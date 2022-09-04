ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island officials call on NYC to toss remaining COVID-19 vaccine requirements for public school students

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island elected officials are calling for an end to New York City’s requirement of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for public school students participating in extracurricular and sports programs deemed “high-risk,” as well as parents and visitors entering school buildings. Borough President...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Face masks no longer required on Staten Island Ferry, MTA buses and trains; here’s what you need to know

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After more than two years, Staten Islanders no longer need to mask up when traveling aboard New York City’s mass transit system. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York has lifted its mask mandate on public transit, which was one of the last remaining coronavirus (COVID-19) safety restrictions in the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

How many steps should you take to decrease dementia risk? New study explores the question.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — People who took between 3,800 and 9,800 steps in a single day experienced significant declines in dementia risk, according to new research. The study, published Tuesday in Jama Neurology, tracked more than 78,000 adults between the 40 and 79-years-old with wrist accelerometer data and found people who took, on average, 9,826 steps per day were 50% less likely to develop dementia within seven years.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island NYCHA building without cooking gas since Saturday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A building in the Mariners Harbor Houses has been without cooking gas since Saturday, the Advance has learned. National Grid observed gas leaks on multiple lines in 168 Brabant St. during a routine inspection at the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) property on Saturday, Sept. 3, and as a safety precaution turned off gas service for the entire building, according to elected officials.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

ShaolinsFunnyGuy says stand-up comedy turned his life around. His next Staten Island gig – the place where he belongs – in October.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nicholas Santora, a New Springville resident who runs a comedy page via social media by the name of SHAOLINSFUNNYGUY, posts daily videos and memes relating to daily struggles and situations on Staten Island. “I have a following of 21K on Instagram and 56K on Tiktok,”...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

First responders to battle in the ring for youth program, Tunnel to Towers Foundation

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City’s first responders will battle it out in the boxing ring on Sept. 10 for both bragging rights and worthy causes. First Responders Unite for Fight’s “Do Good and Never Forget” event at SIUH Community Park, St. George, home of the Ferry Hawks, will support NYC Cops & Kids Boxing and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Going to be a big problem’: Back-to-school traffic rocks Petrides as new school opens on campus

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- School traffic surrounding the Michael J. Petrides Education Complex has been a major issue for years, but it might be getting even worse. As New York City public school students returned to classrooms for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday, traffic on the oft-congested streets surrounding the 43-acre Sunnyside campus was worse than usual.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
