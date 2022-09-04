Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Northern Minnesota researchers close in on sulfate pollution solution
Photo: State legislator Mary Murphy peers into a tank inside a mobile water treatment trailer parked outside the city of Aurora's wastewater treatment plant on August 15 in Aurora, Minn. Dan Kraker | MPR News. Outside the wastewater treatment plant in the Iron Range town of Aurora, a small trailer...
boreal.org
Long-term climate study shows how Minnesota’s trees will be impacted
Photo: Even a modest warming will impact the Minnesota Northwoods, according to a University of Minnesota climate study. For the past 14 years, Rebecca Montgomery, Ph.D., and Artur Stefanski, Ph.D., have been working alongside other University of Minnesota scientists to conduct a rare experiment exploring the impacts of climate change on the state’s Northwoods and the southern boreal forests.
boreal.org
'How to Talk Minnesotan' author Howard Mohr dies at 83
The man who wrote a popular tongue-in-cheek guide to Minnesota culture has died. Howard Mohr's "How to Talk Minnesotan" was considered a classic of Minnesota humor. He was 83. Mohr was a former professor at Southwest State University (now Southwest Minnesota State University) in Marshall, where poets Bill Holm and Stephen Dunn also taught. Mohr was a writer for the Prairie Home Companion radio show during the zenith of its run in the 1980s.
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boreal.org
Sign of the changing season: Minnesota fall color reports begin
In case you needed another reminder that summer is on the way out, Minnesota fall color reports began Thursday. Minnesota State Parks and Trails and Explore Minnesota are again partnering to provide weekly fall color updates. Check out the Fall Color Finder here. "Fall color this year should be as...
boreal.org
VIDEO: Exploring Lake Superior: To the rescue
Lake Superior is beautiful, but she can also be brutal. When boaters on the South Shore run into trouble, Tucker Culberson is often the first call. “I’ve been around boats my whole life,” Culberson said. “When I was in high school, I was working for a sailboat charter business that had kind of a towboat rescue boat. I started going on that boat and kind of loved it, and then long story short, years later, I started this business.”
boreal.org
New report shows Minnesota’s tourism industry continues to rebound
The art and the photo opportunities draw people to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. As one of the most well-known landmarks in Minneapolis, it attracts travelers from across the country. “We came for the State Fair and now we’re just sight-seeing,” said Peter Hay, while visiting the site. He...
DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Best Small College Town in the USA
Michigan has plenty of great colleges and universities, and now, a new study says that the Mitten has the No. 1 best small college town in America. We shouldn’t be surprised, because it seems as if Michigan always tops these lists of the best colleges and college towns. I especially agree with these findings, because I graduated from a university here in Michigan and couldn’t have been happier with my personal experience.
Black bear numbers are at historic levels in Michigan – just as the state planned
ST. IGNACE, MI – Wildlife officials estimate there aren’t too many and there aren’t too few, but just the right number of black bears in Lower Michigan. State Department of Natural Resources officials told members of Michigan’s bear forum they believe the number of bruins living in the wilds of the northern Lower Peninsula reached the desired population goal – a target for the last decade. Upper Peninsula bear numbers also remain strong.
My North.com
Easy Family-Friendly Camping in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Take one more family camping trip this summer in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and leave the tent at home. “Furnished” and “camping” don’t often appear in the same sentence, but at Au Train Beach Campground in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, that’s exactly what you’ll find—right across the street from a long sandy stretch of Lake Superior beach. Hello, paradise.
UPMATTERS
Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show . From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth. In many areas north of Gaylord,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?
Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
WILX-TV
Michigan hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Alaska
GLENNALLEN, Alaska. (WILX) - A 33-year-old hunter from Michigan survived a bear attack Tuesday in Alaska. According to Alaska State Troopers, the attack happened about 60 miles north of Glennallen, about 180 miles northeast of Anchorage. Police said Nicholas Kuperus and his hunting partners had surprised a grizzly bear and her three cubs. The bear attacked Kuperus, who received serious injuries to his arms, but troopers said he was able to stop the attack with bear spray.
boreal.org
Housing crunch impacts the Northland
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
Northern Michigan city councilor found on Oath Keepers member list
A city council member in rural northern Michigan is the only elected official among hundreds of Michiganders found to be members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group that played a central role in last year’s U.S. Capitol attack. But Roger Marsh, who was elected to the Onaway...
thelascopress.com
Michigan DNR Hunt Fish App is Just What Sportsmen Need
Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Lansing, MI — September 7, 2022. Hunting seasons in Michigan are just around the corner. If you are an outdoor sportsman who enjoys hunting and fishing in the Mitten State this news is for you. The new Michigan Department of Natural Resources hunting and...
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
Michigan lawmakers eye lowering recreational marijuana working age to 18
College-aged students interested in cannabis studies could soon be able to work with marijuana in the classroom setting under a bill currently before the House Regulatory Reform Committee. House Bill 6061, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Coleman, D-Westland, would amend the state’s Marihuana Act to lower the minimum age to work...
dbusiness.com
Report: Health Care is Michigan’s Largest Private-sector Employer, Loss of 11K Jobs
The health care industry directly employed nearly 572,000 Michigan residents in 2020, according to a new report issued by the Partnership for Michigan’s Health, a consortium of Lansing-based medical organizations. The partnership’s report states health care continues to be the largest private-sector employer in the state despite staffing losses...
Comments / 0