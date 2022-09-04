ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinton, TX

What we learned in Week 2: Vets back to business; Ingleside rolling; Sinton wakes up

By Len Hayward, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 4 days ago
Veterans Memorial's dismantling of Alice was somewhat of a surprise but after the frustrating season opener for the Eagles it should not have been.

Veterans Memorial lost in a one-point shootout with New Braunfels Canyon as the Eagles play one of the area's tougher non-district schedules. But the Eagles certainly bounced back on Thursday, showcasing their ability to score in different ways and Elijah Durrette cementing him as a candidate for All-South Texas MVP.

Veterans Memorial's identity has changed under Ben Bitner, but what has not is the expectation of winning established early on with the program.

Ingleside off and running

The Mustangs are off and running for the 2022 season, scoring an average of 47 points in two games and allowing 13 in victories against Mathis and neighborhood rival Aransas Pass.

Ingleside has been pointed to as a team that could be a wild card in terms of the race in 15-4A Division II, and will have a key test this week against former district rival Rockport-Fulton.

No matter the outcome Friday, Ingleside is positioning itself to challenge Sinton for supremacy in 15-4A Division II this season.

G-P bounces back big

Gregory-Portland suffering a loss to rival Calallen was compounded by the fact returning starting quarterback Branden Redden was lost for at least the regular season with a severe leg injury. There were questions about how the Wildcats would respond, but considering Brent Davis has seen plenty in a long coaching career it's no surprise they bounced back on Friday with a big win in the Battle of the Bridge against Carroll.

Quarterback Reed Dooms (already a frontrunner for best name this season) threw for 140 yards and a touchdown but more importantly he made sure Dalvin Batts got the ball. Batts rushed for 181 yards and four TDs in the victory, and moving forward Batts may have to carry the load.

Sinton back to business

The Pirates left a tad frustrated in a 20-17 loss to Beeville in the opening week of the season but rebounded big on Friday with a victory against former district rival Rockport-Fulton.

Braeden Brown threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-27 victory against Rockport-Fulton, while also scoring two rushing touchdowns. It didn't take Sinton long to rebound but the schedule does not get any easier with games against Port Lavaca Calhoun, Edna and La Vernia down the road.

Sinton will certainly be tested by the time 15-4A Division II play starts on Oct. 7.

Refugio is well ... Refugio

It's not hard to understand there was some frustration for Refugio after its season-opening loss to Hitchcock, but the question was how would the Bobcats bounce back?

Well they certainly showed what they are made of after Friday's victory against an emerging London squad. Refugio never really gave the Pirates a chance to get on track, and also found its offensive legs, while also playing swarming defense.

It is rare that seasons go completely perfect, even for state champion caliber teams, but that victory could be a tone setter for the Bobcats moving forward.

Signature win?

The last two seasons have been a tad frustrating for Mathis, winning a combined five games after the Trae Stevens era began with a solid 7-4 campaign in 2019.

But last Thursday's back and forth 50-46 victory against Taft could be a key jump start to the 2022 season. The Pirates were expected to be young at key spots and would rely on their running game and that was certainly true on Thursday. Ethan Zapata rushed for 259 yards on 39 carries and a TD in the victory.

Mathis is in a tough District 15-3A Division I, but this might be a jump-start victory for a program that needed it.

