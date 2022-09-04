1866 February 15 – The County Commissioners directed the Clerk of Court, George S. Leavitt, to procure new books for his office to replace those, which had been destroyed during the war. They also decided that any debt contracted with the county between the 10th day of January 1861 and the 25th day of October 1865, shall be released from payment of same.

