Inverness, FL

Ocala Gazette

Plans to restore the Hotel Marion pass their first hurdle

When local philanthropists and real estate developers David and Lisa Midgett announced their intention to restore the tallest building in downtown Ocala back into a boutique hotel called The Hotel Marion, there was one big challenge: they needed to own all of the units in the historic structure. David Midgett...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood magistrate approves 1,200 new homes in six proposed developments

More than 1,200 homes in six proposed developments were given the green light Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and rezoning for four projects and site plans for two others. The Wildwood City Commission could take final action on the developments later this month.
WILDWOOD, FL
Local
Florida Business
City
Bay News 9

Citrus County housing division announces water bill assistance program

Citrus County Housing Services is now offering the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), which assists low-income families with their water and wastewater bills. Payments will be made directly to the household’s utility company. The primary goal of LIHWAP is to retain continuity of water services to low-income households...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County history at a glance

1866 February 15 – The County Commissioners directed the Clerk of Court, George S. Leavitt, to procure new books for his office to replace those, which had been destroyed during the war. They also decided that any debt contracted with the county between the 10th day of January 1861 and the 25th day of October 1865, shall be released from payment of same.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Local group exploring enhanced broadband options

County commissioners will hear from the public Oct. 18 whether they want to continue reading all legal notices and government announcements in the Citrus County Chronicle or log online to read them on the county clerk’s website. Gov. Ron DeSantis in May signed into law a bill allowing local...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages will be $178,284

The tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages in the next fiscal year will be $178,284. The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $127,451 from Compass USA for coffee services at recreation centers south of County Road 466. The price includes Eco-friendly paper cups, stirring sticks, sugar canisters, cream canisters and, of course, regular and decaffeinated coffee. The contract breaks down to $10,620 per month.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to ask judge for his freedom after illicit visit to neighborhood pool

A Villager will ask a judge for his freedom after an illicit visit to his neighborhood pool. William Scott Ragains, 63, who lives in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire, has been held without bond since Aug. 17 at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was jailed after a warrant was issued for a violation of his community control.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare

I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager pleads with AAC to make no changes to Paradise pool

A Villager pleaded with the Amenity Authority Committee to make no changes to the swimming pool at the Paradise Recreation Center. James Wronka of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens spoke out Wednesday morning at the AAC meeting at Savannah Center. The recreation center on the Historic Side of The...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Woman who had been drinking at town square arrested after altercation

A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
THE VILLAGES, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Publix Prepping For Big Move And Other Notes

It has been almost a decade since the plans for the Publix supermarket in the Hollybrook Plaza to move a little to the east into a newly built location were first floated. But now, those plans finally are picking up steam. According to permitting records filed with Pasco County, Publix...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL

