit happens on Sunday, Sept. 18. The National Lighthouse Museum will host the...
‘Going to be a big problem’: Back-to-school traffic rocks Petrides as new school opens on campus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- School traffic surrounding the Michael J. Petrides Education Complex has been a major issue for years, but it might be getting even worse. As New York City public school students returned to classrooms for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday, traffic on the oft-congested streets surrounding the 43-acre Sunnyside campus was worse than usual.
Disney+ Day is Thursday: Exclusive entertainment, special offer for new subscribers and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To commemorate the third-year anniversary of Disney+, subscribers and fans will be able to enjoy exclusive offers, surprise moments, exclusive entertainment, content premiers and more during Disney+ Day on Thursday. And there is a new offer for those who aren’t currently subscribed to the streaming service.
