All American Futurity: Underdog JP General holds special place for owners

When the All American Futurity starts Monday at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino, the moment will have many meanings for husband and wife, Shaun and Mindy Hubbard.

Shaun is one of four owners of JP General, who will start in the No. 9 post in one of the most well known quarter horse races in the world. JP General is named after Jeffrey Price Hamilton, who died on Christmas day of 2021 at the age of 55 after a battle with Plasma Cell Leukemia. Hamilton is Mindy's father and Shaun's father-in-law.

"Jeffrey was an amazing person, an amazing man, someone who had a great enthusiasm for life," said Shaun, who shares ownership of the horse with Scott Bryant, Bill Fenn and B. Ray Willis. "He loved horse racing, he loved to be around the sport and he was always positive, he was always encouraging people. He was like a general in that way and he was someone you always wanted to be around. For our horse JP General to be in this race is a blessing and we'll always have this beautiful moment to remind our family of a great man."

Mindy will be there right beside Shaun along with her mother Deena, sister Brandi and brother Brant.

"This is a full circle moment," Mindy said. "My dad loved his family, friends and horse racing. I cried the whole way down to the winners circle after JP General won his trial to qualify for the race. There will be more tears shed I'm sure on Monday. My dad knew the name of the horse was named after him and this is something special for our entire family. It's a special day, a special moment and our family is excited for this moment. He'll be with us in spirit."

Shaun is also the grandson of former Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino owner, R.D. Hubbard, who died in April of 2020. Hubbard owned horses for many years and won multiple big races, except for the All American Futurity. Shaun also worked at the track for more than 20 years in various positions, including General Manager.

"I hope to cross off this bucket list item for my grandfather," Shaun said. "He loved the sport and winning an All American Futurity was one of his goals in life."

JP General is listed at 12-1 in the morning-line odds, is trained by Christopher O'Dell and Eduardo Nicasio will be the jockey.

"What a team we have," Hubbard said. "Christopher is a tremendous trainer and a patient trainer. Eduardo is one of the best jockeys out there and he always gives his best effort. A win would mean the world to us, but being in this race on Labor Day is a beautiful thing."

Monday's All American Futurity will be race No. 11 on the day. First post both Sunday and Monday at noon. Sunday's race card includes the All American Oaks and Derby.

