Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council moves to set property tax rate; supports arts projects
The Inverness City Council made short work Tuesday of approving in the first of two votes the city’s proposed property tax rate. The council will take up, for the second and final time on Sept. 20, the millage rate for 2022-2023.
Plans to restore the Hotel Marion pass their first hurdle
When local philanthropists and real estate developers David and Lisa Midgett announced their intention to restore the tallest building in downtown Ocala back into a boutique hotel called The Hotel Marion, there was one big challenge: they needed to own all of the units in the historic structure. David Midgett...
villages-news.com
Wildwood magistrate approves 1,200 new homes in six proposed developments
More than 1,200 homes in six proposed developments were given the green light Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and rezoning for four projects and site plans for two others. The Wildwood City Commission could take final action on the developments later this month.
City council must rehear request for beer/wine sales for proposed 7-Eleven store at SE 25th Avenue and Maricamp Road
A controversial question of whether a proposed 7-Eleven convenience store in Southeast Ocala can sell alcohol will get a rehearing before Ocala City Council tomorrow because of a technical error: a public notice of the last hearing was sent out to residents too late. After a lengthy meeting on Aug....
Bay News 9
Citrus County housing division announces water bill assistance program
Citrus County Housing Services is now offering the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), which assists low-income families with their water and wastewater bills. Payments will be made directly to the household’s utility company. The primary goal of LIHWAP is to retain continuity of water services to low-income households...
WCJB
Dunnellon City Council will meet and discuss conceptual plans for the new police headquarters
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dunnellon City Council reviews conceptual plans for the new police headquarters. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Dunnellon City Hall. The new station will be in the SW quadrant of Powell Rd and Illinois St. They will discuss the formal site design...
villages-news.com
Housing development in Wildwood will have ‘devastating’ impact on Girl Scout camp
A proposed 374-home neighborhood north of County Road 462 and west of U.S. 301 would harm Camp Wildwood, a Girl Scouts official told a special magistrate Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Despite the objections, Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a comprehensive...
WCJB
Ocala City Council will meet about a potential beer and wine license for a 7-Eleven
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council is considering giving a beer and wine license to 7-Eleven on Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. It will be held at the council chamber located on the second floor of the Ocala City Hall. The Ocala City Council had...
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County history at a glance
1866 February 15 – The County Commissioners directed the Clerk of Court, George S. Leavitt, to procure new books for his office to replace those, which had been destroyed during the war. They also decided that any debt contracted with the county between the 10th day of January 1861 and the 25th day of October 1865, shall be released from payment of same.
Citrus County Chronicle
Local group exploring enhanced broadband options
County commissioners will hear from the public Oct. 18 whether they want to continue reading all legal notices and government announcements in the Citrus County Chronicle or log online to read them on the county clerk’s website. Gov. Ron DeSantis in May signed into law a bill allowing local...
villages-news.com
Tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages will be $178,284
The tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages in the next fiscal year will be $178,284. The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $127,451 from Compass USA for coffee services at recreation centers south of County Road 466. The price includes Eco-friendly paper cups, stirring sticks, sugar canisters, cream canisters and, of course, regular and decaffeinated coffee. The contract breaks down to $10,620 per month.
villages-news.com
Villager to ask judge for his freedom after illicit visit to neighborhood pool
A Villager will ask a judge for his freedom after an illicit visit to his neighborhood pool. William Scott Ragains, 63, who lives in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire, has been held without bond since Aug. 17 at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was jailed after a warrant was issued for a violation of his community control.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare
I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
villages-news.com
Villager pleads with AAC to make no changes to Paradise pool
A Villager pleaded with the Amenity Authority Committee to make no changes to the swimming pool at the Paradise Recreation Center. James Wronka of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens spoke out Wednesday morning at the AAC meeting at Savannah Center. The recreation center on the Historic Side of The...
villages-news.com
Diner who didn’t pay for meal tracked down after leaving Perkins
A diner who didn’t pay for her meal was tracked down after walking out of the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was arrested Tuesday on a Lake County warrant. She went to the restaurant on Bichara Boulevard on Sept. 1 and...
villages-news.com
Woman who had been drinking at town square arrested after altercation
A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Publix Prepping For Big Move And Other Notes
It has been almost a decade since the plans for the Publix supermarket in the Hollybrook Plaza to move a little to the east into a newly built location were first floated. But now, those plans finally are picking up steam. According to permitting records filed with Pasco County, Publix...
villages-news.com
Narrow width of Lake Miona Walking Trail has officials bracing for complaints
The narrow width of the Lake Miona Walking Trail has officials bracing for potential complaints from residents. The tab for the trail, nicknamed the “million dollar mile” by one official, is estimated to top out at $840,000, and is being paid for with amenity fees from residents of The Villages living south of County Road 466.
villages-news.com
Villager with house known for mermaid brings co-mingled colors into compliance
A Villager known for a mermaid mural on her house has brought her co-mingled colors into compliance. Erin Kellett, who lives at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, is back in good standing with Community Standards. Last month, Kellett was ordered by the Village Center Community...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man suspected of trafficking in fentanyl spends Labor Day weekend in jail
A Lady Lake man suspected of trafficking in fentanyl spent the Labor Day weekend in jail. Cydrick Akeem Brockington, 37, was transferred Thursday from the Sumter County Detention Center to the Lake County Jail after his Lake County bond was revoked. Brockington was arrested this past Tuesday after he was...
