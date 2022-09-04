ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

businessnorth.com

Arbor Wood expansion plans shift back to Grand Rapids

Duluth wood-products firm Arbor Wood is shifting its plans for a new production facility from the east end of the Iron Range in Eveleth back to the West Range in Grand Rapids, where the expansion was originally proposed. Arbor Wood management, along with International Falls-based Voyageur Capital Group, which is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
MIX 108

Country Lanes North in Duluth Demolished to Make Room for New Mega-Gym

Opened in 1976, Country Lanes North near the Miller Hill Mall closed its doors for good back in June, now it's just a pile of rubble. Country Lanes North was a busy place on most nights offering a variety of sports like bowling, volleyball, and bag leagues, but that all had to come to an end and after 46 years the announcement was made that the final day would be June 21st and they celebrated all the memories with free bowling and pizza.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

WHERE’S THE BENCH?: Beloved landmark disappears from Lakeside neighborhood

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A decades-old bench disappeared from Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood sometime last weekend and residents are working hard to get it back. Before the couple who owns the bench posted new of the missing bench online Sunday, they didn’t realize how special it was to the surrounding community.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Housing crunch impacts the Northland

Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Water is Life draws thousands to Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Thousands of water protectors and activists gathered at Bayfront Sunday with a common message: Water is Life. “You try living without water,” said Winona LaDuke, Director of Water is Life. “You can’t live without water but you could live without oil.”
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

“The Cedar House” Available for Rent Above The Cedar Lounge

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– As part of Earth Rider’s Cedar Lounge, owners are now offering a place for people to stay the night. The upper portion is now a three bedroom, furnished space available to rent on VRBO. This offers locals, and tourists, a unique way to experience downtown Superior...
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

Listen To What A 1,000 Foot Ship Sounds Like Underwater In Lake Superior

Curious to know what a 1,000-foot ship sounds like underwater? That's just what one man did in Duluth as the James R. Baker came through the Canal in Duluth. YouTuber Paul Scinocca has been uploading videos of ships arriving or departing, day or night in Duluth. He also offers multiple camera views as well. When he uploaded his latest video of a ship coming into the Duluth Harbor with underwater sound, he stated that years ago one of his YouTube followers mentioned that he should stick a camera underwater to record the sounds.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

MNDOT Proposal for Construction Project Causes Community Pushback

DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation has recently proposed a new project to construct three new roundabout’s along London Road. However, this proposal has come with backlash from some community members. In an effort to makes improvements to the pavement, calm traffic, and make the road safer...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Local photographer shares tips on capturing Northern Lights

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Northern Lights gave us quite the show over the weekend, and if you were on social media in the Northland, you probably saw some pictures. Local photographer Reece Hickman was one of those who was out capturing Aurora’s beauty. She said the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

All-Ages Pride Themed Drag Show Brings Supporters and Protestors to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Flame held an all-ages drag show to wrap up pride weekend. The show brought in both supporters and protestors. This is the second kid-friendly drag show the flame has put on and featured performances from kids, drag queens, and kings. Performers lip-synced to popular songs while dressed up in costumes such as Disney Princesses.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Mckenzies Bar and Grill Puts State Fair-Like Food on Menu

HERMANTOWN, Minn.–Been craving State Fair food but haven’t been able to get to the fairgrounds? A local bar and grill can help satisfy your cravings!. Mckenzie’s Bar and Grill have decided to embrace the love for fried food. Since the end of August they’ve been serving different types of dishes that are typically served as fair food. According to a Facebook post, they have “Fried faves with everything but the stick!”.
HERMANTOWN, MN
boreal.org

Northern Minnesota researchers close in on sulfate pollution solution

Photo: State legislator Mary Murphy peers into a tank inside a mobile water treatment trailer parked outside the city of Aurora's wastewater treatment plant on August 15 in Aurora, Minn. Dan Kraker | MPR News. Outside the wastewater treatment plant in the Iron Range town of Aurora, a small trailer...
AURORA, MN
WDIO-TV

Long-term climate study shows how Minnesota’s trees will be impacted

For the past 14 years, Rebecca Montgomery, Ph.D., and Artur Stefanski, Ph.D., have been working alongside other University of Minnesota scientists to conduct a rare experiment exploring the impacts of climate change on the state’s Northwoods and the southern boreal forests. “We are actually in the perfect position because...
CLOQUET, MN
FOX 21 Online

Hundreds of People Come out to Celebrate at the Pride Parade

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Hundreds of people lined Tower Avenue in Superior for the annual Duluth-Superior Pride Parade. Groups and organizations marched in solidarity on Sunday alongside the LGBTQ+ community. Showing their support by waving flags, dancing, and giving everyone a chance to show off their individuality however they see fit.
FOX 21 Online

Knowing Your Neighbors: Mama T’s Smokin’ Eats

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Here in the Northland we are always looking for a new place to eat. Now a literal “family” has taken over the restaurant space in Superior that was once The Hacienda. We introduce you to the new menu, and the new name–Mama T’s Smokin’...
SUPERIOR, WI

